Prospect Roundup: Games of July 14

Cardinals C Ivan Herrera, Class A Peoria: 5-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R -- St. Louis' No. 17 prospect had never before tallied five hits in a single game. The 19-year-old doubled in a run in the first inning and followed up with four more singles in a 9-8 loss to Great Lakes. Herrera's big night at the plate -- his 17th multi-hit effort of the year -- ended a three-game stretch without a knock and brought his average up to .278. Gameday box score

Video: Herrera notches first career five-hit game

Padres OF Buddy Reed, Double-A Amarillo: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R -- The No. 11 Padres prospect came up big for the Sod Poodles, breaking a tie with a three-run shot off southpaw CD Pelham in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old also launched a solo shot in the first off RoughRiders right-hander Ronald Herrera. Reed's second multi-homer effort of the season boosted his OPS to .704. Gameday box score

Video: Sod Poodles' Reed hits three-run homer

Blue Jays RHP Eric Pardinho, Class A Lansing: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K -- Toronto's fourth-ranked prospect has spent much of this year on the injured list, with Sunday's start being just his fourth of the season. After a scoreless start against Cedar Rapids, Pardinho has allowed only three earned runs in 18 innings for a 1.50 ERA. The 18-year-old native of Brazil retired the last nine batters he faced and threw 46 of his 68 pitches for strikes. Gameday box score

Astros C Korey Lee, Class A Short Season Tri-City: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Houston's first-round selection clobbered a two-run shot to left off Connecticut right-hander Chavez Fernander in the first for his first career homer. He also plated a run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly to center. With a double in the seventh, Lee has three extra-base hits in his last three games. The 20-year-old's line through 23 games is .256/.337/.354. Gameday box score

Orioles OF Yusniel Diaz, Double-A Bowie: 3-for-4, 3 2B, RBI, 2 R -- Baltimore's fourth-ranked prospect has five doubles in his last two games, and he's boosted his slugging percentage -- which sits at .485 -- by nearly 40 points during that span. The 22-year-old has hit safely in eight of 11 games in July. Overall this month, Diaz sports a .349 average with a 1.083 OPS in 43 at-bats. No. 8 Orioles prospect Zac Lowther allowed one earned run on one hit over 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out eight and didn't walk a batter. Gameday box score

Video: Baysox's Diaz races to third double

Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes, Triple-A Indianapolis: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R -- The No. 2 Pirates prospect is having his best month of the year. On Sunday, he took Columbus right-hander Mitch Talbot deep to center in the game's second at-bat, homering in his second consecutive game. The 22-year-old has eight knocks during his four-game hitting streak. After not batting above .264 in any of the season's first three months, Hayes has a .371 average with a 1.107 OPS in July. Gameday box score

Giants C Joey Bart, Class A Advanced San Jose: 3-for-5, 2 2B, R, RBI -- The top Giants prospect doubled twice in San Jose's 5-3 win over Lancaster. After collecting four hits against the JetHawks on Saturday, the Georgia native added two doubles and a single Sunday. MLB.com's No. 19 overall prospect has hit .262/.295/.700 in 10 July contests. Gameday box score

Brewers RF Trent Grisham, Triple-A San Antonio: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 3 R, 4 RBI -- Milwaukee's No. 30 prospect launched two homers on a four-hit night in the Missions' 9-5 win over the Storm Chasers. The last time the Fort Worth, Texas, native went yard twice in a contest was with Double-A Biloxi on June 10. In 20 games at the Triple-A level, Grisham has amassed seven taters and 15 RBIs while sporting a .282 average. Gameday box score

Phillies SS Bryson Stott, Class A Short Season Williamsport: 1-for-3, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB -- Philadelphia's first-round pick in June hit a two-run homer in his first New York-Penn League at-bat in the Crosscutters' 4-3 loss to the IronBirds. The 14th overall pick out of UNLV also drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth. The 21-year-old homered and drove in three this season in three Rookie-level Gulf Coast League games. Gameday box score

Video: Stott's first homer with Williamsport

Marlins 2B Isan Diaz, Triple-A New Orleans: 3-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI -- Miami's No. 6 prospect homered in the ninth and was a triple short of the cycle in the Baby Cakes' 9-3 win over the Sounds. Diaz improved his July average to .300 and his season line to .296/.390/.569 with 21 homers and 57 RBIs in 77 Pacific Coast League games. He ranks 10th on the circuit in dingers. Gameday box score

Blue Jays SS Kevin Smith, Double-A New Hampshire: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI -- Toronto's fifth-ranked prospect homered in his third straight game as the Fisher Cats fell to the Yard Goats, 6-3. Smith racked up four homers and seven RBIs in New Hampshire's four-game series with Hartford. Overall, the 23-year-old is batting .195 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs in 72 Eastern League games. Gameday box score

Indians SS Tyler Freeman, Class A Advanced Lynchburg: 2-for-4, 2 R; 2-for-3, R, RBI -- Cleveland's No. 3 prospect notched four hits as the Hillcats split a doubleheader with the Pelicans. The No. 86 overall prospect singled twice in a 6-1 win in the first game and hit an RBI double and singled in a 3-2 loss in the nightcap. In 83 games this season between Lynchburg and Class A Lake County, the 20-year-old is batting .314/.394/.438 with 31 extra-base hits, including three homers, 29 RBIs and 14 steals. Game 1 box score | Game 2 box score