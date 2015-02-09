Prospect Roundup: Games of July 25

Rays LHP Brendan McKay, Triple-A Durham: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 HB, 6 K -- It was the first Minor League pitching appearance since June 22 for the No. 2 Rays prospect , and it pointed out why the southpaw earned four starts with the big league club. McKay got five of his first six outs via the strikeout and navigated trouble in both the third and fourth to remain scoreless and lower his International League ERA to 0.93. The 23-year-old has allowed more than three hits in an outing just twice this season and has kept the opponent off the scoreboard in half of his 14 appearances. Gameday box score

Braves RHP Ian Anderson, Double-A Mississippi: 5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K -- The third-ranked Braves prospect continued what has been a stellar July, at one point fanning seven straight to lead the M-Braves to a 3-1 win at Jackson. In four starts this month, the 21-year-old has a 1.40 ERA and 25 strikeouts -- 19 of which have come in his last two games -- and only three walks in 19 1/3 innings. On the season, opponents are batting just .199 against him and his 138 punchouts lead the Southern League. Arizona's No. 25 prospect Josh Green tossed seven scoreless innings in opposition, allowing six hits and striking out four without walking a batter. Gameday box score

Rangers 1B Blaine Crim, Class A Short Season Spokane: 5-for-6, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R -- Texas' 19th-round pick had been productive so far in the Northwest League, batting .310 before a 14-4 win over Tri-City, but Thursday's output took things to another level. The Mississippi College product totaled seven bases and contributed five of the Indians' 13 hits to bring his average up to .340 with an .878 OPS. Crim now has nine multi-hit outings in 27 games with Spokane. Gameday box score

Yankees SS Hoy Jun Park, Double-A Trenton: 4-for-4, HR, BB, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Park led off the game with a home run against 17th-ranked Tigers prospect Tarik Skubal and kept contributing from the leadoff spot throughout Trenton's 9-8 loss to Erie in the first game of a doubleheader. The 23-year-old has reached base in eight straight plate appearances and has at least two hits in each of his last four games, a span during which he is 10-for-14 (.714). The South Korea native has brought his average up to .295 thanks to a .324 average this month, a bounceback performance after hitting .231 in June. Gameday box score

Twins SS Royce Lewis, Class A Advanced Fort Meyers: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R -- The top Twins prospect came up big in a close game, with a solo shot and a walk-off sacrifice fly propelling the Miracle to a 3-2 win over Lakeland. The dinger, which came off right-hander Jesus Rodriguez in the first inning, was Lewis' 10th of the season. The 20-year-old, who was the first overall pick in the 2017 Draft and is ranked as MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect, is hitting .276 with and .828 OPS in the second half. Gameday box score

Mariners RHP Justin Dunn, Double-A Arkansas: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 K -- Seattle's No. 2 prospect allowed a run on a walk and two singles in the first inning but then settled in to anchor the Travelers' 2-1 win over Midland. From the third inning on, he faced one batter over the minimum and didn't let a runner reach third base. The 23-year-old has yielded just three earned runs over his last three starts after being tagged for five in five innings in the outing prior. Dunn lowered his ERA to 3.30, its lowest mark since standing at 3.17 on June 2. Gameday box score

Tigers OF Riley Greene, Class A Short Season Connecticut: 3-for-3, 2B -- After batting .351 with a 1.036 OPS in nine Gulf Coast League games, Detroit's first-round pick is impressing in the New York-Penn League. After posting his third three-hit game for the Tigers in an 8-1 loss to Staten Island, the 18-year-old has hit safely in five of his last six games and boosted his line to .339/.422/.482. Greene was lifted for a pinch-runner after doubling in the seventh. Gameday box score

Royals RHP Kyle Tyler, Class A Burlington: 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K-- Kansas City's 20th-round pick in 2018 logged his third straight scoreless start in the Bees' 5-3 win over Beloit. Tyler (6-0) has allowed just one earned run over his last 34 innings. The 22-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.75 in 88 1/3 Midwest League frames this season. Gameday box score

Angels 2B Jahmai Jones, Double-A Mobile: 3-for-4, RBI-- Los Angeles' No. 3 prospect hit three singles in the second game of a doubleheader, a 3-2 BayBears loss to Pensacola. Jones, the Angels' second-round pick in the 2015 Draft, raised his average to .199 with 17 extra-base hits, including four homers, 32 RBIs and 47 runs scored in 95 Southern League games. Gameday box score

Rangers RHP Tim Brennan, Class A Advanced Down East: 7 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 3 K-- Texas' seventh-round pick in 2018 has won his first three Carolina League starts, this one a 1-0 shutout for the Wood Ducks over Carolina. Overall, the 22-year-old is 10-3 with a 3.19 ERA in 16 starts over 96 innings split between Down East and Class A Hickory. Gameday box score

Royals LHP Daniel Tillo, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 7 IP, 0 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 5 K-- Kansas City's No. 24 prospect ran his scoreless streak to 17 2/3 innings in the Blue Rocks' 5-0 win over Potomac. Tillo (7-8), 23, was the Royals' third-round pick in 2017. He lowered his ERA to 3.77 in 107 1/3 Carolina League frames. Kyle Johnston, Washington's 24th-ranked prospect, allowed one run over seven innings in the loss. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Zac Lowther, Double-A Bowie: 6 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 4 BB, 6 K-- Baltimore's No. 8 prospect finished with a no-decision in Bowie's 3-2, 11-inning loss to Binghamton. Lowther, the 74th overall pick in the 2017 Draft, is 11-5 with a 2.57 ERA in 105 Eastern League innings over 19 starts. Batters are hitting .190 this season against the 23-year-old. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Edwar Colina, Double-A Pensacola: 7 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 10 K-- The 22-year-old Venezuelan tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in the Blue Wahoos' 2-1 win over Mobile in the first of a twinbill. Colina allowed two runs over four frames in his Double-A debut on July 16, and lowered his ERA to 2.23 in 72 2/3 innings split between Pensacola and Class A Advanced Fort Myers. Gameday box score

Royals RHP Zach Haake, Class A Lexington: 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 8 K-- Kansas City's No. 25 prospect threw five scoreless innings in the Legends' 3-2, 11-inning win over Kannapolis. The 22-year-old Haake, a sixth-round pick in 2018, is 3-6 with a 3.00 ERA in 51 South Atlantic League innings. Opponents are batting .192 off Haake this season. Gameday box score