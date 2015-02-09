Prospect Roundup: Games of August 7

Phillies RF Mickey Moniak, Double-A Reading: 2-for-4, 2 HRs, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- It's been a strong second half for the No. 9 Phillies prospect , and he delivered another big game for the Fightin Phils on Wednesday night. Moniak had never collected a multi-homer game in his pro career and changed that with two long balls against Hartford. He cranked a solo shot in the first inning. In the third, he followed it up with a two-run blast, his ninth of the year. He now has an .888 OPS in 37 games since the All-Star break. Gameday box score

Dodgers SS Gavin Lux, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 3-for-5, HR, RBI, R -- The top Dodgers prospect hadn't gone deep in four games but made sure the stretch didn't get to five with a long ball against Tacoma. With three hits for Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Lux made it 16 games in Triple-A that he's collected three or more knocks. Through six games in August, the shortstop is hitting .462 with a 1.318 OPS in the Pacific Coast League. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Luis Garcia, Class A Advanced Fayetteville: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB 10 K -- Making his second start of the month, Garcia matched his longest appearance of the year and equaled his career high with 10 punchouts. The No. 29 Astros prospect was efficient, throwing 60 strikes over 92 pitches in the scoreless effort. He worked around three walks and two singles en route to his first scoreless outing since June 26. Gameday box score

Brewers 3B Lucas Erceg, Triple-A San Antonio: 4-for-5, 3 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R -- Erceg has had his ups and downs in 2019, but he produced a big night for the Missions on Wednesday. With four hits over his last two efforts, the No. 15 Brewers prospect matched that total with three doubles and a single against the Isotopes. In the fourth, he brought home two runs with a two-bagger and then did more damage in the seventh with another RBI double. Through all the starts and stops, Erceg still has a .730 OPS this year. Gameday box score

Mariners RHP Ljay Newsome, Double-A Arkansas: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB K -- Newsome's strong start to the month continued in a big way for the Travelers. After allowing one run over five frames in his first start in August, the No. 29 Mariners prospect followed that up with a scoreless gem. He didn't need the strikeout pitch, throwing 48 strikes over 66 pitches and getting six groundouts. Through 11 innings this month, he has a 0.82 ERA. Gameday box score

Braves 3B CJ Alexander, Double-A Mississippi: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- A 20th-round pick last year, Alexander had not gone deep in any of his previous 86 Minor League games. But he flipped the script Wednesday with two roundtrippers for the M-Braves. The No. 19 Atlanta prospect crushed his first long ball in the first inning and capped his night with another dinger in the seventh. Ryan Casteel also collected three hits, including two homers to raise his season mark to 19. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Derek Hill, Class A Advanced Lakeland: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R 3 BB, 5 K -- The hurler was at his best against Tampa, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning for the Flying Tigers. He didn't get the no-no, but he delivered his eighth scoreless outing in the Florida State League this year to drop his ERA to 1.88. On the offensive side, Brady Policelli and Chad Sedio each collected four hits for Lakeland. Gameday box score

Twins LHP Lewis Thorpe, Triple-A Rochestor: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- Fresh off a stint in the Major Leagues,Minnesota's No. 11 prospect returned to his dominant ways, hurling six near-perfect innings. In four Minor League starts dating back to July 5, the southpaw has allowed three earned runs, walked four and struck out 21. For the Twins, the 23-year-old recorded his first Major League win on July 22. Gameday box score

Blue Jays 3B Miguel Hiraldo, Rookie Advanced Bluefield: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB -- Make it a career-high five RBIs for the 18-year-old, who has plated eight runs in his last two games. Toronto's 10th-ranked prospect extended his hitting streak to seven games and connected on his sixth homer of the year -- a grand slam in the top of the eighth. In his last 10 games, Hiraldo is 14-for-45 (.311) and has scored 11 times. Gameday box score

Padres INF CJ Abrams, Class A Fort Wayne: 2-for-4, 2B, BB -- Playing in his second Midwest League game, the Padres' first-round pick and sixth overall of this year's Draft made quite the first impression, reaching safely three times, stealing a base and completing a ranging play from the hole. San Diego's fifth-ranked prospect cruised through his time in Rookie ball, compiling a .401/.442/.662 slash line in 32 games for the Arizona League Padres. The 18-year-old will primarily play shortstop for the TinCaps. Gameday box score

Angels OF Michael Hermosillo, Triple-A Salt Lake: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB -- The Halos' No. 28 prospect notched his first multi-homer game since July 29, 2018, leaving the yard in back-to-back at-bats with a two-run shot to left in the sixth and a solo blast to left in the eighth as Salt Lake edged Omaha, 12-11, in 10 innings. Storm Chasers third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Gameday box score

Padres 2B Ty France, Triple-A El Paso: 4-for-5, 2B, 3 R, RBI -- San Diego's No. 24 prospect pushed his Triple-A-leading batting average to .399 with his seventh game this season with four or more hits. France went to left field with a single in the first and a double in the third before going to center with singles in the fourth and fifth. El Paso's Aderlin Rodriguez tallied three hits of his own, homering to right-center in the first and to center in the third inning before doubling to left in the fourth. Gameday box score

Rangers OF Patrick Wisdom, Triple-A Nashville: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI -- Wisdom swatted a pair of two-run blasts to center and left in the fifth and seventh innings, adding a single in the fourth and a walk in the ninth. The 27-year-old has four home runs and eight RBIs in his last three games. Gameday box score

Yankees OF Jacob Sanford, Class A Short Season Staten Island: 4-for-6, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- New York's third-round pick in June's Draft registered his second four-hit game of the season and first multi-homer game of his professional career, swatting a two-run blast to right-center in the top of the first inning and adding a solo shot to left in the fifth. The outfielder then added singles in the sixth and eighth. Gameday box score