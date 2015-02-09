Prospect Roundup: Games of July 12

D-backs OF Kristian Robinson, Class A Short Season Hillsboro: 4-for-4, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB -- Arizona's No. 5 prospect recorded his first career four-hit game and matched his personal best with four RBIs in the Hops' 12-3 win at Boise. Robinson doubled home a pair of runs in the first inning and lined a two-run single in the second. He reached on an infield hit in the third, walked in the sixth and completed his perfect night with another knock in the eighth. The 18-year-old from the Bahamas ranks in the top four in the Northwest League in nine offensive categories. Gameday box score

Blue Jays SS Kevin Smith, Double-A New Hampshire: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- The fifth-ranked Blue Jays prospect posted his first two-homer game since he was taken in the fourth round of the 2017 Draft. Hitless in his previous two games, Smith belted a two-run shot to right-center field in a three-run second inning. He sent a solo shot out to left in the fourth to cap the scoring in the Fisher Cats' 4-2 win at Hartford. The 23-year-old has five RBIs in two games since he was activated from the injured list. Gameday box score

Video: New Hampshire's Smith homers again

Padres SS CJ Abrams, Rookie-level AZL Padres: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- The sixth overall pick in last month's Draft has played 19 games in the Arizona League and he's hit safely in all of them. Abrams began his sixth contest with at least three hits with a leadoff double in the bottom of the first inning, then singled in a run and scored in the second. The 18-year-old Georgia native doubled again with one out in the fourth to plate Yerry Landinez. Abrams is batting .443 with an AL-leading 1.173 OPS. Gameday box score

Dodgers C Will Smith, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- The fourth-ranked Dodgers prospect notched his first three-RBI and two homer game since May 21 against New Orleans. Smith snapped an 0-for-7 skid when he launched a solo shot on the third pitch he saw in the first inning. The 24-year-old went yard again in the ninth, sending a two-run blast over the left-center field fence to seal the Dodgers' 6-3 win at Memphis. Smith has eight homers in his last 11 games with Oklahoma City around stints in the big leagues and on the injured list. Gameday box score

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal, Double-A Erie: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 10 K -- The Tigers southpaw recorded double-digit strikeouts for the second time in as many Eastern League starts. After allowing a leadoff double, he retired the side with punchouts in the first inning. The 22-year-old fanned the side again in his final frame. Skubal has given up one earned run across both SeaWolves starts and boasts a 2.39 ERA across two levels this season. Gameday box score

White Sox OF Blake Rutherford, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-5 --The eighth-ranked White Sox prospect registered his third three-hit games in his last five contests and has brought his average up to .268 after it sat below the Mendoza line as recently as June 3. The strong night at the plate continued a dramatic turnaround for Rutherford, who batted .156 in April, .216 in May, .365 in June and .325 in July. No. 4 White Sox prospect Nick Madrigal went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored to extend his hitting streak to 16 games. Gameday box score

Rangers RHP Hans Crouse, Class A Hickory: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K -- The Rangers' top prospect is pitching with bone spurs in his throwing elbow, but Friday's showing was his best in four starts since spending a month on the injured list. At 82 pitches, Crouse was within two of his season high. The 20-year-old tossed two 1-2-3 innings and got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. The seven strikeouts were his highest mark since fanning eight on April 17. Gameday box score

Mets IF Mark Vientos, Class A Columbia: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R -- The fourth-ranked Mets prospect legged out an inside-the-park homer while notching his second three-hit game of the month as the Fireflies dropped a 4-3, 10-inning decision to Charleston. Vientos also singled twice to boost his July slash line to .361/.452/.583 with two homers and nine RBIs in 10 games. Gameday box score\

Video: Fireflies' Vientos hits inside-the-park homer

Angels 1B Jared Walsh, Triple-A Salt Lake: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R -- Walsh capped his first multi-homer game since Aug. 17 with a go-ahead three-run blast in the ninth inning as the Bees rallied past Las Vegas, 10-7. The Angels' No. 18 prospect also launched a two-run shot in the fifth. He stands sixth in the Pacific Coast League with a .608 slugging percentage and seventh with a 1.027 OPS. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis, Double-A Arkansas: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, BB, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Seattle's No. 7 prospect made it back-to-back games with a homer in the Travelers' 9-7, 11-inning setback at Springfield. Lewis gave Arkansas a quick lead with a two-run shot in the first, then walked in the eighth and delivered an RBI double and scored in the 11th. The former first-round pick is batting .360/.448/.560 in 20 games since the Texas League All-Star break and is tied for sixth on the circuit with 49 RBIs. Gameday box score

White Sox 1B Andrew Vaughn, Class A Kannapolis: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1 BB. 1 R -- The first-round pick in last month's Draft posted his third multi-hit game in the last four contests and matched his career high for RBIs. Vaughn wrapped up his first week in the South Atlantic League by going 9-for-26 (.346) with a homer and seven RBIs. The University of California product played three games in the Rookie-level Arizona League before being promoted to Kannapolis, where he crushed his first professional home run in his second SAL game. Gameday box score

Padres 2B Tucupita Marcano, Class A Fort Wayne: 3-for-5, 3 R -- San Diego's No. 15 prospect collected three of the TinCaps' 15 hits in a 12-1 romp at Burlington. Marcano singled and scored in the first, fifth and seventh innings, notching his eighth three-hit game of the season and second this month. The 19-year-old Venezuelan is batting .310/.356/.310 in July after putting up a .219/.266/.274 slash line in June. Gameday box score