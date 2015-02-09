Prospect Roundup: Games of July 13

Braves CF Drew Waters, Double-A Mississippi : 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R -- Atlanta's fourth-ranked prospect recorded his second straight three-hit game to up his Southern League-leading batting average to .343. He also tops the circuit with 121 hits, 30 doubles, nine triples and 184 total bases and ranks second with a .905 OPS. MLB.com's No. 44 overall prospect has turned it up in July with a .488/.511/.634 slash line in 11 games. Gameday box score

Cardinals 3B Nolan Gorman, Class A Advanced Palm Beach: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R -- MLB.com's No. 30 overall prospect connected on his 13th homer of the season and second in his last three games. Gorman is 6-for-16 with nine RBIs during a four-game hitting streak that's boosted his average to .234 in 20 contests since a promotion to the Florida State League. Overall, the top Cardinals prospect is batting .239/.330/.443 with 13 homers and 51 RBIs in 87 contests. Gameday box score

Rays C Ronaldo Hernandez, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 3-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB -- Tampa Bay's No. 7 prospect had a perfect night at the dish in the Stone Crabs' 6-4 loss to Tampa. He smacked a two-run homer in the first inning, drew a leadoff walk in the fifth and singled in the fifth and eighth. Hernandez is 9-for-19 (.474) in his last four games to get his July slash line up to .314/.351/.543. Gameday box score

Red Sox SS C.J. Chatham, Double-A Portland: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI -- Boston's eighth-ranked prospect collected three hits to stay atop the Eastern League with a .312 batting average. He's tied for fourth with 21 doubles after picking up two in the Sea Dogs' 7-3 win over Binghamton. Chatham has two homers, 29 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 63 games. Gameday box score

Mets RHP Tony Dibrell, Class A Advanced St. Lucie: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K -- New York's No. 17 prospect picked up his eighth win, good for second in the Florida State League, and lowered his ERA to 2.39 which is fifth on the league. Over his last five starts, Dibrell has a 1.52 ERA, allowing five runs on 19 hits over 29 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Twins RF Alex Kirilloff, Double-A Pensacola: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R -- Minnesota's second-ranked prospect notched his fifth three-hit game of the season to raise his average to .281. Coming off back-to-back hitless efforts, Kirilloff doubled and scored in the first inning, led off the third with a base hit and singled in a run in the fifth. MLB.com's No. 13 overall prospect has a .297/.360/.451 slash line since the Southern League All-Star break. Gameday box score

Pirates OF Jared Oliva, Double-A Altoona: 3-for-5, 2 R, 5 RBI -- Pittsburgh's No. 9 prospect hit a two-run single in the first inning, a two-run double in the fifth and an RBI single in the 10th as the Curve outlasted Erie, 10-7. The five RBIs was a career high for Oliva, who's hitting .336 since the end of May. Overall, the 23-year-old has a .270/.358/.407 slash line with 24 extra-base hits and 27 RBIs in 73 Eastern League games. Gameday box score

Mariners 2B Donnie Walton, Double-A Arkansas: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R -- Seattle's No. 28 prospect ripped his ninth homer of the season while recording his second three-hit game of the month as the Travelers topped Springfield, 5-1. Walton headed into the Texas League All-Star break with a .315 average and .850 OPS and still ranks fourth on the circuit in batting at .306. Gameday box score

Giants OF Jose Layer, Class A Augusta: 4-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R -- The 22-year-old outfielder posted the first four-hit game of his Minor League career, collecting four singles in the GreenJackets' 6-4 win over Asheville. Over his last nine games, Layer is 13-for-35 (.371) with four runs scored to get his average up to .211, the highest it's been since April 19. Gameday box score

Tigers 2B Kody Eaves, Double-A Erie: 3-for-3, 2 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI, BB -- The 26-year-old infielder broke out of a 1-for-17 slump by hitting a three-run homer in the second inning and a two-run homer in the sixth. It was Eaves' second multi-homer game of the season and second contest with five RBIs. In 77 games between Erie and Triple-A Toledo, he's batting .238 with 11 homers and 43 RBIs. Gameday box score

Cardinals OF David Vinsky, Class A Short Season State College: 5-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R -- The 15th-round pick in last month's Draft had never picked up more than three hits in a game before collecting a pair of doubles and three singles in the Spikes' 14-13 loss to Staten Island. Vinsky raised his average 67 points to .365, which would rank third in the New York-Penn League if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. Gameday box score

Cubs 2B, Jake Slaughter, Class A Short Season Eugene: 5-for-6, 2 R, 3 RBI-- The Cubs prospect had his first career five-hit game in the Emeralds' 12-1 win over Salem-Keizer. The 22-year-old raised his average .315/.380/.449 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 24 Northwest League games. Gameday box score