Prospect Roundup: Games of August 29

Indians 1B Bobby Bradley: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R -- Cleveland's No. 7 prospect matched a season high with eleven total bases in the Clippers' 9-1 rout of Louisville. He ripped solo shots in both the fourth and sixth innings, and drove in the final two runs of the game with a two-run double in the seventh. It was Bradley's first multi-hit game since August 23, which was also when he last homered. The 23-year-old now has 33 dingers with Clippers this season, as well as one in 45 Major League at-bats. Gameday box score

Video: Columbus' Bradley goes yard

Dodgers SS Jeter Downs, Double-A Tulsa: 2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R -- With a solo shot in the Drillers' 14-9 win at Amarillo, the No. 7 Dodgers prospect now has four homers in his last three games. He has exactly two hits in each of his last five contests and is batting .394 with a 1.391 OPS in his first nine Texas League games. Tulsa launched seven homers in total on Thursday, including two apiece from Chris Parmelee and Cody Thomas. The former drove in six runs. Gameday box score

Video: Drillers' Downs keeps homering

Yankees OF Estevan Florial, Class A Advanced Tampa: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R -- In his first three-hit game since notching four knocks on July 10, the second-ranked Yankees prospect was the spark atop the Tarpons lineup in a 7-1 win over Jupiter. He scored the game's first run after leading off the third with a single, drove in runs in the fourth and sixth and became the final run when Mickey Gasper knocked him in with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Florial, 21, has played in 74 games this season, all with Tampa, and sports a .237/.297/.383 line. Gameday box score

Mariners C Cal Raleigh, Double-A Arkansas: 3-for-5, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R -- The No. 7 Mariners prospect was a big reason the Travelers scored the last five runs in an 8-6 win over Corpus Christi. He blasted a solo shot in the third, but after the Hooks reclaimed the lead in the fifth, the 22-year-old contributed to four straight innings of runs with an RBI ground-rule double in the seventh. Raleigh has three multi-hit games in his last six outings. Thursday marked the second time in his last 12 games that he didn't strike out. Gameday box score

Giants OF Alexander Canario, Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer: 4-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R -- The No. 7 Giants prospect has erupted for the Volcanoes of late, and this 10-5 win over Eugene was no exception. Canario has posted multiple hits eight times in his last 11 games, a stretch in which he's hit .429 and avoided striking out on five occasions. In 47 Northwest League games -- his first stint above Rookie ball -- the 19-year-old native of the Dominican Republic sports a .314 average and .940 OPS, which ranks second on the circuit. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP Simeon Woods Richardson, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K -- The 18-year-old has made six starts since joining the Blue Jays organization in the Marcus Stroman deal. Over his last four, a span of 19 2/3 innings, Woods Richardson has allowed only two earned runs. Thursday marked his first walk-free outing since August 7. Toronto's No. 7 prospect faced just one over the minimum and Dunedin blanked Fort Myers, 3-0, in its final game of the season. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Remey Reed, Class A Clinton: 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- The Oklahoma State product hurled six perfect innings, picking up his fourth Midwest League win and lowering his ERA to 3.28 in the process. Reed recorded his first scoreless start since notching 7 2/3 shutout innings on July 28 vs. Cedar Rapids. The 24-year-old threw 76 pitches, 52 for strikes, as Clinton rolled to a 9-5 win over Burlington. Gameday box score

Rangers OF Juan Pablo Martinez, Class A Advanced Down East: 4-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- The Rangers No. 25 prospect posted his first four-hit game of the season and the second of his professional career while extending his hitting streak to six games. The 23-year-old has caught fire as the season winds down -- in his last 10 games Martinez is 12-for-38 (.316) with two round-trippers. In the month of August, he's hit .271 with a .754 OPS. Gameday box score

Indians RHP Ethan Hankins, Class A Lake County: 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 10 K -- Make it a season-high for Cleveland's eighth-ranked prospect, who whiffed 10 of the 16 batters he faced Thursday, The 19-year-old was promoted to the Captains on August 8 and owns a 4.64 ERA through five games. Prior to his promotion, Hankins posted a 1.40 ERA for Class A Short Season Mahoning Valley. Gameday box sore

Yankees SS Oswald Peraza, Class A Charleston: 4-for-5, 2B, 2 R, 1 BB -- The Yankees No. 30 prospect reached base safely five times in his first four-hit effort of the season. The 19-year-old was promoted from Class A Short Season Staten Island on July 9. He's compiled a .263 average and a .644 OPS in 43 South Atlantic League games. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Brandon Bielak, Triple-A Round Rock: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K -- Houston's No. 11 prospect put up his third scoreless outing in his last seven games en route to recording his eighth win of the year. The 23-year-old fired 101 pitches, 64 for strikes, while fanning at least five batters for the seventh consecutive game. Bielak lowered his Pacific Coast League ERA to 4.41. Gameday box score

Royals 2B Gabriel Cancel, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 4-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Cancel, 22, was perfect at the plate as the Naturals defeated Midland 5-1. Kansas City's No. 30 prospect now has a five-game hitting streak. He's spent the entirety of the season in the Texas League and owns a .246/.309/.430 line with 18 homers and 69 RBIs. It was his first four-hit game of the season. Gameday box score