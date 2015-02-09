Prospect Roundup: Games of July 24

Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson, Double-A Springfield: 3-for-4, 2B, BB, 3 R -- St. Louis' second-ranked prospect continues to make noise at the top of Springfield's lineup. Carlson reached safely four times and scored three runs to put to bed a 1-for-13 skid over his previous three games. The 2019 Texas League All-Star has been a consistent force all year, batting .287 or higher in three of the season's first four months. Carlson's name is all over the circuit's leaderboard, where he finds himself in a four-way tie for first in homers (16) while leading the way in runs (75) and placing sixth in RBIs (52). Overall, MLB.com's No. 86 overall prospect is batting .289/.369/.518 with 43 extra-base hits in 91 games. Gameday box score

Giants RHP Sean Hjelle, Class A Advanced San Jose: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 Ks -- A rough outing two weeks ago notwithstanding, San Francisco's No. 5 prospect has dominated in his first full-season campaign. Hjelle has been among the California League's best starters since his promotion from Class A August on May 20. The 6-foot-11, 225-pounder has averaged more than a strikeout per inning in 2019 while sporting a 2.74 ERA across 20 starts. Hjelle has surrendered two earned runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 outings with San Jose. Giants top prospect Joey Bart went deep for the 11th time. Gameday box score

Red Sox OF Jarren Duran, Double-A Portland: 4-for-5, R -- The hits haven't been as easy to come by for Boston's ninth-ranked prospect since his promotion to the Double-A Eastern League. Even after his four-hit effort on Wednesday, Duran is batting .246/.305/.286 in 45 games with the Sea Dogs. That lies in stark contrast to his .387/.456/.543 line that included 18 stolen bases in 50 games for Class A Advanced Salem. But recent indications show the 22-year-old might be starting to get a grasp on the EL. Duran has gone 10-for-16 during a four-game hitting streak that includes multi-hit performances in each. Gameday box score

D-backs OF Kristian Robinson, Class A Short Season Hillsboro: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs -- Arizona's No. 6 prospect is more than likely nearing a change of address. Robinson homered for the second straight night and for the fourth time in his last five games overall. The 18-year-old leads the Northwest League with 34 RBIs and is batting .341 with 20 extra-base hits and eight stolen bases in nine attempts for the Hops. His nine home runs are two more than his previous career high, set last season, despite playing in 21 fewer games. Gameday box score

Video: Hillsboro's Robinson crushes a solo homer

Royals RHP Gerson Garabito, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K -- With a rough patch in his rearview mirror, Kansas City's No. 28 prospect is proving to be one of the organization's best young hurlers. Garabito twirled his second scoreless outing in his last three. Going back further, the 23-year-old has surrendered two runs over his last four starts spanning 25 innings to bring his ERA down to 3.66. Gameday box score

Twins 2B Nick Gordon, Triple-A Rochester: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, R -- Minnesota's No. 11 prospect did his part during Rochester's 19-hit attack on Wednesday. Gordon equaled his season high in hits and extended his modest hitting streak to five. After a forgettable year spent mostly in the International League in 2018, the younger brother of Major Leaguer Dee Gordon has rebounded to bat .292/.333/.442 with 30 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases in 62 games for the Red Wings this season. Gameday box score

Dodgers OF DJ Peters, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 3-for-5, HR, 2 R, RBI -- As if Oklahoma City didn't have enough trouble for opposing pitchers to worry about. The 10th-ranked Dodgers prospect has been red-hot since his promotion from Double-A Tulsa on June 27. Peters has gone deep six times in his last 10 games, which includes back-to-back multi-homer performances. Overall, the 23-year-old is batting .360/.582/.742 in his first 27 Pacific Coast League contests. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Jojanse Torres, Class A Advanced Fayetteville: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K -- The 23-year-old out of the Dominican Republic notched his fifth consecutive win with a seven-inning shutout against Lynchburg. The Houston farmhand yielded just one hit in his longest outing of the season while dropping his ERA to 2.70. His eight strikeouts serves as his second-highest mark of the year, right behind his nine strikeouts vs. Wilmington on May 30. Since his promotion from Class A Quad Cities in mid-May, Torres is 5-0 in six starts. Gameday box score

Video: Fayetteville's Torres notches eighth K

Giants LHP Seth Corry, Class A Augusta: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB 7 K -- Make it back-to-back scoreless starts for San Francisco's No. 25 prospect. The 20-year-old southpaw followed up the six innings of one-hit ball in his previous start with five scoreless innings Wednesday, and has allowed a mere two runs over his last 27 2/3 frames. A third-round pick in the 2017 Draft for the Giants, Corry's 1.97 ERA on the season ranks second on the South Atlantic League leaderboard, and he leads the league in strikeouts with 119. Gameday box score

D-backs 2B Andy Young, Triple-A Reno: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R -- The D-backs tenth-ranked prospect homered in back-to-back games and busted out with his first three-hit game since July 5. In his 33 games since his promotion to the Pacific Coast League, Young has hammered eight homers and driven in 22 runs. He's recorded three of those home runs in his last six games, including Wednesday's solo shot. Gameday box score

Cubs RHP Ryan Jensen, Class A Short Season Eugene: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K -- The Cubs' first-round pick in this year's Draft is off to a strong start. Jensen struck out the side in the first inning and pitched around a walk and a hit batter in the second, finishing his night without allowing a hit in two innings. The 21-year-old lowered his ERA to 1.93 and has surrendered only two hits in the first 4 2/3 innings of his career. Gameday box score

Video: Eugene's Jensen picks up his 4th strikeout

Tigers LHP Matt Hall, Triple-A Toledo: 6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- The 26-year-old southpaw tied a season high with six innings pitched and did not allow a run for the second consecutive game. The former sixth-round pick in the 2015 Draft moved quickly through Detroit's promising farm system and has logged eight innings in the Major Leagues this season. Used as both a reliever and a starter in the Minors this year, Hall owns a 2.08 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 26 innings in his last 10 Minor League appearances. Gameday box score

Padres C Luis Campusano, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R -- San Diego's highest-ranked catching prospect continued his recent tear at the plate and fell a triple short of the cycle in Lake Elsinore's 4-3 loss to Lancaster. Ranked as the Padres No. 12 prospect, the 20-year-old backstop has been impressive. Campusano is 17-for-41 (.415) with 11 RBIs in his last 11 games and his .328 average on the season sits atop the California League leaderboard. Gameday box score

Dodgers RHP Jeronimo Castro, Rookie Advanced Ogden: 4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 10 K -- Castro fanned a season-high 10 batters in just 4 2/3 frames as the 22-year-old posted the second scoreless outing in his last four. He struck out the side in the first, second and fourth innings, finishing his night with 86 pitches (55 for strikes). Gameday box score