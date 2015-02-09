Prospect Roundup: Games of July 3

Astros DH Seth Beer, Double-A Corpus Christi: 4-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Houston's No. 8 prospect followed up Tuesday's three-hit performance with four more hits, including a homer, in the Hooks' loss to Frisco. Beer has four multi-hit performances in his last seven games, during which he's 13-for-29 (.448) with three homers and six RBIs. He opened the scoring for Corpus Christi in the second inning with his ninth Double-A homer and added three singles, including a run-scoring knock in the seventh. The four hits matched his career high, done twice before and most recently on May 25 . Overall, the 22-year-old is batting .312/.401/.556 with 18 homers and 67 RBIs in 76 games with Class A Advanced Fayetteville and Corpus Christi. Gameday box score

Rays 2B Vidal Brujan, Double-A Montgomery: 4-for-5, RBI, R -- Not much has changed for Tampa Bay's sixth-ranked prospect, who's batting .435/.500/.522 in his first six games with the Biscuits. After an 0-for-7 start to his Southern League career, Brujan has hit safely in four straight, going 10-for-17 with two doubles and three stolen bases. MLB.com's No. 79 overall prospect batted .290/.357/.386 and was leading the Florida State League with 24 steals for Class A Advanced Charlotte at the time of his promotion last weekend. Gameday box score

Cardinals OF Randy Arozarena, Triple-A Memphis: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs -- Very quietly, St. Louis' No. 14 prospect is putting together one of the best seasons by a position player in the Minors. Against New Orleans, he produced his fifth game with at least three hits since June 26. That brought brought his slash line up to .354/.441/.552 with 22 extra-base hits, 28 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 49 games between Double-A Springfield and Memphis. He's batting .513 (20-for-39) over his last eight games to lift his Triple-A average to .405. Arozarena's two-run double in the second inning opened the scoring for Memphis, which dropped a 4-3 decision. Gameday box score

White Sox 2B, Nick Madrigal, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-4, 2B, R -- It's been a smooth transition to Double-A for the No. 4 White Sox prospect. Since his promotion from Class A Advanced Winston-Salem, Madrigal is batting .382/.444/.472 with 18 runs scored in 23 games. Combined with his solid numbers in the Carolina League, the 22-year-old is hitting .307/.377/.407 with 26 stolen bases in 72 games. His three-hit effort against Tennessee on Wednesday was his fifth since joining Birmingham and his 10th multi-hit performance overall in the Southern League. Gameday box score

Braves DH Braden Shewmake, Class A Rome: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R, BB -- Atlanta's first-round pick in last month's Draft is living up to expectations and then some in his first two weeks as a professional. Including his three-hit performance on Wednesday, Shewmake is batting .436/.475/.618 with eight extra-base hits, 10 RBIs and 13 runs scored. The 21-year-old Texas A&M product has hit safely in 11 of 13 games while tallying multiple hits nine times, including in five of his last six contests. Gameday box score

Nationals LHP Tim Cate, Class A Advanced Potomac: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 8 Ks -- Washington's fifth-ranked prospect turned in his second consecutive strong start in the Carolina League after a rough debut on June 22. Cate's career-high seven-inning complete game was his first as a professional. The southpaw tied his personal best with eight strikeouts, including four of the last six batters. Cate has a 4.50 ERA in three starts since his promotion from Class A Hagerstown and a 3.13 mark in 16 appearances overall. Gameday box score

Rangers DH Andretty Cordero, Double-A Frisco: 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 6 RBIs, 2 R -- Cordero got the fireworks going a day early as he brought out the big bat for the RoughRiders. The Texas prospect capped a seven-run sixth inning with a two-run double to left field. But the capper came in the eighth when he belted a grand slam that proved to be the difference in the RoughRiders' 11-10 victory. It's the second time Cordero has driven in at least six runs this season after collecting seven RBIs on April 9. Gameday box score

Athletics LHP Hogan Harris, Class A Short Season Vermont: 3 2/3 IP, H, 8 K -- Harris got out of the gate firing, striking out the first six hitters he faced and eight of the first nine batters. Kervin Suarez was the only one to reach against the southpaw with a leadoff single in the fourth. The 2018 third-round pick has 22 strikeouts over 15 2/3 frames in four games, including three starts. Gameday box score

Rockies LHP Jack Wynkoop, Double-A Hartford: 9 IP, 4 H, 5 K -- Never before had a Yard Goats pitcher tossed a complete-game shutout, but Wynkoop made it happen against Bowie. He was efficient, throwing 65 of 101 pitches for strikes. Wynkoop let his defense work, recording seven outs on the ground and nine in the air. With the shutout, he dropped his ERA to 3.03. Gameday box score

Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers, Class A Advanced Jupiter: 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 11 K -- Not only did the No. 16 Marlins prospect pick up his fourth win of the year, he recorded a season-high 11 punchouts for the Hammerheads. For the fifth time in 2019, the lefty went at least seven innings. After Pirates No. 4 prospect Oneil Cruz went deep in the first, Rogers was solid the rest of the way. He's second in the Florida State League with 91 strikeouts and fifth with a 2.50 ERA. Gameday box score

Cubs RHP Thomas Hatch, Double-A Tennessee: 6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 10 K -- The Cubs' No. 17 prospect took the loss but set a season high with 10 strikeouts against the Barons. Throwing 69 strikes on 99 pitches, he delivered his longest start of the season. Hatch has given up five earned runs over his last 18 2/3 innings to bring his ERA down to 5.04. Gameday box score

Giants RF Franklin Labour, Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer: 1-for-5, HR, RBI, R -- San Francisco's No. 23 prospect followed up back-to-back two-homer games by belting a solo shot in the Volcanoes' 7-6 win at Spokane. On an 0-2 pitch in the third inning, Labour connected on his Northwest League-leading 10th long ball. Through 19 games, the 21-year-old tops the circuit with 20 RBIs, 20 runs scored, 12 extra-base hits, 56 total bases, a .747 slugging percentage and 1.135 OPS. Gameday box score

White Sox IF Andrew Vaughn, Rookie-level AZL White Sox: 3-for-6, 3 RBI, R -- The third overall pick in last month's Draft has played three games in the Arizona League and he has multiple hits in all three. On Wednesday, Vaughn singled to right field and scored in the first inning, delivered an RBI knock up the middle in the second and singled to right to produce another run in the third. His slash line is a video game-like .600/.625/.933. Gameday box score