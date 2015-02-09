Prospect Roundup: Games of August 31

Reds RHP Vladimir Gutierrez, Triple-A Louisville: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 13 K -- The Reds' No. 11 prospect needed only six innings to set a career high in strikeouts. The only run he allowed in the Bats' 2-1 over Toledo win was unearned and came in the first inning as Tigers No. 8 prospect Daz Cameron was hit by a pitch, took second on an errant pickoff and scored on Jeimer Candelario's single. The 23-year-old settled in to fan at least two batters in each of the next five frames, striking out the side on 12 pitches in the sixth. Gutierrez has 35 punchouts in his last four starts. Gameday box score

Royals RHP Brady Singer, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 6 K -- The Royals' No. 2 prospect notched the first complete game of his career to lead the Naturals past Frisco, 7-1, in the opener of a doubleheader. Back-to-back singles in the third inning plated the only run charged to Singer, who has allowed one earned run or fewer in six of his last nine starts. The 23-year-old has gone seven innings in three of his last four outings. Gameday box score

Royals LHP Kris Bubic, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K -- Despite putting six runners on base, Bubic faced only three batters over the minimum in the Blue Rocks' 6-0 win over Myrtle Beach. Two double plays and a caught basestealer were key for Kansas City's sixth-ranked prospect, who's thrown four scoreless outings since the beginning of July. The 22-year-old allowed seven earned runs in six August starts, posting a 1.58 ERA over 40 innings. He hasn't been tagged for a home run since July 17. Gameday box score

Dodgers C Connor Wong, Double-A Tulsa: 3-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBIs, BB -- Los Angeles' No. 28 prospect wrapped up his torrid month by homering for the fourth time in five games as the Drillers outlasted Corpus Christi, 6-4, in 10 innings. He's collected three hits in five of his last six games, raising his average 62 points. Wong batted .412/.463/.742 with nine homers 26 RBIs and 14 runs scored in 26 games in August and is hitting .349 in 39 games since he was promoted from Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga on July 15. Gameday box score

Marlins OF Peyton Burdick, Class Clinton: 4-for-5, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R -- The No. 29 Marlins prospect continues to impress after being taken in the third round of this year's Draft out of Wright State. He muscled the LumberKings past Peoria, 10-5, with a career-high nine total bases and his 11th homer as a pro. The dinger was a two-run shot in the first inning. Burdick's big night -- he fell a double shy of the cycle -- snapped a three-game hitless drought and brought his slash line in 61 Midwest League games up to .313/.416/.552. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Miguel Yajure, Double-A Trenton: 5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K -- The Yankees' No. 27 prospect impressed in his first Eastern League start and one-upped himself with a scoreless outing as the Thunder topped Reading, 2-0. Yajure exited after recording two outs and allowing two hits in the sixth but not before he retired 10 batters in a row and struck out rehabbing big leaguer Jay Bruce. The 21-year-old has a 0.82 ERA in 11 innings since he was promoted from Class A Advanced Tampa on Aug. 25. Gameday box score

Rays LHP Brendan McKay, Triple-A Durham: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K -- Tampa Bay's No. 2 prospect hadn't pitched in the Minors all month, so he made up for his absence by using the strikeout to record eight of his nine outs in the Bulls' 3-2 loss to Gwinnett. Austin Riley's lineout to second base, which ended the first inning, was the only time McKay needed his defense. The 23-year-old owns an 0.84 ERA in 32 International League frames this season. While he did not bat on Saturday, he's hitting .239 with an .839 OPS and 11 homers for the Bulls. Gameday box score

Tigers LHP Joey Wentz, Double-A Erie: 5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K -- The southpaw tied his career high with 10 whiffs in the SeaWolves' 4-1 win at Akron. Detroit's 10th-ranked prospect improved to 2-0 with a 2.10 ERA and 37 punchouts over 25 2/3 innings in five starts since he was acquired from the Braves at the Trade Deadline. Wentz has given up two earned runs or fewer in nine of his last 11 starts, spanning both organizations. Gameday box score

Cardinals 1B Chris Chinea, Double-A Springfield: 4-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 R -- The 25-year-old posted his first four-hit game since Aug. 22, 2017, as the Cardinals dropped a 4-3 decision to Midland. Needing a triple to complete the cycle, he collected a second single in the eighth inning. Chinea is 15-for-32 (.469) over his last 10 games and closed August with a .395/.435/.488 slash line, four RBIs and four runs scored in 14 games. Gameday box score

Braves C William Contreras, Double-A Mississippi: 3-for-4, 1 R -- Atlanta's No. 8 prospect notched his 22nd multi-hit game across two levels this season and scored one of the Braves' two runs in a 9-2 loss to Chattanooga. Contreras is 8-for-17 (.471) over his last six games to raise his average 23 points to .242. Since his promotion from Class A Advanced Florida on June 5, he has three homers, nine doubles, 16 RBIs and 22 runs scored in 59 games. Gameday box score

Athletics OF Lazaro Armenteros, Class A Advanced Stockton: 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 BB -- Oakland's No. 11 prospect reached base four times in the Ports' 12-5 win at San Jose. Armenteros has multiple hits in two of his last six games and is 4-for-12 with three walks and four runs scored in his last three games. In his first year in the California League, the 20-year-old is batting .222 with a .741 OPS. He is second on the circuit with 73 walks and is tied for seventh with 44 extra-base hits. Gameday box score

Cubs RHP Michael McAvene, Class A Short Season Eugene: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K -- The Cubs' No. 25 prospect wrapped up his debut season by lowering his ERA to 1.42. McAvene worked only 12 2/3 innings for the Emeralds, but he held Northwest League foes to a .119 batting average and amassed 20 strikeouts against four walks. Saturday was the longest outing for the third-round pick in this year's Draft, who was unscored upon in five of his six starts. Gameday box score