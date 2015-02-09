Prospect Roundup: Games of August 26

Astros RHP Luis Garcia, Class A Advanced Fayetteville: 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 4 BB, 10 Ks -- Garcia has been striking out a lot of batters as of late, but he took it to the next level while throwing unhittable ball Monday. Houston's No. 29 prospect started off hot, striking out six of the first eight batters he faced. He loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a hit batsman before striking out Brewers No. 16 prospect Payton Henry to end the inning. Garcia lowered his ERA to 3.17 over 14 appearances with Fayetteville, and he has struck out 96 batters over 59 2/3 innings. He's fanned 40 batters in his last four outings. Gameday box score

Video: Woodpeckers' Garcia fans 10th batter

Orioles 2B Rylan Bannon, Triple-A Norfolk: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R -- Baltimore's No. 24 prospect laced a pair of doubles and tied a career high in RBIs to help power the Tides' 17-7 rout of the Stripers. Bannon led off the game with a two-bagger off right-hander Touki Toussaint and roped another in the second that drove in a pair of runs. Through 13 games with Norfolk, he's batting .358/.368/.604 with 11 runs driven in. He was matched by Dwight Smith Jr, who drove in five runs, two via the long ball. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez, Class A Advanced Modesto: 3-for-5, 3B, RBI, R -- Rodriguez tripled for the third time all season in the Nuts' 4-3 loss to the Rawhide. MLB.com's No. 52 overall prospect began his night with the triple on the third pitch he saw from right-hander Shumpei Yoshikawa in the first inning. He later singled in the fifth and the seventh. In 10 games with Modesto, Rodriguez has put together a slash line of .553/.575/.816. He hit .293/.359/.490 to begin the season with Class A West Virginia. Gameday box score

Dodgers 3B Connor Wong, Double-A Tulsa: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 1 RBI, R -- Los Angeles' No. 29 prospect logged his third straight three-hit game in the Drillers' 9-2 win over the Sod Poodles. He hit his sixth Double-A homer in the seventh, added a double in the fifth and a single in the third. Wong's slash line rose to .326/.364/.543 through 35 games with the Drillers, and his overall line sits at .270/.324/.519 between Tulsa and Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga. Gameday box score

Pirates LHP Domingo Robles, Double-A Altoona: 9 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 5 Ks -- Robles made history in the Curve's 5-0 win over the RubberDucks, allowing just five hits and a walk while striking out five in his third complete game of the year. The shutout marked the 17th by an Altoona pitcher this season, breaking the franchise mark previously established by the 2015 club. The Pittsburgh lefty sports a 4.13 ERA through 17 Eastern League games, and he has struck out 71 batters over 98 innings. Gameday box score

Video: Altoona's Robles completes shutout

Mets RHP Garrison Bryant, Class A Short Season Brooklyn: 6 1/3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 9 Ks -- Bryant turned in his second straight scoreless start and the third in his last four outings in the Cyclones' 2-0 shutout win over the Lake Monsters. The Mets hurler yielded just two hits while fanning a career-high nine. In his last four outings, he's allowed just one run across 22 1/3 innings. His ERA sits at 2.18 over 13 appearances with Brooklyn. After giving four runs in 1 2/3 innings during a start for Class A Columbia, his combined ERA stands at 2.63 this year. Gameday box score

Red Sox 3B Bobby Dalbec, Triple-A Pawtucket: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R -- With his sixth-inning dinger off top Yankees prospect Deivi Garcia, Dalbec has gone yard in three straight games. The second-ranked Red Sox prospect has racked up six big flies in 22 games with the PawSox and 26 for the season. His slash line in the International League sits at .293/.333/.561. Gameday box score

Video: Pawtucket's Dalbec homers again

Angels OF Jo Adell, Triple-A Salt Lake: 3-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI, R -- The top Angels prospect posted his second three-hit game in four days to lead the Bees past the Chihuahuas, 11-3. Adell scored the game's first run after a leadoff single to begin the game and roped his eighth Pacific Coast League double to drive in two runs in the seventh. The 20-year-old's .242 average with the Bees is at its highest since his sixth game with the club on Aug. 7. Gameday box score

Padres C Luis Campusano, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 3-for-4, 2 2B, BB, RBI, 2 R -- The eighth-ranked Padres prospect put the finishing touches on the Storm's 7-4 win over the JetHawks with an RBI double in the ninth. His 31 doubles on the season rank second in the California League behind No. 7 Dodgers prospect Jeter Downs. The 20-year-old has five multi-hit efforts in his last six games. He's hitting .325/.396/.512 in 418 at-bats this year. Gameday box score

Angels OF Torii Hunter Jr., Class A Advanced Inland Empire: 4-for-4, 2B, RBI, R -- Hunter's RBI single in the first capped a three-run frame that ended up being the difference in Inland Empire's 5-2 win over Rancho Cucamonga. His four knocks marked a season high and extended his hitting streak to six games. His average with the 66ers has risen nearly 30 points during that span, and the 24-year-old Notre Dame product sports a .264/.370/.331 slash line this year. Gameday box score

Mets SS Andres Gimenez, Double-A Binghamton: 3-for-5, SB -- New York's third-ranked prospect recorded his second straight multi-hit game as the Mets were edged by the Sea Dogs, 3-2. The 20-year-old left-handed hitter has six hits in his last 14 at-bats. The Venezuela native stands fifth in the Eastern League with 26 steals. Gameday box score

Royals RHP Arnaldo Hernandez, Triple-A Omaha: 8 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 4 K -- The 23-year-old allowed just a first-inning double and a walk in the fifth inning as the Storm Chasers blanked the Sounds, 5-0. It marked the longest start of the season by the Venezuela native, who improved his ERA this month to 2.48. Gameday box score

Nationals LHP Tim Cate, Class A Advanced Potomac: 7 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 K -- Washington's sixth-ranked prospect has allowed just one earned run in his last 14 innings. In the Nationals' 4-1 victory over the Pelicans, the 2018 second-round pick lowered his August ERA to 2.25. Carolina League hitters are batting .242 against the 21-year-old this season. Gameday box score