Prospect Roundup: Games of August 21

Blue Jays LHP Anthony Kay, Triple-A Buffalo: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K -- Toronto's No. 5 prospect extended Buffalo's scoreless streak among its starting pitchers, pushing it to 22 innings with six stellar frames. After T.J. Zeuch's no-hitter on Monday night and seven scoreless frames from Nate Pearson in his Triple-A debut on Tuesday, Kay took the baton and dealt. The southpaw fanned six, striking out five consecutive batters from the second into the third inning. He has a 2.36 ERA in five starts since coming over from the Mets. Gameday box score

Video: Kay whiffs his sixth for Buffalo

Angels OF Brandon Marsh, Double-A Mobile: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB -- Los Angeles' No. 2 prospect ran his hitting streak to seven games with his first three-hit performance of the stretch. Marsh singled in the first inning, drove in a pair of runs with a double in the second, singled home another run in the third and walked in the fifth. During the streak, the 2016 second-round pick is batting .423/.571/.615 with eight runs scored and seven RBIs. Gameday box score

Marlins OF Stone Garrett, Double-A Jacksonville: 5-for-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R -- In his second five-hit game of the season, Garrett was perfect at the plate. The 23-year-old outfielder singled in the second inning, belted a two-run homer in the fourth, reached on an infield hit in the sixth, doubled in the eighth, then drove home the decisive run with another infield single in the 10th. Teammate and Marlins No. 4 prospect Jazz Chisholm came within a homer of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Gameday box score

Pirates SS Oneil Cruz, Double-A Altoona: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R -- Pittsburgh's No. 3 prospect notched multiple doubles in a game for the first time since July 30 and helped lead Altoona to an 8-2 win over visiting Hartford. Cruz singled in the second inning and doubled in the fourth and seventh, the last knock accounting for his lone RBI of the night. The 6-foot-6 shortstop is 6-for-12 with four RBIs during a four-game hitting streak that's boosted his slash line to .307/.365/.467 in 23 games with the Curve. Gameday box score

Rays SS Wander Franco, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 2-for-3, 2 BB, RBI, R -- MLB.com's top overall prospect reached base four times in the Stone Crabs' 7-5 loss at Fort Myers. Franco singled twice to extend his hitting streak to nine games, a stretch during which he's 15-for-37 (.405). The top Rays prospect is batting .333/.411/.464 with 15 extra-base hits, 37 runs scored and 22 RBIs in 46 games since he was promoted from Class A Bowling Green on June 25. Gameday box score

Cardinals 3B Nolan Gorman, Class A Advanced Palm Beach: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI -- St. Louis' top prospect snapped out of an 0-for-11 funk that spanned three games in the Cards' 9-2 triumph over Bradenton. He doubled in the first inning, singled in a run and scored in the fifth and drew walks in the seventh and eighth. Gorman is batting .251/.303/.433 with five homers and 20 RBIs in 51 games following his promotion from Class A Peoria in June. Gameday box score

Twins CF Gilberto Celestino, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 R -- In his Florida State League debut, the Twins' No. 21 prospect smacked a double and two singles while scoring twice. In August with Class A Cedar Rapids, Celestino put up a .338/.423/.529 slash line with three homers, four doubles, 10 RBIs, five stolen bases and 11 runs scored in 17 games. Gameday box score

Rockies RF Sam Hilliard, Triple-A Albuquerque: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 3 R -- Colorado's ninth-ranked prospect continued his productive August with three hits -- a homer and two doubles. In 17 games this month, Hilliard is raking at a .328/.423/.657 clip with five dingers, a triple, five doubles, 10 RBIs, three stolen bases and 19 runs scored. The 25-year-old is third in the Pacific Coast League with 33 homers and fifth with 97 RBIs. Gameday box score

Phillies RHP Enyel De Los Santos, Triple-A Lehigh Valley: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K -- The eighth-ranked Phillies prospect produced his best outing of the month, going six innings while allowing one run on two hits and fanning five. It was his longest start since July 26 when he gave up an unearned run and two hits while matching his season high with seven frames. De Los Santos has a 3.97 ERA that would rank fourth in the International League if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Royals CF Kyle Isbel, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 4-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 3 R -- Kansas City's No. 8 prospect notched his first four-hit game of the season and smacked his fifth homer, a solo shot, in the Blue Rocks' 11-2 romp over Salem in the first game of a doubleheader. Isbel had hit safely in six of seven games heading into the nightcap. Royals No. 15 prospect Brewer Hicklen was 3-for-3 with a pair of homers, a double, four RBIs and a career-high four runs scored. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Bailey Ober, Double-A Pensacola: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 K -- The 6-foot-9 right-hander matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in the Blue Wahoos' 8-2 win at Mississippi. In two starts since an Aug. 9 promotion from Class A Advanced Fort Myers, Ober has a 0.64 ERA and 20 punchouts over 14 frames. Fifth-ranked Twins prospect Trevor Larnach went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP Adam Kloffenstein, Class A Short Season Vancouver: 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K -- The Blue Jays' No. 11 prospect made the longest start of his brief career as the Canadians outlasted Tri-City in 10 innings. ranks second in the Northwest League with a 2.16 ERA and sixth with 56 strikeouts over 58 1/3 innings. In eight starts since July 2, the 2018 third-round pick is 4-2 with a 1.25 ERA. Gameday box score