Prospect Roundup: Games of August 9

Cardinals 3B Nolan Gorman, Class A Advanced Palm Beach: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- The top Cardinals prospect had hit safely in eight of his previous nine games but hadn't homered since July 13. That changed in back-to-back at-bats during the opener of the Cards' doubleheader against Clearwater. Gorman crushed an 0-1 pitch to right-center field, then another to right in the fifth, giving him five homers in 41 Florida State League games. The 19-year-old has a .262/.304./456 slash line during that stretch. Gameday box score

Twins SS Royce Lewis, Double-A Pensacola: 1-for-4, HR, BB, 3 RBI, R -- The top Twins prospect belted his first home run since being promoted to the Southern League. The three-run shot came on a 1-2 pitch in the sixth inning and extended the Blue Wahoos' lead to five runs in an 8-4 win at Mobile. It was Lewis' first extra-base hit in five games and 11th homer of the season overall. Second-ranked Alex Kirilloff also went yard for his seventh dinger of the season. Gameday box score

Video: Blue Wahoos' Lewis slugs three-run homer

Phillies RHP Spencer Howard, Double-A Reading: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 8 K -- Howard's third Eastern League start also was his best. After failing to get through the fifth inning in either of his first two appearances with the Fightins, the No. 5 Phillies prospect cruised in his first scoreless outing since his last start in the Florida State League on July 20. In three Double-A outings, Howard owns a 1.93 ERA, 22 strikeouts and a .196 opponents' batting average. Gameday box score

Braves OF Drew Waters, Triple-A Gwinnett: 2-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Waters' two-run dinger in the fifth was his first at Triple-A. The 20-year-old has played four games for the Stripers and already has seven hits, two for extra bases. This comes after Atlanta's No. 2 prospect posted a .319/.366/.481 slash line in 108 games with Double-A Mississippi. Sixth-ranked Braves prospect Bryse Wilson tossed seven scoreless innings in the 10-2 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out nine. Gameday box score

Video: Stripers' Waters' first Triple-A homer

Mets SS Ronny Mauricio, Class A Columbia: 3-for-5, 4 RBI, R -- The top Mets prospect recorded the fifth multi-hit effort in his last 10 games and third straight. Mauricio is batting .288 on the season, ranking eighth among qualified hitters in the South Atlantic League. MLB.com's No. 84 overall prospect also is tied for fourth with 117 hits in 99 contests. The 18-year-old has four long balls, 33 RBIs and a .712 OPS. Gameday box score

Red Sox 1B Bobby Dalbec, Triple-A Pawtucket: 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Boston's No. 2 prospect launched his first Triple-A homer in his sixth game with the PawSox. Before his promotion, Dalbec led the Eastern League with 20 taters and 68 walks. The 24-year-old also tied for fifth place in on-base percentage (.371), slugging (.454), OPS (.825) and extra-base hits (37). In six games against International League competition, he's batting .391 with three runs scored and 13 total bases. Gameday box score

Nationals RHP Jackson Rutledge, Class A Hagerstown: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K -- Washington's top pick in this year's Draft threw a career-high 73 pitches, 48 for strikes, in his fourth start following a promotion from Class A Short Season Auburn. The Nationals' No. 3 prospect earned his first win in seven Minor League appearances, going five innings for the second start in a row. The 6-foot-8 right-hander has whiffed 21 batters over 23 1/3 innings and has a 3.86 ERA and .188 opponents' batting average across three levels. Gameday box score

Rays LHP Shane McClanahan, Double-A Montgomery: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K -- The Biscuits couldn't have asked for much more of McClanahan, who fanned eight over five scoreless innings in his Double-A debut. Tampa Bay's No. 10 prospect has been promoted twice this season -- he began the year with Class A Bowling Green before advancing to Class A Advanced Charlotte in early June. The 22-year-old made the jump to the Southern League after posting a 1.46 ERA and striking out 59 over 49 1/3 innings for the Stone Crabs. Across the three levels, McClanahan has held opponents to a .188 average. Gameday box score

Mets 3B Brett Baty, Rookie Advanced Kingsport: 2-for-4, HR, 3B, 2 RBI, 1 R -- The 12th overall pick in this year's Draft clubbed his second homer in the last 10 games, a two-run shot in the eighth inning, as the Mets topped Bristol, 8-6. Baty made a quick jump to the Appalachian League after five games in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League. In 27 games with Kingsport, the 19-year-old Texan has a .188/.310/.406 slash line, four homers and 17 RBIs. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Luis Gil, Class A Advanced Tampa: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K -- New York's No. 4 prospect held an opponent scoreless for the first time in three starts since he was promoted from Class A Charleston. Gil tied a season high by issuing four walks and threw 78 pitches, 41 for strikes. The 21-year-old from the Dominican Republic is 5-5 with a 2.72 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and .205 opponents' batting average across the two levels. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Chris Vallimont, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 K -- Minnesota's No. 29 prospect took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in his second start since joining the Twins organization. The 22-year-old was acquired from the Marlins on July 27 as part of the trade for Sergio Romo. While he didn't have his best stuff in his Fort Myers debut, Vallimont was back on form Friday, striking out at least seven batters for the first time since July 13. Gameday box score

Athletics RHP Grant Holmes, Double-A Midland: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K -- Holmes' nine strikeouts marked a season high in the second scoreless outing in his last five appearances. Winding down his second Texas League stint, Oakland's No. 14 prospect has a 3.74 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 67 1/3 innings in 19 games, including 13 starts. Gameday box score