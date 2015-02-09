Prospect Roundup: Games of August 28

Dodgers SS Jeter Downs, Double-A Tulsa: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R, BB -- Make it four consecutive multi-hit games for Los Angeles' No. 6 prospect . Downs recorded his second two-homer contest of the season, going yard for the second day in a row to lift his slash line to .393/.528/.857 in eight games with the Drillers. The 21-year-old has five extra-base hits, including four homers, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored since his promotion from Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 20. The Colombia native went deep 19 times and drove in 75 runs to go with an .862 OPS in the California League. Gameday box score

Video: Tulsa's Downs drills second homer

Angels SS Jeremiah Jackson, Rookie Advanced Orem: 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs -- The No. 5 Angels' prospect has put on a power display all season in the Pioneer League. However, an especially fruitful stretch that includes seven homers in nine games has Jackson on the verge of history. The 19-year-old is one long ball shy of tying Gregory Morrison's league record of 22 set with the Medicine Hat Blue Jays in 1997. Jackson's 15th multi-hit performance of the season lifted his slash line to .279/.349/.653 in 57 games. Gameday box score

Video: Jackson's 22nd blast for Orem

Marlins LHP Will Stewart, Class A Advanced Jupiter: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K, CG -- While Miami's 27th-ranked prospect doesn't have eye-popping numbers in his first year in the Florida State League, he's ending on a high note. Stewart needed 93 pitches to complete a seven-inning shutout that halted a personal three-game losing streak. The nine strikeouts were a season high and one shy of the career best he established with Class A Lakewood in the Phillies system on May 30, 2018. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Brett Daniels, Class A Quad Cities: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 K -- The 23-year-old had it all working against Cedar Rapids and the result was a career-high 11 strikeouts. Although he was not involved in the decision, Daniels lowered his ERA to 2.05 in 21 appearances, including 15 starts, with the River Bandits. He's averaging more than a strikeout per inning and is holding Midwest League foes to a .208 average. Twins No. 13 prospect Matt Canterino was almost as impressive for the Kernels, fanning seven over five one-hit innings. Gameday box score

Cardinals SS Edmundo Sosa, Triple-A Memphis: 4-for-5, 2 R -- St. Louis' 14th-ranked prospect is finishing his best overall season with a flourish. Sosa equaled his career high with four hits and is batting .341 over his last 10 games. The 23-year-old made his Major League debut in July and is batting .292/.335/.465 with a career-best 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 114 games for the Redbirds. Gameday box score

Cubs RHP Adbert Alzolay, Triple-A Iowa: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K -- As good as Chicago's fifth-ranked prospect was on the mound, he helped himself at the plate. Alzolay lowered his Pacific Coast League ERA to 4.15 with his second consecutive strong outing. Overall, the 24-year-old has a 4.80 ERA and 94 punchouts over 69 1/3 innings with Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach and Iowa. Alzolay also delivered an RBI single for his first career hit in his 21st at-bat as a Minor Leaguer. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Drew Rom, Class A Delmarva: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K -- A leadoff walk in the bottom of the second inning was the only blemish in an otherwise perfect outing for Baltimore's No. 19 prospect. The 19-year-old southpaw recorded his second scoreless start in his last three outings while producing the first hitless start of his career. Rom's performance followed teammate Gray Fenter, who also racked up five hitless frames in Tuesday's 7-0 blanking of Lakewood. Gameday box score

Cardinals RHP Johan Oviedo, Double-A Springfield: 7 1/3 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 K -- The Cardinals' No. 12 prospect fell one strikeout shy of matching his season high while recording his first scoreless start since April 20, when he was with Class A Advanced Palm Beach. Oviedo made the jump to Double-A ball after posting a 1.60 ERA in six Florida State League games. Since his promotion, the 21-year-old is 7-7 in 22 starts. His effort Wednesday lowered his Texas League ERA to 5.30. Gameday box score

Cubs OF Nelson Velazquez, Class A South Bend: 4-for-6, 3B, 5 RBI, 2 R -- The North Siders' No. 21 prospect set a personal best with five RBIs in the Cubs' 13-4 drubbing of Fort Wayne. Velazquez has been heating up in his last 10 games, going 13-for-38 (.342) with three of his four homers on the season coming in that stretch. In 67 games with South Bend, the 20-year-old has a .289/.338/.423 slash line. Gameday box score

Braves C Alex Jackson, Triple-A Gwinnett: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R -- The 24-year-old backstop clubbed roundtrippers in back-to-back innings for his fifth multi-homer game of the year. Atlanta's No. 25 prospect made his Major League debut on April 7 and appeared in another game with the big club on Aug. 23 but did not record a hit before rejoining the Stripers. In 83 International League games, Jackson has a .231 average and .858 OPS and is tied for fourth on the circuit with 28 homers. Gameday box score

Cardinals OF Jhon Torres, Rookie Advanced Johnson City: 3-for-5, 2B, 1 R -- St. Louis' seventh-ranked prospect registered his third three-hit game of the season, helping Johnson City clinched the Appalachian League West Division title. Torres batted .167 in the Midwest League earlier in the season but seems to have found his footing with the Cards. He's 11-for-34 (.324) in his last 10 games to boost his average to .286 and his OPS to .918 in 33 Rookie Advanced contests. Gameday box score

Giants RHP Tristan Beck, Class A Advanced San Jose: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 K -- On the day he was named to play in the Arizona Fall League, San Francisco's No 18 prospect made it back-to-back scoreless starts as the Giants blanked Visalia, 6-0, for their seventh straight win. Beck is 2-2 with a 2.51 ERA in five starts since he was acquired from the Braves as part of the Mark Melancon deal at the Trade Deadline. He helped San Jose maintain a 1 1/2-game lead over Modesto in the California League North Division Wild Card race. Gameday box score