Prospect Roundup: Games of August 6

Red Sox LHP Daniel McGrath, Double-A Portland: 7 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 9 K -- The Red Sox southpaw matched his career high with nine strikeouts while holding an opponent scoreless for the seventh time in his last nine starts. McGrath has allowed one earned run over 51 2/3 innings since June 13. The Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for July lowered his ERA to 1.34 over 87 frames as the Sea Dogs blanked Erie, 2-0. Opponents are batting .177 against the 25-year-old Australian. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Luis Medina, Class A Charleston: 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 K -- New York's No. 21 prospect recorded his first scoreless start since July 11 in the RiverDogs' 4-1 loss to visiting Delmarva. Medina is averaging 13.2 strikeouts per nine innings in his last five outings and ranked 11th in the South Atlantic League with 105 punchouts, despite throwing only 86 frames. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Zac Lowther, Double-A Bowie: 6 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 3 BB, 10 K -- Baltimore's No. 10 prospect struck out a season-high 10 as the BaySox edged Trenton, 4-3. Lowther notched his Eastern League-leading 12th win, making him the ninth pitcher in Bowie's 27-year history to reach a dozen victories. The 74th overall pick in the 2017 Draft ranks fourth on the circuit with a 2.72 ERA. Gameday box score

Video: Bowie's Lowther notches 10th K

Padres 2B Xavier Edwards, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 3-for-5, 1 3B, 2 BB, 2 RBI - San Diego's No. 6 prospect started another three-hit night with a two-run triple in the second inning. After grounding out in the fourth, Edwards reached in four straight plate appearances with a walk in the sixth, singles in the ninth and 11th and an intentional walk in the 13th. The 19-year-old boosted his slash line to .351/.400/.387 with 18 runs scored in 26 games since he was promoted from Class A Fort Wayne. Gameday box score

Brewers OF Tristen Lutz, Class A Advanced Carolina: 3-for-5, R, HR, RBI -- The second-ranked Brewers prospect slugged his 11th homer of the season in the Mudcats' 6-4 loss to Down East. The three-hit night continued to torrid month for Lutz, who's 10-for-23 (.435) with two homers and four RBIs in five games since the calendar flipped to August. Selected 34th overall in the 2017 Draft, he's fifth in the Carolina League with 156 total bases and sixth with 34 extra-base hits. Gameday box score

Blue Jays SS Kevin Smith, Double-A New Hampshire: 3-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBIs -- Toronto's 14th-ranked prospect smacked his 17th dinger of the season and came within a triple of the cycle as the Fisher Cats blanked Akron, 7-0. Smith is looking to build off a productive July, when he batted .333 with eight homers and 18 RBIs in 22 games. The 23-year-old New York native moved into a fourth-place tie in the Eastern League with 37 extra-base hits. Gameday box score

A's SS Logan Davidson. Class A Short Season Vermont: 3-for-4, R, RBI, BB -- Oakland's No. 7 prospect posted his third multi-hit effort in four games in the Lake Monsters' 7-5 loss to Staten Island. Davidson is 8-for-19 (.421) in August to get his average up to a season-high .214. A's No. 19 prospect Jordan Diaz homered and drove in four runs to increase his New York-Penn League-leading RBI total to 37. Gameday box score

Angels RHP Aaron Hernandez, Class A Advanced Inland Empire: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K -- After appearing out of the bullpen in his previous two outings, the Angels' No. 16 prospect came up big in his first start since July 6. Hernandez issued all three of his walks over the first two innings before retiring the final seven batters he faced. The outing was his longest since that July 6 start and first scoreless appearance as a starter since May 31. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Casey Mize, Double-A Erie: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K -- MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect turned in another solid outing by going six innings for the second time in his last six starts. Mize threw 61 of 88 pitches for strikes and closed on a good note, fanning three of the final five batters he faced. Across two levels, he's 8-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 19 starts. Gameday box score

Rays OF Nick Schnell, Rookie Advanced Princeton: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 1 2B, 1 BB, 3 RBIs -- The 2018 first-round pick helped get the Rays' offense started with a two-run homer in a six-run first inning. After doubling in the second, Schnell walked in the third and left the yard again with a solo shot in the fifth. Tampa Bay's No. 14 prospect matched his career high for RBIs while recording his first multi-homer game as a pro. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Rays LHP John Doxakis, Class A Short Season Hudson Valley: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K -- Tampa Bay's second-round pick in this year's Draft made it back-to-back scoreless outings of three innings. Doxakis yielded a lone single and threw 33 of 49 pitches for strikes while lowering his ERA to 2.29 and his WHIP to 0.97. He's yet to issue more than one walk in any of his eight professional appearances. Gameday box score

Astros 3B Joe Perez, Class A Short Season Tri-City: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 1 2B, 6 RBI -- The 19-year-old infielder continued his recent surge by going deep for the third straight contest and registering his first career multi-homer game. Perez kicked off his first three-hit game since July 5 with a three-run blast in the first inning. The 2017 second-round pick doubled to center in the third and launched another three-run dinger in the eighth, finishing off the ValleyCats' 16-4 romp over Lowell. Gameday box score

Blue Jays 2B Leonardo Jimenez, Rookie Advanced Bluefield: 3-for-5, 1 3B, 2 RBI -- Toronto's No. 15 prospect continued a torrid August with his second three-hit game of the month. Jimenez singled in the fourth and fifth innings before coming through in the 10th with an RBI triple. In five contests this month, the 18-year-old Panamanian is batting .435/.458/.565 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Gameday box score