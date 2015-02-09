Prospect Roundup: Games of July 16

Cardinals 3B Nolan Gorman, Class A Advanced Palm Beach: 3-for-5, 2 2Bs, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- Hitting over .300 in July, Gorman continued to swing a hot bat for Palm Beach. With three more knocks, the top Cardinals prospect ran his hitting streak to six games. Over the last two contests, he's delivered five hits. In the seventh inning against Florida, Gorman drove in a run with a single and followed that an inning later with a two-RBI double. With 22 Florida State League games under his belt, he owns a .267 average and .773 OPS. Gameday box score

Marlins 2B Isan Diaz, Triple-A New Orleans: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Diaz has wielded a hot bat all summer and he kept up the pace with another strong day. The sixth-ranked Marlins prospect came through with his third straight three-hit game for the Baby Cakes in a 9-8 loss at Omaha. His biggest hit came in the fifth inning when he crushed a two-run homer, his 22nd of the season. He bumped his average to .306, the highest it's been since April. Gameday box score

Red Sox 1B Triston Casas, Class A Greenville: 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, R -- After breaking an 0-for-8 skid with a hit on Sunday, the top Red Sox prospect took things a step further with his third game with at least three hits this season. In the fourth inning against Asheville, he singled up the middle to drive in his first run of the night. He singled to left two innings later, then crushed his 16th homer, a two-run shot to left-center in the eighth. Gameday box score

Rays SS Wander Franco, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 R -- MLB.com's top overall prospect lifted the Stone Crabs to a 2-1 win over St. Lucie with a solo homer to left-center field in the fifth inning. The blast was Franco's first since going yard in back-to-back games on June 27-28. Gameday box score

Rays CF Josh Lowe, Double-A Montgomery: 3-for-4, HR, 2 2Bs, BB, RBI, 2 R -- The No. 14 Rays prospect followed a two-hit night with another multi-hit game Tuesday. Lowe got to work early with a solo homer, his 12th, in the first inning. He contributed two doubles, helping him improve his slugging percentage to .419. With the three extra-base hits, the 21-year-old has a .760 OPS in 83 Southern League games. Gameday box score

White Sox CF Luis Robert, Triple-A Charlotte: 2-for-4, 3B, HR, RBI, 2 R -- Moving up another level has not changed much for the top White Sox prospect, who keeps on raking. He led off the Knights' 5-3 loss at Buffalo with his first International League triple. And in the fifth inning, he crushed his third homer on the circuit. Across three levels this year, Robert has a .356/.409/.644 slash line after hitting safely in 10 straight games. Gameday box score

A's LHP A.J. Puk, Double-A Midland: 2 IP, H, 0 R, 4 K -- On the road back from Tommy John surgery, the No. 2 A's prospect tossed a short but effective outing of the RockHounds. He gave up a leadoff single in the first inning but did not allow a baserunner and struck out four of the seven batters he faced. Over 7 1/3 innings since returning to Double-A, the southpaw has a 3.68 ERA with 12 strikeouts. Gameday box score

Dodgers 2B Jeremiah Jackson, Rookie Advanced Orem: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI -- Jackson produced his fourth two-homer effort in 28 games with the Owlz. The seventh-ranked Angels prospect bookended his night with two-run shots, belting one to right-center in the first inning and another to center in the ninth. Gameday box score

Giants 1B Chris Shaw, Triple-A Sacramento: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R -- San Francisco's No. 10 prospect continued a hot stretch at the plate with three knocks in the nightcap of the River Cats' doubleheader. Shaw has nine hits in his last three games to boost his average 37 points to .304. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez, Class A West Virginia: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R -- Rodriguez set a season high with three extra-base hits, helping the Power to an 11-6 win over visiting Columbia. Seattle's No. 6 prospect also notched his first three-hit game at home, where he's batting .188 in 17 games. The 18-year-old is 10-for-23 (.435) over his last six contests overall. Gameday box score

Twins OF Max Smith, Rookie Advanced Elizabethton: 4-for-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 RBI -- After striking out in his first at-bat, the 31st-round pick in last month's Draft went off in his next four trips to the plate. He singled to left field in the third inning, smacked his first career homer in the fourth, doubled to right in the sixth and singled to right in the eighth. Smith is 8-for-19 (.421) in his last four games to get his average up to .258. Gameday box score

Rangers 3B Josh Jung, Class A Hickory: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 BB -- Making his Class A debut, Texas' first-round pick continued his impressive introduction at the plate. Jung has hits in each of his five Minor League games, having earned his promotion to Hickory after batting .588/.600/.750 in four Rookie-level Arizona League contests. Gameday box score