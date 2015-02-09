Prospect Roundup: Games of July 2

Nationals IF Carter Kieboom, Triple-A Fresno: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, 3 R -- A night after going hitless in five at-bats, the top Washington prospect got back on right track with his eighth game with at least three hits this year. His biggest blow came in the third inning when he blasted an 0-2 pitch over the left-center field wall for his 14th Pacific Coast League homer of the season. With two singles, Kieboom raised his average to .321 and his OPS to 1.026. He's 8-for-18 (.444) with five runs scored in his last four games. Gameday box score

Video: Fresno's Kieboom hits 14th homer

Astros 1B Seth Beer, Double-A Corpus Christi: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, 3 R; LF J.J. Matijevic: 3-for-5, 5 RBIs, 3 R; 3B Abraham Toro: 4-for-5, 4 R -- The Hooks trio combined for six extra-base hits, including three homers, as Corpus Christi totaled 11 runs and 15 hits. Matijevic, the No. 19 Astros prospect, delivered his second two-homer game in a week, going deep in the third and seventh innings. Eighth-ranked Beer collected a double in the first and mashed his eighth Texas League long ball in the fifth. Toro, the club's No. 20 prospect, came through with his second four-hit game of the year to raise his average to .287. Gameday box score

Marlins 1B Billy Fleming, Double-A Jacksonville: 5-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R -- In his sixth professional season, the Marlins farmhand registered his first career five-hit game. In the second inning, Fleming connected on his second homer of the year when he sent a 2-2 offering over the left-center field fence. With four singles added to his final line, the 26-year-old raised his average to .406 through nine Southern League games. Gameday box score

Mariners CF Jarred Kelenic, Class A Advanced Modesto: 3-for-3, HR, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 R -- Although he hadn't been producing at the rate he was in the South Atlantic League, Kelenic recorded a big night in the Nuts' victory over San Jose. In the fourth inning, he pounded the third pitch of the at-bat over the right-center field fence for his third California League dinger. The top Mariners prospect also singled in the first and doubled in the sixth, helping bump his average with Modesto 33 points to .239. Left-hander Ian McKinney tossed a gem for the Nuts, striking out 13 while yielding three hits and a walk over seven scoreless frames. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP George Soriano, Class A Clinton: 9 IP, 5 H, 0 R, BB, 7 K -- Soriano had never pitched more than eight innings in a game, but he went the distance in the LumberKings' 3-0 blanking of Beloit. The right-hander threw 72 of 109 pitches for strikes. It took until the ninth inning for the Snappers to put multiple runners on base in an inning, but the 20-year-old worked out of the jam to keep the shutout intact. Soriano lowered his ERA to 4.31 while earning his second win of the season. Gameday box score

Giants SS Marco Luciano, Rookie-level AZL Giants Orange: 3-for-4, 2 HRs, 3 RBIs, 3 R, BB -- Already with plenty of big performances in his brief professional career, the Giants' No. 3 prospect came through again in the Arizona League. He went deep in each of the first two innings for his first multi-homer game. Luciano also led off the fourth with a single, giving him four games with at least three hits. He's second on the Rookie-level circuit with a .915 slugging percentage and 1.432 OPS. Gameday box score

Diamondbacks RHP Matt Peacock, Double-A Jackson: 7 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 3 K -- Arizona's No. 30 prospect allowed an unearned run in the fourth inning of the Generals' 3-2 win over Montgomery. Peacock didn't give up a hit until Rays No. 15 prospect Josh Lowe singled with one out in the fourth. The 25-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.67 in 11 games, including 10 starts. Gameday box score

Giants OF Franklin Labour, Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBIs -- San Francisco's 23rd-ranked prospect recorded his second straight two-homer game in the Volcanoes' 9-3 win over Spokane. Labour raised his total to nine long balls in 18 Northwest League games. The 21-year-old tops the circuits in homers, RBIs (19), slugging percentage (.743) and OPS (1.143). Gameday box score

Padres SS Xavier Edwards, Class A Fort Wayne: 2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs, BB -- San Diego's No. 8 prospect hit a two-run triple that sparked the TinCaps' 10-5 win over Lake County. Edwards has hit safely in seven straight games to raise his average to .340/.395/.419 with 17 extra-base hits, 29 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 73 games. The 19-year-old leads the Midwest League in batting and with 99 hits.Gameday box score

Mariners SS Donnie Walton, Double-A Arkansas: 4-for-7, 3B, 3 RBI -- After posting his second four-hit game of the season, the M's No. 28 prospect is 7-for-12 in his last two games. He's second in the Texas League with a .406 on-base percentage and 86 hits and ranks third with a .315 batting average. Walton ended May with a .267 average but is hitting .402 since. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Nick Nelson, Double-A Trenton: 6 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 11 K -- New York's No. 11 prospect allowed one hit -- a second-inning RBI single to Charlie Madden -- as the Thunder dropped a 1-0 decision to Portland in the second game of a doubleheader. Nelson struck out the side in the sixth to post a season-high in punchouts. The 23-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.41 with 50 strikeouts and 23 walks over 37 between the Eastern League and Class A Advanced Tampa. Gameday box score

Mariners LHP Steven Moyers, Class A West Virginia: 8 1/3 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 10 K-- The southpaw retired 12 straight batters and struck out the side in the sixth inning in his longest outing since signing with Seattle in June 2016. Moyers is 3-0 with a 1.02 ERA in his last six outings, including five starts. The 25-year-old leads the South Atlantic League with 105 strikeouts over 100 innings. Gameday box score

Marlins 2B Isan Diaz, Triple-A New Orleans: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI, BB; 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI -- Miami's No. 6 prospect homered in both games of the doubleheader as the Baby Cakes won the opener, 4-3, and dropped the nightcap by the same score. Diaz has gone yard in four of his last five contests to move into a tie for seventh in the Pacific Coast League with 20 dingers. He has a .296/.390/.578 slash line and 54 RBIs in 80 games. Game one box score | Game two box score