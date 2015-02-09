Prospect Roundup: Games of July 18

Giants C Joey Bart, Class A Advanced San Jose: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs -- After homering twice on June 8, San Francisco's top prospect had left the yard just twice in the 27 games since. He equaled that output Thursday night in San Jose, notching his second multi-homer game of the season and collecting three RBIs. MLB.com's No. 19 overall prospect has gone 12-for-25 during a five-game hitting streak that has lifted his line to .271/.319/.500 with nine long balls and 30 RBIs in 42 games. The 22-year-old missed close to two months with a fractured hand after he was hit by a pitch on April 15. Gameday box score

Brewers OF Trent Grisham, Triple-A San Antonio: 4-for-5, 3 2B, 2 R, RBI -- Milwaukee's 30th-ranked prospect knows he's just a phone call away from the Majors and his play over the last week bears that out. Grisham extended his streak of multi-hit games to six while notching his second four-hit effort in five contests on the strength of a career-high three doubles. The 22-year-old has gone 18-for-27 (.667) with four home runs, five doubles, 12 runs scored and eight RBIs in his last six games. Gameday box score

Astros OF Seth Beer, Double-A Corpus Christi: 2-for-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs -- Holding down Houston's eighth-ranked prospect is anything but easy, but that's exactly what Northwest Arkansas did over the previous two games. That changed on Thursday night. Beer doubled, homered and drove in three runs to lead the Hooks past the Naturals. The 22-year-old has been scorching hot this month, hitting .404/.514/.772 with six roundtrippers and 16 RBIs in 15 games. Overall, Beer has put together a .318/.413/.571 line with 22 home runs and 77 RBIs with Class A Advanced Fayetteville and Corpus Christi. Gameday box score

Yankees OF Ryder Green, Rookie Advanced Pulaski: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- The No. 23 Yankees prospect is making a lot of noise in his second season as a professional. Green hit a disappointing .203 in 26 games last year in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League, but 2019 has been a different story. The 19-year-old has hit for the cycle and is batting .304/.366/.578 with six homers and 15 RBIs through his first 26 games with Pulaski. Gameday box score

Mariners RHP Justin Dunn, Double-A Arkansas: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K -- Seattle's second-ranked prospect is fitting in nicely with his new organization after coming over in an offseason trade. Dunn tied his season high by throwing seven frames although he remains winless since June 19. The 23-year-old found himself locked in a pitcher's duel with Oakland No. 12 prospect Grant Holmes, who tossed five shutout frames for Midland. Dunn has been remarkably consistent this year, allowing three earned runs or fewer in 13 of his 17 starts for an ERA of 3.46. Gameday box score

Red Sox DH Bobby Dalbec, Double-A Portland: 3-for-5 -- Boston's No. 2 prospect found himself in the midst of a mini-slump that had kept him out of the hit column in each of Portland's last four games. Dalbec snapped out of that with three singles against Harrisburg, which lifted his average back up to .233. It was the 24-year-old's first game with three hits since May 31 and his seventh multi-hit effort in the last six weeks. Sea Dogs starter and No. 18 Red Sox prospect Denyi Reyes was on point, striking out seven over seven scoreless innings to win his fifth game. Gameday box score

D-backs C Daulton Varsho, Double-A Jackson: 3-for-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R, BB -- An early-season slump is a distant memory for Arizona's fourth-ranked prospect. Following his sixth multi-hit effort in six games, Varsho is batting .390 in 10 games this month and .283/.365/.471 overall in his first taste of Double-A competition. Then 23-year-old son of former big leaguer Gary Varsho has gone deep 10 times this season, two shy of the career-high 12 he hit last year with the Rookie-level Arizona League club and Class A Advanced Visalia. Gameday box score

Cubs OF Cole Roederer, Class A South Bend: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs -- With three hits in his previous nine games, Chicago's No. 5 prospect was looking to get back on track. The first multi-home run game of his career was a good way to start. Roederer nearly equaled his home run output from the previous 68 games, slugging two and driving in three runs for the second time this year. Gameday box score

Reds OF Michael Siani, Class A Dayton: 3-for-5, 3B, 5 RBI, R, SB -- The No. 6 Reds prospect's previous career high for RBIs was three, and he nearly doubled that total in the Dragons' 8-5 win over Quad Cities. The 20-year-old extended his hitting streak to six games, five of which have been multi-hit efforts. Siani is hitting 13-for-26 (.500) during that span and has boosted his average, which was .192 on June 5, to .249. He's batting .367 in July. Gameday box score

Video: Dayton's Siani plates two with triple

Orioles OF Austin Hays, Triple-A Norfolk: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 R -- This was Hays' third three-hit game in his last eight contests with the Tides. In all three outings, at least two of his three hits have gone for extra bases. Over that span, the No. 5 Orioles prospect has boosted his Triple-A OPS from .784 to .827. Across four levels of the Minors this year, the 24-year-old has hit .250 with a .796 OPS. Gameday box score

Braves LHP Tucker Davidson, Double-A Mississippi: 8 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K -- The 18th-ranked Braves prospect earned his first win since June 24 with what was arguably his best start of the year. The 23-year-old faced the minimum through five innings and worked around four hits in his final three frames to escape the battle with Pensacola unscathed. He has now thrown two scoreless outings of eight innings this season and struck out exactly nine batters in two of his last three starts. Davidson's Southern League-leading ERA dropped to 2.04. Gameday box score

Pirates RHP Cody Bolton, Double-A Altoona: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K -- The No. 23 Pirates prospect had the best of his four starts for the Curve since being promoted on June 26. He had allowed exactly four earned runs in each of his previous three starts before blanking Bowie on Thursday. Bolton retired the first seven and final 11 batters he faced, sandwiching a double and a walk in between in the third inning. Eastern League hitters are now batting .205 against the 21-year-old. Gameday box score

Tigers SS Willi Castro, Triple-A Toledo: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB -- Detroit's No. 7 prospect was the only Mud Hen to score twice in an 8-5 win at Durham. He's now reached base in eight of his last nine games and Thursday's outburst was his first three-hit game since July 3. Castro's stolen base was his 16th of the season, bested only by five other players in the International League. The 22-year-old is batting .294/.375/.438 on the year. Gameday box score

Giants LHP Seth Corry, Class A Augusta: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K -- San Francisco's No. 25 prospect turned in the third scoreless outing in his last four starts and fourth in his last six by breezing through six stellar innings against Greensboro. The southpaw tossed 87 pitches, 53 for strikes. Corry's eight strikeouts were a new season high and his most since also tallying eight last June 24 for the Rookie-level AZL Giants. Gameday box score

Cubs RHP Ryan Jensen , Class A Short Season Eugene: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K -- Chicago's first-round selection last month allowed a run in just two-thirds of an inning and walked three without a strikeout during his pro debut on July 12. His second outing was much better. Jensen saw just two baserunners and put 26 of his 42 pitches in the strike zone before departing after two innings. Gameday box score