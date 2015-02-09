Prospect Roundup: Games of July 29

Braves RHP Huascar Ynoa, Triple-A Gwinnett: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 K -- Atlanta's 12th-ranked prospect carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in Gwinnett's 6-1 loss to Durham. He yielded two walks through six frames and exited with two outs in the seventh after giving up back-to-back hits. The 21-year-old right-hander, who's had three stints with the big league club this season, has given up just three runs in his last three Triple-A starts spanning 18 innings. Gameday box score

Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle, Triple-A Norfolk: 3-for-5, RBI -- The 2015 first-round pick extended his hit streak to 13 games as Norfolk dropped a 6-5 decision to Charlotte. The International League leader in hits (128) posted his ninth three-hit game and 40th multiple-hit effort. MLB.com's No. 70 overall prospect is 21-for-43 (.488) with 10 RBIs and nine runs scored over the last 10 contests. Baltimore's No 4 prospect paces the circuit with 213 total bases, stands fifth in average (.318) and is tied for seventh in runs (61). Gameday box score

D-backs OF Alek Thomas, Class A Kane County: 3-for-4, R -- Arizona's second-ranked prospect broke out from a 2-for-20 skid with a three-hit performance in Kane County's 4-2 win over Wisconsin. The 2018 second-rounder upped his average to .301, tied for fourth in the Midwest League. He's also third on the circuit with 59 runs scored behind Great Lakes' Jacob Amaya (62) and Bowling Green's Ford Proctor and Christopher Torres of Clinton, each with 60. The 19-year-old is hitting .364 with runners in scoring position. Gameday box score

Dodgers RHP Josiah Gray, Double-A Tulsa: 5 IP, 4 H, 4 K -- Making his third Texas League start after being promoted July 17 from Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga, the 21-year-old right-hander picked up the win in Tulsa's 8-2 win at Midland. Los Angeles' fifth-ranked prospect lowered his ERA to 1.56 across 17 1/3 innings. Jared Walker matched his season high with three hits, including two solo homers off No. 15 Oakland prospect Grant Holmes, and drove in a season-high four runs. Gameday box score

Reds CF Jose Siri, Double-A Chattanooga: 3-for-5, HR, 2 R, RBI -- Cincinnati's No. 16 prospect tied his season high with three hits, including his 10th long ball, as Chattanooga lost, 4-3, in 11 innings to Tennessee. His first-inning dinger came off Cubs No. 29 prospectThomas Hatch. After his fourth three-hit game, the 24-year-old has 89 hits, 10th-most in the Southern League. He also has 21 stolen bases, fifth-most on the circuit. Gameday box score

Royals 3B Emmanuel Rivera, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 3-for-4, R -- Kansas City's 19th-ranked prospect extended his modest hit streak to four games in Northwest Arkansas' 12-2 loss to Amarillo. With back-to-back multiple-hit efforts, the 2015 19th-round pick upped his average to .271, its highest since June 29 (.272). He's 15-for-38 (.395) with eight runs scored and three RBIs over the last 10 games. The 23-year-old's single in the eighth inning was his 100th hit, eighth-most in the Texas League. Gameday box score

White Sox LHP John Parke, Double-A Birmingham: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K -- The Chicago southpaw turned in his third scoreless start of at least six innings since June 20. Parke would rank seventh in the Southern League in ERA with a 2.57 if he had enough innings to qualify. In 19 games between Class A Advanced Winston-Salem and Birmingham, the University of South Carolina product has a 7-3 mark with 60 punchouts and a 3.24 ERA. Gameday box score

Rays C Chris Betts, Class A Bowling Green: 3-for-5, 5 RBIs, 1 R -- The Tampa Bay catching prospect has tallied four multi-hit games in his last 10 contests for a .316 batting average over that span. Betts drove in a career-high five runs, topping his previous high of four -- set on April 15 against Lake County. The 22-year-old sports a .222 average with 17 taters and 64 RBIs on the season. With a Midwest League-leading 103 innings, Bowling Green's Caleb Sampen (8-4) logged his second straight scoreless start. The right-hander has not allowed a run for 13 frames. Gameday box score

White Sox RF Alex Destino, Class A Advanced Kannapolis: 3-for-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- The Chicago outfielder has been swinging a hot stick in his last 30 games. Destino is batting .388 with eight long balls and 26 RBIs. The 23-year-old University of South Carolina product notched his third three-RBI game of the season. In 84 games for the Intimidators, he sports a slash line of .320/.397/.919. Gameday box score

Padres LHP Joey Cantillo, Class A Full Fort Wayne: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K -- San Diego's No. 19 prospect picked up his eighth victory of the season in his eighth straight game of striking out six batters or more. The 19-year-old southpaw tops the Midwest League leaderboards with 121 strikeouts, a 2.05 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP and a .181 average against. Cantillo has a 7-1 record with 77 punchouts in his last 10 starts. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Brad Bass, Class A West Michigan: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4K -- The Detroit right-hander has picked up the win in back-to-back scoreless starts. Bass, who has tallied 35 1/3 innings with the Whitecaps this season, threw 104 pitches -- 63 for strikes, his highest total in any outing this year. The 23-year-old Notre Dame product has amassed a 3-2 record with a 1.78 ERA and 30 punchouts in the past six games. Gameday box score

D-backs RHP Deyni Olivero, Class A Short Season Hillsboro: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K -- The Arizona right-hander delivered his best game of the season in long relief, striking out a season-high seven batters en route to his second straight win. The Dominican Republic native logged his third scoreless game. In July, Olivero sports a 4-1 record in six games -- three starts -- fanning 18 with a .194 average against. Gameday box score