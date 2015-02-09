Prospect Roundup: Games of August 27

Blue Jays LHP Anthony Kay, Triple-A Buffalo: 6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 5 K -- The fifth-ranked Toronto prospect twirled his second straight scoreless start, anchoring the Bisons' 5-3 win over Rochester. Kay retired the first six batters, benefited from a pair of double plays and only allowed two baserunners to reach second. The 2016 first-round pick has yielded two runs over 23 2/3 innings in his last four starts and has a 1.89 ERA that would lead the International League if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score

Cubs SS Nico Hoerner, Double-A Tennessee: 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R -- MLB.com's No. 48 overall prospect posted his third multi-hit effort in the last four games in the Smokies' 11-3 loss to Birmingham. The top-ranked Cubs prospect is 14-for-39 (.359) over the last 10 contests and is batting .322/.384/.389 in August. It was the fourth three-hit showing this season for the 2018 first-rounder and the eighth time he's scored two runs in a game. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Bailey Ober, Double-A Pensacola: 7 IP, 4 H, R, BB, 11 K -- The 24-year-old rung up double-digit punchouts for the second straight starts as the Blue Wahoos held off Jackson, 2-1. Ober retired seven in a row to begin the game. After allowing an unearned run with one out in the seventh, he struck out Renae Martinez and Camden Duzenack to limit the damage. It was the 12th time in 13 appearances across three levels that the right-hander's allowed one run or fewer. Since being promoted from Class A Advanced Fort Myers on Aug. 9, he's yielded one earned run and nine hits in 21 frames with two walks and 31 strikeouts, including a career-high 12 on Aug. 21. Gameday box score

Video: Blue Wahoos' Ober chalks up 11 K's

Angels CF Jo Adell, Triple-A Salt Lake: 3-for-5, 2B, R -- The top Halos prospect posted his second straight three-hit game and third in the last five with a double and pair of singles for the Bees. Adell has raised his batting average 44 points in a week and has a .260/.315/.350 slash line with nine doubles, seven RBIs and 17 runs scored in 22 games since he was promoted from Double-A Mobile on Aug. 1. Overall, he's hitting .289 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs in 71 games across three levels. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt, Double-A Trenton: 7 IP, 3 H, 5 K -- Making his third Eastern League start, the Yankees' No. 5 prospect posted his second straight scoreless start as the Thunder blanked New Hampshire, 2-0. Schmidt set down the first 11 batters and faced only two over the minimum across seven frames. The 2017 first-round pick has issued one walk while striking out 19 over 19 innings since being promoted from Class A Advanced Tampa on Aug. 15. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Michael King, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre: 6 IP, 3 H, BB, 6 K -- New York's No. 20 prospect recorded his first scoreless outing since July 25 as the RailRiders topped Pawtucket, 4-0. Buoyed by two doubles and a homer from rehabbing big leaguer Luke Voit, the right-hander had just one 1-2-3 frame but worked out of trouble in the opening inning by picking off Cole Sturgeon on an attempted steal of home, then escaped the third by getting ninth-ranked Red Sox prospect C.J. Chatham to bounce into a double play. He has 21 whiffs in 18 2/3 innings since being promoted from Double-A Trenton on Aug. 15. Gameday box score

A's RHP James Kaprielian, Double-A Midland: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K -- The 13th-ranked A's prospect notched his second straight scoreless start as the RockHounds beat Northwest Arkansas, 2-0. He struck out four of the first five batters he faced and did not allow a hit until a two-out single by Dairon Blanco in the third inning. After making 11 appearances with Class A Advanced Stockton, the 2015 first-round pick was promoted to the Texas League on July 23. He's allowed only five runs across 27.2 frames, limiting opponents to a .186 average. It was his sixth scoreless effort in 26 games across both levels. Gameday box score

Rangers OF Bubba Thompson, Class A Advanced Down East: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBIs -- Playing in his 164th Minor League game, Texas' No. 8 prospect posted his first multi-homer effort as the Wood Ducks handled Frederick, 7-3. It also was his second multi-hit effort in the last four games. The 2017 first-round pick stroked both long balls off Orioles No. 16 prospect Blaine Knight, taking the right-hander deep for a solo shot in the second inning and a three-run dinger in the third. Gameday box score

Rangers CF Leody Taveras, Double-A Frisco: 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R -- The fifth-ranked Rangers prospect notched his third three-hit game this month with a double and two runs scored in the RoughRiders' 5-2 win over Springfield. Taveras is 7-for-23 (.304) with six RBIs in his last five games to get his August slash line up to .270/.317/.405 with a homer, two triples, eight doubles, 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored in 26 games. Gameday box score

Royals C MJ Melendez, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R -- Kansas City's No. 9 prospect came within a triple of the cycle in his second three-hit game of the season as the Blue Rocks edged Lynchburg, 6-5. He set a season high with seven total bases and came within one of tying another with three RBIs. Melendez, prized for his defense, has a .992 fielding percentage with five errors and 12 passes balls in 105 games. Gameday box score

Giants LHP Seth Corry, Class A Augusta: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 7 K, 0 BB-- The ninth-ranked San Francisco prospect held an opponent scoreless for the sixth time in his last eight starts, but the GreenJackets fell in Greenville, 4-3. Corry, named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year earlier in the day, has 64 strikeouts over 44 1/3 frames and a 0.62 ERA during that stretch. He tops the circuit with a 1.66 ERA, 168 strikeouts, a 1.04 WHIP and .163 opponents' batting average. Gameday box score

White Sox C Zack Collins, Triple-A Charlotte: 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, R -- The 10th-ranked White Sox prospect continued his hot streak, homering and driving in three runs in his third three-hit game of the month. Collins is raking at a .375/.471/.847 clip in August with 10 dingers, four doubles, 21 RBIs and 17 runs scored in 21 games. Gameday box score

Giants RHP Casey Meisner, Class A Advanced San Jose: 6 IP, 3 BB, 4 K -- The right-hander held Visalia hitless in the Giants' 2-1 win. After a one-out walk in the first inning, he coaxed Luis Alejandro Basabe into an unconventional 7-3-6 double play and worked around back-to-back one-out walks in the fifth for his first scoreless outing since June 15. In his last three California League starts, Meisner has allowed 12 hits and eight walks while fanning 14 across 15 1/3 innings. Gameday box score