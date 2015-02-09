Prospect Roundup: Games of July 17

Royals LHP Kris Bubic, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 6 IP, 5 H, R, 11 K -- The southpaw was in command for most of the outing, falling one strikeout shy of matching his career high. He kept Winston-Salem off the board through three innings, with his only blemish coming in the fourth when Craig Dedelow crushed a solo homer. Overall, the Royals' No. 8 prospect threw 64 of 94 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 3.06. Over his last two outings, Bubic has given up one run while fanning 21 over 13 innings. Gameday box score

Rockies OF Sam Hilliard, Triple-A Albuquerque: 3-for-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBIs-- Colorado's No. 9 prospect finished a triple shy of the cycle in the Isotopes' 9-4 win over Fresno. He belted a three-run homer in the sixth to move into a second-place tie in the Pacific Coast League with 27 roundtrippers. Hilliard has been on a roll since starting for the PCL in the Triple-A All-Star Game with a .440/.500/1.000 slash line and seven extra-base hits in six games. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Enoli Paredes, Double-A Corpus Christi: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K -- Houston's No. 24 prospect is beginning to get a handle on the Texas League. Paredes spun his second scoreless outing in three starts to lead the Hooks past visiting Arkansas, 4-0. The 23-year-old worked around a pair of walks in the first inning and finished the outing by retiring nine of his last 10 batters, striking out five -- including the side in the fifth. Paredes improved to 5-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings across two levels. Gameday box score

D-backs OF Alek Thomas, Class A Kane County: 3-for-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 3 R, SB -- Despite making the jump past short season competition into the Midwest League, Arizona's No. 7 prospect has not missed a beat. Thomas filled up the box score for the Cougars to extend his hitting streak to six games with a third straight multi-hit effort. Over his last 10 games, the 19-year-old is batting .463 with 10 RBIs, 10 runs scored to raise his average to a season-high .313. Thomas opened the year 1-for-19 but is hitting .331 since. Gameday box score

Rockies C Colin Simpson, Rookie Advanced Grand Junction: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 3B, 5 RBIs, 3 R -- Colorado's 29th-round pick in last month's Draft has made his transition to pro ball look pretty easy. Simpson went deep twice for the second time in his first 22 games with the Rockies and drove in a career-high five runs in his first four-hit game. The 22-year-old Oklahoma State product has hit safely in 18 of his last 20 contests while amassing four straight multi-hit performances, a stretch during which he has 12 RBIs. Simpson leads the Pioneer League in hitting at .382. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Jhoan Duran, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K -- Minnesota's No. 8 prospect may have two wins in 15 games, including 14 starts, this season, but it's not indicative of how well he's pitched. Duran's six scoreless frames on Wednesday lowered his ERA to 3.16 and enabled him to win for the first time in more than a month. Buoyed by a pair of double-digit strikeout performances, the 21-year-old has fanned 90 over 74 innings while limiting Florida State League batters to .222 average. Gameday box score

Pirates OF Jared Oliva, Double-A Altoona: 2-for-3, 3 R, RBI, BB-- Pittsburgh's No. 9 prospect tripled twice in the Curve's 6-5 win over Trenton. He doubled his season total for triples and ranks seventh in the Eastern League in that category. Oliva has taken his game to a new level in July with a .447/.536/.702 slash line that's bumped his overall numbers to .278/ .369/ .433 with six homers, 31 RBIs and 26 steals in 77 games. Gameday box score

Mets 3B Mark Vientos, Class A Columbia: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R -- The fourth-ranked Mets prospect delivered a big night for the Fireflies, coming within a triple of hitting for the cycle. His biggest knock came in the eighth inning when he lined his 10th homer of the season over the left field wall. Vientos has six three-hit games this season, two of which have come in the last five days. He's stepped up his game in July with a .380 average and 1.126 OPS through 14 games. Gameday box score

Giants OF Heliot Ramos, Class A Advanced San Jose: 3-for-4, RBI, R, BB -- San Francisco's No. 2 prospect posted his third straight multi-hit game in the Giants' 7-5, 11-inning loss to Rancho Cucamonga. It continued a productive month for Ramos, who's batting .396 with nine runs scored and seven RBIs in 12 games this month. At .310, his average is as high as it's been since June 10. Gameday box score

Angels SS Will Wilson, Rookie Advanced Orem: 3-for-5, 3B, 2B, RBI -- Make it five consecutive multi-hit games for the Angels' top pick in last month's Draft. Wilson fell a homer shy of the cycle in the Owlz's 9-7 road win over Idaho Falls. The 20-year-old North Carolina State product has raised his batting average 68 points during his hot stretch to a season-high .304. Gameday box score

Braves RHP Freddy Tarnok, Class A Advanced Florida: 4 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 K-- In his first start since returning from a rehab assignment in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League, Atlanta's 14th-ranked prospect gave up a double and three singles in the Fire Frogs' 6-0 win over Palm Beach. In 12 FSL starts, Tarnok is 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA. Gameday box score

Brewers OF Trent Grisham, Triple-A San Antonio: 3-for-4, 2 2B, BB -- A red-hot week for Milwaukee's 30th-ranked prospect shows no signs of cooling down. Grisham registered his fifth straight multi-hit game, during which he's 14-for-22 with four homers, seven RBIs and 10 runs scored out of the leadoff spot for the Missions. After a productive first half in which he batted .254/.371/.504 with 30 extra-base hits and 41 RBIs in 63 games for Double-A Biloxi, the 22-year-old has made the most of his promotion to the Pacific Coast League. Grisham's hot streak has raised his average with San Antonio by 86 points to .333 in 23 contests. Gameday box score