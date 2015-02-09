Prospect Roundup: Games of July 28

Orioles C Adley Rutschman, Class A Short Season Aberdeen: 2-for-4 -- A day after going 0-for-5 in his New York-Penn League debut, Baltimore's top prospect registered a pair of singles to get himself on the board. In addition to his first multi-hit game as a professional, Rutschman nailed a pair of baserunners trying to steal second. Overall, the top pick in last month's Draft is 5-for-23 with a homer, three RBIs and two walks in seven games, five in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League. Rutschman batted .411/.575/.751 with 28 extra-base hits, including 17 homers, and 58 RBIs in 57 games during his junior season at Oregon State. Gameday box score

Rockies OF Yonathan Daza, Triple-A Albuquerque: 5-for-5, 2B, 2 R -- What was a career night for most was the second-best career performance for Colorado's No. 10 prospect. Daza, who had a six-hit game for Class A Advanced Lancaster on June 23, 2017, increased his average to .368 -- third highest in the Pacific Coast League. The 25-year-old has four multi-hit performances in his last 10 games even though his .326 average in July is his lowest of any month in 2019. Gameday box score

Video: Albuquerque's Daza collects fifth hit

Blue Jays OF Cal Stevenson, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 4-for-6, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- Even this far into the season, a good 10-game stretch can do wonders for a batting average. Toronto's No. 26 prospect has proven that with his fifth multi-hit effort in seven games to extend his hitting streak to 10. Stevenson is batting .515 (17-for-33) in that span following the second four-hit game of his career and first since July 22, 2018 with Rookie Advanced Bluefield. Overall, Stevenson is batting .302/.393/.399 with a Florida State League-best 59 runs scored in 89 games. Gameday box score

Indians SS Tyler Freeman, Class A Advanced Lynchburg: 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- The step up from the Class A Midwest League has not fazed Cleveland's third-ranked prospect. Freeman notched three or more hits for the third time in seven games to lift his slash line to .362/.410/.465 in 32 Carolina League contests. The 20-year-old drove in a season-high three runs, his first since July 14 against Myrtle Beach. Freeman batted .292/.382/.424 with 51 runs scored in 61 games with Class A Lake County prior to the promotion. Gameday box score

Braves LHP Kyle Muller, Double-A Mississippi: 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K -- Atlanta's No. 5 prospect has followed up one of the worst stretches of his career with arguably one of his best. Muller completed his third consecutive start without allowing an earned run. The 21-year-old southpaw had a 6.62 ERA in his previous seven starts but has gotten his season ERA down to 3.14, which ranks ninth in the Southern League He's fourth with 120 strikeouts and is averaging 9.7 per nine innings. Gameday box score

Mets DH Brett Baty, Rookie Advanced Kingsport: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- It hasn't been the smoothest of starts in the Appalachian League for the second-ranked Mets prospect. Perhaps Sunday's game ignites Baty, who broke out of a 1-for-14 funk with a double and his third home run for Kingsport. The 12th overall pick in last month's Draft hit .350 and drove in eight runs in five games in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League. Since his promotion to the Appy League on July 2, Baty is batting .159 in 18 games, although he's drawn 10 walks. Gameday box score

Angels OF Francisco Del Valle, Class A Burlington: 5-for-6, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R -- Make it eight hits in two games for the Angels outfielder, who's lifted his average past the Mendoza line for the first time since May 22. Del Valle homered for the first time since July 11 and surpassed his previous best of three hits. Angels No. 25 prospect Kevin Maitan belted a grand slam and equaled career highs with three hits and four RBIs. Gameday box score

Mariners RHP Devin Sweet, Class A West Virginia: 9 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 12 K -- The 22-year-old fired his first career complete game and did not issue a walk for the second straight start en route to his fifth win of the year. Sweet, a North Carolina Central product, racked up a career-high 12 strikeouts, reaching double digits for the second time in his last five outings. In his first year in the South Atlantic League, he ranks fifth with 112 strikeouts and seventh with a 3.04 ERA. Gameday box score

Dodgers RHP Dustin May, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 H, 2 BB, 6 K -- Since a promotion to the Pacific Coast League, the second-ranked Dodgers prospect has carded a 2.30 ERA in five starts. He's allowed two runs in his last three outings, striking out 18 while walking four. MLB.com's No. 35 overall prospect has held PCL hitters to a .212 average and has yet to surrender a home run. Gameday box score

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert, Double-A Arkansas: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K -- MLB Pipeline's No. 51 overall prospect logged his longest start since a promotion from the California League, his second bump of the year. After five games with Class A West Virginia, Seattle's No. 3 prospect shined with Class A Advanced Modesto, posting a 1.73 ERA in 12 starts. He recorded his best start at the Double-A level Sunday, allowing two runs or fewer for the second time in his last three outings. Gameday box score

White Sox C Zack Collins, Triple-A Charlotte: 4-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 R -- For the first time this season, the No. 11 White Sox prospect recorded a four-hit game, hammering out four singles. A 2016 first-round Draft pick, Collins has swung a steady bat in his last 10 games, going 11-for-32 (.344) with six RBIs. He made his Major League debut in June before returning to the International League and has a .269 average and .878 OPS in his first season at the Triple-A level. Gameday box score

Astros SS Freudis Nova, Class A Quad Cities: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI -- The 19-year-old notched his third three-hit night of the month, legging out two doubles and ending a 2-for-26 funk in the River Bandits' 4-3 loss to Beloit. Houston's No. 6 prospect is batting .258/.286/.388 with 20 RBIs in 46 games in his first full professional season. He made his stateside debut last year and put up a .308/.331/.466 slash line in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League. Gameday box score

Phillies OF Simon Muzziotti, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 3-for-4, 2B, 1 R -- Philadelphia's No. 12 prospect posted his second three-hit game in 10 days and is batting .306 during that stretch. Muzziotti ranks ninth in the Florida State League with a .278 average and is second on the Threshers with 16 stolen bases and 43 runs scored in 81 games. Gameday box score