Prospect Roundup: Games of August 8

Royals LHP Kris Bubic, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 9 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 11 K -- The 40th overall pick in last year's Draft, Bubic had never before completed eight innings in a start. In a 3-1 win over Fayetteville, he went all nine. The No. 6 Royals prospect walked the first batter he faced and allowed a double in the first inning before retiring 22 of the next 23 batters. The only run to score against him came on a ninth inning sacrifice fly. Bubic, 21, owns a 2.62 ERA with the Blue Rocks. No. 15 Royals prospect Brewer Hicklen also homered in his third straight game. Gameday box score

Video: Bubic rings up 10th K against Wilmington

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic, Class A Advanced Modesto: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R -- To say the top Mariners prospect is hot at the plate would be an understatement. He extended his hitting streak to nine games, during which he's gone 17-for-38 (.447) and boosted his average with the Nuts from .246 to .292. The 20-year-old has an extra-base hit in each of his last three contests and his solo shot in the fifth inning of Thursday's 12-2 win over Inland Empire was his 16th homer of 2019. Batting one spot behind him in the order, 20th-ranked Mariners prospect Joe Rizzo logged four hits, all singles, while driving in and scoring two runs. Gameday box score

Video: Modesto's Kelenic blasts off

Reds 3B Jonathan India, Double-A Chattanooga: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, R -- The No. 3 Reds prospect has posted three consecutive multi-hit games. He is riding a six-game hitting streak for the Lookouts, which began after India went hitless for a six-game stretch. In 17 games since his promotion to the Southern League, the 22-year-old has hit .308/.473/.404, and he's struck out just once in his last four contests. Right-hander Brad Markey got the 4-1 win over Jackson started with five hitless innings in which he struck out six and didn't walk a batter. Gameday box score

Angels OF Michael Hermosillo, Triple-A Salt Lake: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R -- You could say the Angels No. 28 prospect is heating up. He posted his second consecutive two-homer game Thursday. One night after connecting on a two-run blast and a solo homer, the 24-year-old barreled a three-run shot and a two-run jack, bringing his homer total to five in his last four games. His last five hits have all come by way of the long ball, and in those last four contests, the Mesa, Arizona native has driven in ten runs. Gameday box score

Video: Salt Lake's Hermosillo cranks second dinger

Rockies 1B Michael Toglia, Class A Short Season Boise: 3-for-3, 2 HR, 2 BB, 2 RBI, 2 R -- The Rockies' fifth-ranked prospect produced his first multi-homer effort since Colorado took him in the first round of June's Draft. Both were solo shots, one in the seventh and the other in the ninth. The 20-year-old's .852 OPS ranks sixth in the Northwest League, and with two walks in Thursday's 9-3 loss to Eugene, Toglia has now drawn eight free passes in his last six games. Gameday box score

Phillies 3B Alec Bohm, Double-A Reading: 3-for-4, BB, RBI -- The top Phillies prospect didn't bring the power he had shown earlier in the week, homering in three of his previous four games, but he did reach base four times en route to posting his second three-hit game in five contests. Bohm's OPS in 41 games with the Fightins -- and, oddly enough, his 143-game Minor League career -- sits at .841, which would rank fourth in the Eastern League if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. Gameday box score

Angels LHP Greg Mahle, Double-A Mobile: 9 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K -- Mahle has worked as both a reliever and starter for Triple-A Salt Lake this season and been a bullpen mainstay for most of his career. Thursday's dominant outing with the BayBears, though, showed his potential as a rotation piece. In his 11th pro start, the 26-year-old went the distance and allowed only singles in a shutout. He broke a streak of five straight appearances in which he allowed a home run and did not walk a batter for the second consecutive outing. Gameday box score

Pirates RHP Aaron Shortridge, Class A Advanced Bradenton: 8 IP, 2H, BB, 4 K -- Pittsburgh's No. 26 prospect tossed a career-high eight frames in the Marauders' 4-1 win against Dunedin in the Florida State League. After yielding a two-out, first-inning single to Alejandro Kirk, the 22-year-old retired 10 straight before Kacy Clemens singled to lead off the fifth. He set down nine of his last 10 batters, allowing only a lead-off walk to Nick Podkul in the sixth. It was the third time in his last five starts that the right-hander did not allow a run. He's given up just five runs in the last 33 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Nick Nelson, Double-A Trenton: 6.1 IP, 6 H, BB, 11 K -- New York's No. 15 prospect won his sixth straight decision while tying his season high with 11 strikeouts as the Thunder blanked Bowie, 4-0, in the Eastern League. He struck out three in the fifth inning and had two punchouts in the first, second and fourth frames. The 23-year-old is 4-0 with a 0.94 ERA since the All-Star break. He has not allowed a run in his last two starts and has yielded only four in seven outings spanning 37 2/3 innings since July 2. Gameday box score

Video: Trenton's Nelson notches 11th K

Brewers OF Carlos Rodriguez, Rookie Advanced Rocky Mountain: 4-for-5, 2 R -- Milwaukee's No. 21 prospect banged out a season-best four hits, matching his career single-game high, in the Vibes' 4-2 loss to Billings in the Pioneer League. The 18-year-old had base hits in the first, third, fifth and ninth innings and scored in the third and fifth frames. The left-hander batted .318/.318/.364 across seven games in the Rookie-level Arizona League before being promoted on July 25. With Rocky Mountain, his line is .375/.388/.396 with hits in nine of 11 games, including five multi-hit efforts. Gameday box score

Marlins LHP Daniel Castano, Double-A Jacksonville: 9 IP, 5 H, R, 13 K -- The Miami farmhand tossed his first nine-inning complete game and struck out a career-best 13 as the Jumbo Shrimp topped Mississippi, 4-1, in the Southern League. The 24-year-old had at least one punchout in every inning except the eighth, including two in the second, fifth, sixth, seventh and ninth. He threw 106 pitches, 77 for strikes. The lefty also had at least one whiff against each Braves starting position player, while Atlanta No. 18 prospect Trey Harris had three hits. Castano won his fifth straight decision and has allowed only one run during his last three starts across 22 innings. Gameday box score

Video: Jacksonville's Castano gets 13th K

Twins RHP Jordan Balazovic, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 5 IP, 2 H, BB, 9 K -- MLB.com's No. 82 overall prospect made his first start since July 18 to anchor the Miracle's 3-0 win against Jupiter in Florida State league play. The 20-year-old right-hander had been with Team Canada for the last two weeks, helping lead the way to a second-place finish at the Pan-Am Games. In the first inning, Minnesota's No. 4 prospect struck out the first two batters before allowing back-to-back hits. He got out of the jam and retired 12 of the next 14 batters, seven by strikeout, including three in the second frame. Tyler Watson hurled four innings to complete the shutout for his first save. Fort Myers' 18 shutouts are one short of the FSL record set in 2016. Gameday box score

Mariners P Logan Gilbert, Double-A Arkansas: 5 IP, 3 H, R, BB, 8 K -- MLB.com's No. 51 overall prospect twirled his third straight gem as the Travelers downed Springfield, 6-1, in the Texas League. The 22-year-old righty did not allow a hit until St. Louis' second-ranked farmhand Dylan Carlson homered to lead off the fourth. Seattle's No. 3 prospect had two punchouts in the first and fourth innings and three in the fifth. The right-hander has made five starts since being promoted from Class A Advanced Modesto on July 15. He is 2-1 over his last three outings, allowing four runs over 18 innings. Gameday box score

D-backs P Levi Kelly, Class A Kane County: 6 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 6 K -- Arizona's eighth-ranked prospect improved to 5-0 as the Cougars blanked Cedar Rapids, 8-0, in the Midwest League. The 20-year-old struck out six -- the 11th time in 22 starts he's whiffed at least a half dozen -- and is sixth on the circuit in punchouts with 113. He retired the last seven batters he faced and lowered his ERA to a season-low 1.96. Since the All-Star break, the right-hander is 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA and is holding batters to a .186 average with a 0.96 WHIP. Over his last 10 appearances, Kelly has allowed six runs in 53 innings. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP Alek Manoah, Class A Short Season Vancouver: 3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 7 K -- Toronto's first-round pick in this year's Draft hurled three hitless innings and has yet to allow an earned run in his first three outings of professional ball. The Blue Jays fourth-ranked prospect has yielded two hits, walked three and struck out 12 in six innings overall. Thursday served as the 21-year-old's longest performance so far and he struck out seven out of the ten batters he faced. Gameday box score