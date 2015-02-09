Prospect Roundup: Games of July 27

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis, Double-A Arkansas: 4-for-4, 2 2B, R -- The 10th-ranked Mariners prospect recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game and the second four-hit contest of his career. He scored the Travelers' lone run in a 3-1 loss at Frisco, singling in the first inning and coming home on a double by M's No. 7 prospect Cal Raleigh. After hitting .238 with a .697 OPS in the first half of the season, the 24-year-old continues to be a different player in the second half. Lewis is batting .345 since the All-Star break, including .337 with a .944 OPS in July. Gameday box score

Video: Arkansas' Lewis collects fourth knock

Royals LHP Kris Bubic, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K -- Kansas City's No. 6 prospect has allowed a total of three earned runs over his last four starts, and the seven zeros he posted Saturday led the Blue Rocks to a 5-0 win over Down East. The southpaw has thrown four scoreless outings of at least six innings this season. Bubic (4-2) lowered his ERA to 2.77, which would rank second in the Carolina League if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score

Giants SS Marco Luciano, Rookie-level AZL Giants Orange: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB -- San Francisco's third-ranked prospect smacked his Arizona League-leading ninth homer while registering his second straight multi-hit game. Luciano has hit safely in eight of his last nine games at a .389 (14-for-36) clip. MLB.com's No. 65 overall prospect is second on the circuit with 19 extra-base hits and 79 total bases and ranks third with a .687 slugging percentage and 1.140 OPS -- all at the age of 17. Gameday box score

Brewers OF Trent Grisham, Triple-A San Antonio: 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB -- Grisham has been nearly unstoppable since his promotion to the Missions in June. The seventh-ranked Brewers prospect compiled another multi-hit game -- his fourth in the last 10 -- while reaching base five times. Since joining the Pacific Coast League, the 2015 first-round pick is hitting .349 with a 1.137 OPS, 11 homers and 27 RBIs in 32 games. Gameday box score

Yankees 2B Anthony Volpe, Rookie Advanced Pulaski: 3-for-5, 2B, R -- The Yankees' first-round selection last month and No. 11 prospect turned in the second multi-hit effort of his professional career and first with three knocks. Volpe singled to left field in the first inning, went back up the middle for a base hit in the third and crushed a double to center in the seventh. The 18-year-old from New Jersey has 10 hits over his last eight games, including three for extra bases. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Alexander Vizcaino, Class A Advanced Tampa: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K -- The No. 14 Yankees prospect sparkled in his Class A Advanced debut. Two days after he was promoted from Class A Charleston, he whiffed 12th-ranked Marlins prospect Victor Victor Mesa on three pitches to start the game and faced three over the minimum while he was on the hill. Vizcaino retired the side in order in the second and sixth and threw 48 of 80 pitches for strikes. The 22-year-old made 16 starts in the South Atlantic League this season and amassed 101 strikeouts over 87 2/3 frames while limiting opponents to a .242 average. Gameday box score

White Sox CF Luis Alexander Basabe, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- The ninth-ranked White Sox prospect posted his eighth multi-hit performance since moving up to the Southern League on April 28 -- his second with three knocks. Basabe legged out an infield single in the first inning, blooped a base hit to center and came around to score in the sixth, lifted a sacrifice fly to deep center in the seventh and laced a go-ahead RBI double down the line in right in the 10th. The 22-year-old has eight extra-base hits, 18 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 43 games with the Barons. Gameday box score

Royals OF John Rave, Class A Lexington: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBIs, R -- Kansas City's 22nd-ranked prospect doubled his RBI total in the Legends' 6-1 win over Augusta. Taken in the fifth-round of last month's Draft, Rave put an exclamation point on his first South Atlantic League dinger by mashing a grand slam in the fourth inning. He also capped Lexington's scoring with an RBI double in the sixth. The 21-year-old has played 17 games since being promoted from Rookie Advanced Burlington on July 7 and is batting .277/.356/.415. Gameday box score

Athletics 1B Seth Brown, Triple-A Las Vegas: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB -- Make it four home runs in his last three games and six in his last five for Brown, who unleashed a pair of two-run shots in the Aviators' 11-2 romp at El Paso. The 27-year-old is wrapping up his best month of the season, compiling a .338/.418/.713 slash line in July. With 25 long balls, he's tied for fourth in the Pacific Coast League. Gameday box score

Phillies LHP David Parkinson, Double-A Reading: 6 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB 4 K -- Philadelphia's No. 19 prospect posted his first scoreless outing since going six innings against Portland on June 22. After escaping a bases-loaded jam in the second, he faced two batters over the minimum the rest of the way. Parkinson is eighth in the Eastern League with a 3.31 ERA, a mark that drops to 2.67 in his last six starts. He's also tied for third with a .225 opponents' batting average. Gameday box score

Red Sox 1B Pedro Castellanos, Class A Advanced Salem: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R -- The 21-year-old's two-homer effort was his first since playing in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League in 2016. He had two dingers in 195 at-bats the following summer and one in 344 at-bats last year with Class A Greenville. Castellanos, a native of Venezuela, extended his hitting streak to 12 games, a span in which he's logged multiple hits four times. He's batting .277/.321/.365 overall. Gameday box score

Padres SS Jordy Barley, Class A Short Season Tri-City: 5-for-6, 2 HR, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R -- The 19-year-old infielder recorded the first multi-homer game of his three-year career and tied his season high with four RBIs. Barley led off the fifth inning with his fourth dinger of the season and added a two-run blast in the eighth off catcher Juan Camacho. Over his last 10 games for the Dust Devils, the native of the Dominican Republic is 14-for-46 (.304) with three homers and five RBIs. Gameday box score