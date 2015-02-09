Prospect Roundup: Games of July 26

Braves C Shea Langeliers, Class A Rome: 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, R -- It's been a slow start for the Braves' first-round pick, but he had his best night as a professional on Friday. After grounding out in the first inning, Langeliers worked the count full in the fourth before sending one over the left field wall for his second South Atlantic League long ball. One frame later, the fifth-ranked Atlanta prospect came through with a single to left to produce another run. He added a single in the eighth and, with the game tied in the 10th, delivered the deciding blow with a walk-off sacrifice fly. Gameday box score

Video: Braves' Langeliers smacks first professional home run

Tigers RHP Casey Mize, Double-A Erie: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K - The top Detroit prospect turned in his best start since returning from the injured list on July 10. MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect lowered his Eastern League ERA from 2.05 to a 1.99 in the SeaWolves' 2-1 loss to Trenton. In 11 starts with Erie, the Alabama native is 6-0 with 58 strikeouts over 58 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Astros CF Ronnie Dawson, Double-A Corpus Christi: 4-for-4, HR, 2 2Bs, 2 BBs, 3 RBIs, 4 R -- With four three-hit games already under his belt, Dawson produced his first four-hit game of the season, falling a triple shy of the cycle. He started his night with a double in the first inning, then crushed his Texas League-leading 17th long ball in the third. The No. 20 Astros prospect singled in the fifth, doubled in the seventh, then walked twice and scored in the Hooks' 11-run eighth. Dawson also is third on the circuit with 63 runs scored and sixth with 36 extra-base hits. Gameday box score

Diamondbacks SS Jazz Chisholm, Double-A Jackson: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, R -- The top Arizona prospect is winding down his best offensive month of the season, a trend he continued in the Generals' 6-4 win over Mississippi. With a .500 slugging percentage in July, it was little surprise to see him crank his 18th homer of the year with a second-inning blast. He also doubled in the third. The 21-year-old from the Bahamas climbed into a sixth-place tie in the Southern League with 50 runs scored. Gameday box score

Blue Jays SS Kevin Smith, Double-A New Hampshire: 3-for-4, SB -- Toronto's No. 13 prospect notched his sixth three-hit game of the season and third this month in the Fisher Cats' 5-1 win over Reading. He produced three singles this time around, bringing his July slash line up to .333/.371/.759 in 15 games. Smith ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 33 extra-base hits (seventh) and 15 homers (fourth). Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP Eric Pardinho, Class A Lansing: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K -- The Blue Jays' No. 4 prospect remained stingy in his fifth Midwest League start. He held West Michigan scoreless into the fifth inning in the Lugnuts' 9-1 romp, recording a season-high six strikeouts. With Lansing, the 18-year-old Brazilian is 1-1 with a 1.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, .190 opponents' batting average and 23 punchouts over 24 innings. Gameday box score

Rangers 3B Josh Jung, Class A Hickory: 3-for-4, 1 RBI -- The top Texas prospect recorded his fifth three-hit effort in 13 games since he was drafted eighth overall last month. Two of those three-hit games have come with the Crawdads, who dropped a 6-4 decision to Asheville. Overall, the Texas Tech product has a .436/.475/.582 slash line with a homer, 10 RBIs and seven runs scored. Gameday box score

Nationals 3B Drew Mendoza, Class A Hagerstown: 3-for-5, HR, 5 RBI, 1 R -- Washington's No. 7 prospect only has 21 games under his belt since he was taken in the third round of last month's Draft, but he's already logged his first five-RBI game and crushed his first professional homer -- a two-run blast. Mendoza has hit safely in 11 of last 12 games at a .300 clip (15-for-50) with eight RBIs and six runs scored. Overall, he has a .293/.389/415 slash line. Gameday box score

Giants OF Chris Shaw, Triple-A Sacramento: 4-for-6, HR, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 3 R -- San Francisco's No. 19 prospect erupted for a career-high six RBIs, falling a triple short of the cycle in the River Cats' 18-3 pounding of Tacoma. Shaw is hitting a career-best .305 across two Minor League levels, .320 since his May 30 promotion from Double-A Richmond. The 25-year-old is 16-for-37 (.432) with two homers and nine RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak. Gameday box score

Phillies RHP Enyel De Los Santos, Triple-A Lehigh Valley: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K -- The Phillies' No. 6 prospect earned his fifth win of the season with his second-longest start. Facing Norfolk for the second time in less than a week, De Los Santos gave up a single, a double and two walks. He faced the minimum over his final three innings and lowered his ERA to 3.73, which would rank fourth in the International League if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Garrett Hill, Class A Advanced Lakeland: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K -- The 23-year-old right-hander tied his season high with nine strikeouts while matching the longest start of his professional career. Hill has given up two runs or fewer in nine of 11 starts since he was promoted from Class A West Michigan. In 11 Florida State League starts, he's 3-4 with a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and .177 opponents' batting average. Gameday box score

Astros RHP J.P. France, Class A Advanced Fayetteville: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K -- The 24-year-old right-hander set a career high for strikeouts in his second straight seven-inning start as the Woodpeckers silenced Carolina, 3-0. France retired 11 straight batters in one stretch, then set down 11 of the last 12 he faced. Taken in the 14th round of last year's Draft out of Mississippi State, he's given up two runs or fewer in 10 of his last 15 starts. Gameday box score