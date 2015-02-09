Prospect Roundup: Games of July 14
Cardinals' Herrera logs five hits; Padres' Reed homers twice
By Joe Bloss, Shlomo Sprung and Dan Stokes / MiLB.com | July 15, 2019 10:30 AM
Cardinals C Ivan Herrera, Class A Peoria: 5-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R -- St. Louis' No. 17 prospect had never before tallied five hits in a single game. The 19-year-old doubled in a run in the first inning and followed up with four more singles in a 9-8 loss to Great Lakes. Herrera's big night at the plate -- his 17th multi-hit effort of the year -- ended a three-game stretch without a knock and brought his average up to .278. Gameday box score
Video: Herrera notches first career five-hit game
Padres OF Buddy Reed, Double-A Amarillo: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R -- The No. 11 Padres prospect came up big for the Sod Poodles, breaking a tie with a three-run shot off southpaw CD Pelham in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old also launched a solo shot in the first off RoughRiders right-hander Ronald Herrera. Reed's second multi-homer effort of the season boosted his OPS to .704. Gameday box score
Video: Sod Poodles' Reed hits three-run homer
Blue Jays RHP Eric Pardinho, Class A Lansing: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K -- Toronto's fourth-ranked prospect has spent much of this year on the injured list, with Sunday's start being just his fourth of the season. After a scoreless start against Cedar Rapids, Pardinho has allowed only three earned runs in 18 innings for a 1.50 ERA. The 18-year-old native of Brazil retired the last nine batters he faced and threw 46 of his 68 pitches for strikes. Gameday box score
Astros C Korey Lee, Class A Short Season Tri-City: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Houston's first-round selection clobbered a two-run shot to left off Connecticut right-hander Chavez Fernander in the first for his first career homer. He also plated a run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly to center. With a double in the seventh, Lee has three extra-base hits in his last three games. The 20-year-old's line through 23 games is .256/.337/.354. Gameday box score
Orioles OF Yusniel Diaz, Double-A Bowie: 3-for-4, 3 2B, RBI, 2 R -- Baltimore's fourth-ranked prospect has five doubles in his last two games, and he's boosted his slugging percentage -- which sits at .485 -- by nearly 40 points during that span. The 22-year-old has hit safely in eight of 11 games in July. Overall this month, Diaz sports a .349 average with a 1.083 OPS in 43 at-bats. No. 8 Orioles prospect Zac Lowther allowed one earned run on one hit over 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out eight and didn't walk a batter. Gameday box score
Video: Baysox's Diaz races to third double
Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes, Triple-A Indianapolis: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R -- The No. 2 Pirates prospect is having his best month of the year. On Sunday, he took Columbus right-hander Mitch Talbot deep to center in the game's second at-bat, homering in his second consecutive game. The 22-year-old has eight knocks during his four-game hitting streak. After not batting above .264 in any of the season's first three months, Hayes has a .371 average with a 1.107 OPS in July. Gameday box score
Giants C Joey Bart, Class A Advanced San Jose: 3-for-5, 2 2B, R, RBI -- The top Giants prospect doubled twice in San Jose's 5-3 win over Lancaster. After collecting four hits against the JetHawks on Saturday, the Georgia native added two doubles and a single Sunday. MLB.com's No. 19 overall prospect has hit .262/.295/.700 in 10 July contests. Gameday box score
Brewers RF Trent Grisham, Triple-A San Antonio: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 3 R, 4 RBI -- Milwaukee's No. 30 prospect launched two homers on a four-hit night in the Missions' 9-5 win over the Storm Chasers. The last time the Fort Worth, Texas, native went yard twice in a contest was with Double-A Biloxi on June 10. In 20 games at the Triple-A level, Grisham has amassed seven taters and 15 RBIs while sporting a .282 average. Gameday box score
Phillies SS Bryson Stott, Class A Short Season Williamsport: 1-for-3, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB -- Philadelphia's first-round pick in June hit a two-run homer in his first New York-Penn League at-bat in the Crosscutters' 4-3 loss to the IronBirds. The 14th overall pick out of UNLV also drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth. The 21-year-old homered and drove in three this season in three Rookie-level Gulf Coast League games. Gameday box score
Video: Stott's first homer with Williamsport
Marlins 2B Isan Diaz, Triple-A New Orleans: 3-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI -- Miami's No. 6 prospect homered in the ninth and was a triple short of the cycle in the Baby Cakes' 9-3 win over the Sounds. Diaz improved his July average to .300 and his season line to .296/.390/.569 with 21 homers and 57 RBIs in 77 Pacific Coast League games. He ranks 10th on the circuit in dingers. Gameday box score
Blue Jays SS Kevin Smith, Double-A New Hampshire: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI -- Toronto's fifth-ranked prospect homered in his third straight game as the Fisher Cats fell to the Yard Goats, 6-3. Smith racked up four homers and seven RBIs in New Hampshire's four-game series with Hartford. Overall, the 23-year-old is batting .195 with 12 homers and 37 RBIs in 72 Eastern League games. Gameday box score
Indians SS Tyler Freeman, Class A Advanced Lynchburg: 2-for-4, 2 R; 2-for-3, R, RBI -- Cleveland's No. 3 prospect notched four hits as the Hillcats split a doubleheader with the Pelicans. The No. 86 overall prospect singled twice in a 6-1 win in the first game and hit an RBI double and singled in a 3-2 loss in the nightcap. In 83 games this season between Lynchburg and Class A Lake County, the 20-year-old is batting .314/.394/.438 with 31 extra-base hits, including three homers, 29 RBIs and 14 steals. Game 1 box score | Game 2 box score
Joseph Bloss, Shlomo Sprung and Dan Stokes are contributors to MiLB.com. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More