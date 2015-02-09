Prospect Roundup: Games of July 1

Reds OF Brian O'Grady, Triple-A Louisville: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI-- O'Grady's ninth-inning solo shot in the Bats' 7-6 loss to Indianapolis gave him his fifth multi-homer game of the season, which broke a Louisville franchise record. The 27-year-old has 19 homers on the season, good for sixth in the International League. He also has 49 RBIs and 12 steals in 71 IL games. Gameday box score

Rangers RHP Cole Winn, Class A Hickory: 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K-- Texas' No. 2 prospect allowed just a single in the second and a double in the third in the Crawdads' 4-1 win over West Virginia. Winn (1-3), MLB.com's 65th-ranked prospect, extended his scoreless streak to nine innings after his longest start of the season. The 2018 first-round pick lowered his ERA to 6.15 in 26 1/3 South Atlantic League innings. Gameday box score

Orioles OF Yusniel Diaz, Double-A Bowie: 3-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB-- Baltimore's No. 4 prospect hit a solo homer in the first, the second of back-to-back dingers alongside No. 7 prospect Ryan McKenna, in the Baysox's 7-3 win over Hartford. Diaz's three hits marked a season high. The 22-year-old, MLB.com's 90th-ranked prospect, now has eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 42 Eastern League games. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP DL Hall, Class A Advanced Frederick: 5 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 4 BB, 7 K-- Baltimore's third-ranked prospect allowed just an unearned run in the first inning of the Keys' 4-3 loss to Lynchburg. Hall, MLB.com's 66th-ranked prospect, didn't give up a hit after that. The 20-year-old first-round pick in 2017 lowered his ERA to 3.86 with 80 strikeouts and 42 walks in 53 2/3 Carolina League innings. Gameday box score

Astros SS Freudis Nova, Class A Quad Cities: 3-for-5, 3 R, RBI, SB-- Houston's sixth-ranked prospect doubled in the first, third, and seventh innings of the River Bandits' 7-3 win over Clinton in the nightcap of a doubleheader. The 19-year-old scored on all three of his hits and stole third base in the first. Nova raised his line to .275/.302/.402 in 26 Midwest League games. Gameday box score

Rangers LHP Joe Palumbo, Triple-A Nashville: 5 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 10 K-- Texas' No. 7 prospect fanned three batters in the first and third innings of the Sounds' 4-3 win over Oklahoma City. The 10 strikeouts were a season high for the 24-year-old Palumbo (1-0). In 63 innings split between Nashville and Double-A Frisco, Palumbo has a 3.29 ERA with 83 strikeouts and 29 walks. Gameday box score

Giants 3B Zach Green, Triple-A Sacramento: 1-for-4, HR, 4 RBI -- Green extended his hitting streak to five games and his homer streak to four straight with a grand slam in the fourth inning, which helped the River Cats erase an early 4-0 deficit on the way to a 9-5 loss to the Isotopes. Gameday box score

Braves RHP Patrick Weigel, Triple-A Gwinnett: 4 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K -- Righty Wiegel didn't qualify for the win despite pitching strong into the fifth. The 24-year-old threw 73 pitches -- 47 for strikes -- while more than doubling his previous high for strikeouts this season (four). Gameday box score

D-backs 2B Domingo Leyba, Triple-A Reno: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI -- In his third consecutive multi-hit game, Leyba connected on a pair of homers, his second such contest in his last three and giving him five blasts over that span. Arizona's No. 24 prospect has also driven in 12 runs over his last three games and is riding a six-game hitting streak that has boosted his line from .289/.343/.515 to .309/.361/.574. Gameday box score

Reds OF Andy Suglio, Class A Advanced Daytona: 4-for-5, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Cincinnati's No. 21 prospect notched his first four-hit game since last Aug. 26 to pace Daytona's offense in a 9-3 win over Tampa. Suglio's three RBIs were likewise a season high, and his triple was his first since June 5 and just his second of the season. Gameday box score

Blue Jays 2B Samad Taylor, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- With just one home run heading into play on Monday night, Toronto's No. 21 prospect added two more to lead Dunedin to a 5-0 win over Florida. Taylor belted a two-run shot to left in the fourth and added a solo shot to left in the sixth. Gameday box score

Pirates 1B Mason Martin, Class A Greensboro: 1-for-2, HR, 4 RBI -- Pittsburgh's No. 28 prospect belted a fifth-inning grand slam to headline a five-run inning on the way to a 9-7 win over Hagerstown. The blast came a day after Martin went 3-for-5 with five RBIs on Sunday for the Grasshoppers. Gameday box score