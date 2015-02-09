Prospect Roundup: Games of August 3

Dodgers SS Gavin Lux, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 3-for-5, R -- Los Angeles' top prospect extended his hitting streak to 11 games by collecting three singles in the Dodgers' 10-5 loss at Las Vegas. Lux is 19-for-46 (.413) during the streak with 12 runs scored and seven RBIs. Since moving up to Triple-A on June 27, he's batting .458/.536/.856 with 25 extra-base hits, 29 RBIs and 39 runs scored in 28 contests. Gameday box score

Video: Oklahoma City's Lux gets third hit

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic, Class A Advanced Modesto: 3-for-5 R -- Seattle's top prospect recorded his third straight multi-hit game in the Nuts' 4-2 win over Lancaster. Kelenic is off to a 7-for-14 start in August and has hit safely in five consecutive contests. MLB.com's No. 24 overall prospect has a .292/.372/.528 slash line with 16 homers and 47 RBIs in 91 games across two levels this season. Gameday box score

Rangers LHP Kolby Allard, Triple-A Nashville: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R 2 BB, 8 K -- How about your first scoreless start of the year for a first impression? The Rangers acquired Allard from the Braves in the trade that sent Chris Martin to Atlanta, and the left-hander immediately slotted as Texas' No. 16 prospect. The 21-year-old retired the first six batters he faced on Saturday and fanned six through the first three innings. He owned a 4.17 ERA in 20 starts with Gwinnett before being dealt. Gameday box score

Phillies 3B Alec Bohm, Double-A Reading: 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- The top Phillies prospect logged his second three-hit showing since being promoted to Double-A in the Fightin Phils' 7-2 triumph over Altoona. After singling in the first inning, Bohm crushed a three-run homer in a five-run fifth. It was his 16th dinger of the season and ninth since joining Reading. He's batting .252/.308/.497 with 27 RBIs in 37 Eastern League games. Gameday box score

Video: Fightins' Bohm crushes homer

Mariners C Cal Raleigh, Double-A Arkansas: 3-for-3, 2B, BB -- The Mariners' No. 7 prospect has had a tough transition to the Texas League since a mid-July promotion from Class A Advanced Modesto, but Saturday's three-hit effort was the best sign yet that he's starting to settle in. Raleigh has doubled in back-to-back games and his four hits over that span matches his total for the previous seven contests. The 22-year-old Florida State product also has walked in three of his last four outings and has a .222/.333/.278 slash line with the Travelers. Gameday box score

D-backs SS Blaze Alexander, Class A Kane County: 4-for-5, RBI, SB -- With his second four-hit game of the year, Arizona's No. 18 prospect has hit safely in eight of his last nine contests. His fourth knock on Saturday stood out as it gave the Cougars a walk-off win over Quad Cities in the 10th inning. Alexander is batting .259 with a .739 OPS in 73 games this season, and he's stolen 13 bases while being caught only three times. Gameday box score

Yankees OF Estevan Florial, Class A Advanced Tampa: 2-for-4, 2 3B, 4 RBI, 2 R -- New York's No. 2 prospect was the greatest force in a Tarpons lineup that scored 12 runs in a win over Clearwater. Florial recorded his second career two-triple game and first since Aug. 19, 2015 in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League. The four RBIs were his highest total since driving in five runs on July 2. The 21-year-old has reached base in nine of his last 10 games and is hitting .233 for the year. Gameday box score

Padres 2B Tucupita Marcano, Class A Fort Wayne: 4-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R -- Marcano posted his first four-hit game in more than three months in the TinCaps' 7-4 win over West Michigan. San Diego's No. 16 prospect led off the bottom of the first inning with a double to right field and added three singles. He drove in his lone run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. The 19-year-old is 7-for-10 in his last two games to boost his slash line to .290/.339/.363. Gameday box score

Brewers RHP Zack Brown, Triple-A San Antonio: 6 IP, 0 R, 4 H, BB, 7 K -- Brown didn't earn the win in the Missions' 3-2, 12-inning victory over Fresno, but he pitched like he deserved it. Milwaukee's No. 3 prospect posted his first scoreless outing of the year, allowing four hits and a walk. Brown struck out seven, matching a season high that he's touched twice. He lowered his ERA to 5.49, a number that's shrunk by more than half a run in his last three appearances. Gameday box score

Braves LHP Tucker Davidson, Double-A Mississippi: 6 IP, 0 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 4 K -- Atlanta's No. 13 prospect has been the model of consistency, a trend that continued Saturday. Davidson produced his ninth scoreless start of the season in the Braves' 6-0 win over Tennessee. He set down the final six batters he faced, working a 1-2-3 sixth inning in which he threw only three pitches. He lowered his ERA to a Southern League-leading 2.03. Gameday box score

Giants LHP Garrett Williams, Double-A Richmond: 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3BB, 8K -- The Giants' No. 28 prospect produced one of his best starts of the season in the Flying Squirrels' 3-1 win at Harrisburg. Williams allowed only a leadoff single in the second inning to Ian Sagdal. His errant pickoff attempt led to the Senators' only run as he lowered his ERA to 3.72. The southpaw ranks third in the Eastern League with a .214 opponents' batting average and 10th with 93 strikeouts. Gameday box score

Dodgers 3B Kody Hoese, Class A Great Lakes: 2-for-5, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R -- One night after belting his first Midwest League homer, Los Angeles' No. 8 prospect established a career high for RBIs in the Loons' 11-6 win at South Bend. Hoese delivered a two-run double and scored in a five-run third inning, then tripled home two more runs and scored again in the seventh. The Tulane product is riding an 11-game hitting streak that's boosted his Class A slash line to .317/.411/.727. Gameday box score