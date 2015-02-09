Prospect Roundup: Games of July 23

Rays SS Greg Jones, Class A Short Season Hudson Valley: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 3 R -- The Rays drafted Jones with the 22nd overall pick in last month's Draft, and he has yet to disappoint. The 21-year-old racked up three hits, including a pair of doubles, in the Renegades' 12-2 rout of Vermont. He scored each time he reached base, once to tie the game in the fifth after doubling and twice later to help put it out of reach. Jones ranks sixth in the New York-Penn League in batting at .337 and is 13-for-23 with nine runs scored in his last five games. In July, he has a .406/.441/.578 line. Gameday box score

Blue Jays OF Jonathan Davis, Triple-A Buffalo: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- Toronto's No. 28 prospect posted his second multi-homer game of the season in the Bisons' 8-1 win over Charlotte. He was one of three Buffalo batters to go deep in the first inning, joining top-ranked Bo Bichette and Socrates Brito. Davis has homered nine times this season at Triple-A and carries a .243/.379/.479 slash line. He's a little over two weeks removed from a brief stint with the Blue Jays, his second trip to the Majors this year. Since rejoining the Bisons, he's batting .229 with three homers and six RBIs. Gameday box score

Indians 3B Nolan Jones, Double-A Akron: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R -- Jones belted his third Double-A homer in the RubberDucks' 6-0 win over Trenton. The big fly by Cleveland's second-ranked prospect was a two-run shot that sparked a four-run seventh innings. He's played 13 games with the RubberDucks since being promoted from Class A Advanced Lynchburg -- and following an appearance in the All-Star Futures Game -- and is batting .255/.352/.511 with three homers and seven RBIs. Gameday box score

Video: Akron's Jones blasts homer

Mets RHP Simeon Woods Richardson, Class A Columbia: 5 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 7 Ks -- Woods Richardson posted his first scoreless start since the beginning of June as the Fireflies edged Augusta, 2-1. The Mets' seventh-ranked prospect faced the minimum in every inning except the fourth, when he yielded a pair of singles but escaped unscathed. He lowered his ERA to 4.25, a figure that has shrunk steadily with each start since it reached 7.24 on May 17. Since the beginning of June, he has a 2.09 ERA. Gameday box score

Pirates 1B Mason Martin, Class A Advanced Bradenton: Game 1: 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R | Game 2: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, R -- Pittsburgh's No. 28 prospect homered in both games of the Marauders' doubleheader split with Clearwater. His solo shot accounted for all of their offense in the opener, and he drove in two with another solo blast and a double in the nightcap. Martin has homered three times in his first 14 games in the Florida State League after leading the South Atlantic League with 23 long balls. Game 1 box score | Game 2 box score

Red Sox RHP Denyi Reyes, Double-A Portland: 6 IP, 0 R, 3 H, BB, 4 Ks -- Reyes threw the first six innings of the Sea Dogs' seven-inning shutout victory over Hartford. Boston's No. 18 prospect got into a bit of trouble in the second and third but faced the minimum over his final three frames. It was his second straight scoreless start after he put up seven zeros while allowing four hits and a walk against Harrisburg on July 17, and his fourth such outing overall this season. He knocked his ERA down to 3.81. Gameday box score

Phillies SS Luis Garcia, Class A Lakewood: 3-for-4, 2B, R -- It hasn't been a stellar season statistically for the Phillies' No. 4 prospect, but he took a step in the right direction in the BlueClaws' 8-6 win over Charleston. Garcia tied his season high with three hits, including a leadoff double in the bottom of the first inning. He raised his average to .191 and snapped out of a skid in which he had just one hit in his previous eight games. Gameday box score

D-backs OF Kristian Robinson, Class A Short Season Hillsboro: 3-for-4, HR, 4 RBIs, R -- Another day, another homer for Arizona's fifth-ranked prospect. Robinson cranked a two-run shot that put the Hops ahead in their 5-4 win over Salem-Keizer, marking his third long ball in his last four games. He's second in the Northwest League with eight homers, six behind the Volcanoes' Franklin Labour. He also sits second in the league with 31 RBIs, trailing Labour by two, and is tied for second with a .336 batting average. Gameday box score

Dodgers 3B Brandon Lewis, Rookie Advanced Ogden: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R -- Lewis continued his power surge in the Raptors' 11-4 win over Grand Junction. The Dodgers' fourth-round pick in last month's Draft went deep twice, clubbing a two-run shot in the first inning and a solo blast in the seventh. He's homered five times and driven in 20 runs in 14 games in the Pioneer League, placing him just shy of the league's top 10 in both categories, despite playing in nearly half as many games as those above him. Gameday box score

Nationals SS Carter Kieboom, Triple-A Fresno: 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 R -- The top Nationals prospect notched his 10th three-hit game of the season and second in as many games in the Grizzlies' 8-6 loss to Sacramento. Kieboom is 16-for-47 (.340) with six RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak that's boosted his average to .314. He ranks eighth in the Pacific Coast League with a .416 on-base percentage and has 15 homers and 66 RBIs in 78 games. Gameday box score

Padres C Austin Allen, Triple-A El Paso: 3-for-5, 3 RBI, 1 R -- The Padres' No. 14 prospect belted his 13th tater of the season in the Chihuahuas' 9-6 loss at Las Vegas. Allen recorded his sixth three-hit game of the season and third contest with three RBIs. He's 8-for-18 (.444) with three extra-base hits, nine RBIs and four runs scored in his last four games. Gameday box score

White Sox LHP Matt Tomshaw, Double-A Birmingham: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K -- The White Sox southpaw tied his career high with 10 strikeouts in the Barons' 1-0 blanking of Chattanooga. Tomshaw also extended his scoreless streak to 22 2/3 innings dating back to his July 3 outing at Tennessee. He's dropped his Double-A ERA by more than a run during that stretch to 2.18, which round rank third in the Southern League if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score