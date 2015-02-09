Prospect Roundup: Games of July 30

White Sox C Zack Collins, Triple-A Charlotte: 2-for-5, 6 RBIs-- Chicago's No. 11 prospect tied his career high for RBIs in the Knights' 15-5 romp over Norfolk. Collins doubled twice, giving him 10 hits in his last 21 at-bats and a .342/.458/.474 slash line in July. Top White Sox prospect Luis Robert chipped in three hits, including a run-scoring triple. Gameday box score

Astros 2B Abraham Toro, Double-A Corpus Christi: 4-for-5, R, 2 RBIs -- Houston's ninth-ranked prospect recorded his fourth straight multi-hit game in the Hooks' 11-4 win over Springfield. Toro homered twice on Monday and is batting .364 with 15 RBIs in 26 games this month. The 22-year-old Canadian leads the Texas League with 70 RBIs and a .906 OPS. Gameday box score

Red Sox 3B Bobby Dalbec, Double-A Portland: 3-for-5, 4 RBIs -- Boston's second-ranked prospect drove in a season-high four runs, helping the Sea Dogs handle Richmond, 9-3. Dalbec is 9-for-31 (.290) with seven RBIs in his last eight games. He leads the Eastern League with 20 homers and is fourth with 56 RBIs. Gameday box score,



Cubs LHP Jack Patterson, Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach: 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 9 K -- The southpaw recorded a career-high nine strikeouts in the Pelicans' 3-1 loss to Frederick. Patterson has not allowed an earned run in 23 2/3 innings since he was promoted from Class A South Bend on July 5. Across the two levels, Chicago's 29th-ranked prospect is 7-1 with a 1.50 ERA in 21 games, including six starts. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Kyle Funkhouser, Double-A Erie: 6 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 10 K -- Detroit's No. 17 prospect matched his career high with 10 punchouts, pitching the SeaWolves to a 5-1 win over Binghamton. Funkhouser has pitched at three levels this season, but he has a .195 opponents' batting average in four Eastern League starts. Since rejoining Erie on July 17, the 26-year-old right-hander has a 1.93 ERA. Gameday box score



Yankees RHP Miguel Yajure, Class A Advanced Tampa: 7 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 10 K-- The Yankees' No. 27 prospect matched his career high with 10 punchouts in the Tarpons' 5-3 loss to Lakeland. Yajure has given up one earned run or fewer in 12 of his last 14 appearances. Over 48 innings since the Florida State League All-Star break, he has a 1.31 ERA with 48 strikeouts against 10 walks. Gameday box score

Reds LHP Nick Lodolo, Class A Dayton: 4 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 4 K -- The seventh overall pick in last month's Draft outpitched 2018 first-rounder Matthew Liberatore in the Dragons' 6-1 win over Bowling Green. After giving up a run in the opening inning, Lodolo retired 10 of the last 11 batters he faced. While his innings have been limited, the Reds' No. 3 prospect has allowed more than one earned run just once in eight starts as a pro. Gameday box score

Marlins RF Jerar Encarnacion, Class A Advanced Jupiter: 3-for-5 -- Miami's No. 17 prospect notched his second straight multi-hit effort in the Hammerheads' 3-1 win over Daytona Beach. He's 5-for-10 in his last two games following a 1-for-19 funk. Gameday box score

Reds 2B Tyler Callihan, Rookie Advanced Greeneville: 3-for-5, 2 R, HR, 2 RBIs -- Cincinnati's No. 6 prospect came within a double of hitting for the cycle in the Reds' 8-7 win over Bristol. The third-round pick in last month's Draft has hit safely in six of his last seven games (11-for-30, .367) and is tied for second in the Appalachian League with two triples. Gameday box score

Rangers C Sam Huff, Class A Advanced Down East: 3-for-5 -- Texas' No. 2 prospect extended his hitting streak to 17 games with three singles in the Wood Ducks' 4-3 win over Carolina. It was Huff's fifth three-hit game of the season and second since a promotion from Class A Hickory. The 21-year-old is hitting .308 in July and has 25 homers across two levels. Gameday box score

Padres RHP Ronald Bolanos, Double-A Amarillo: 7 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 0 BB, 7 K-- The Cubs' No. 18 prospect retired 14 straight batters en route to his fifth Texas League win as the Sod Poodles held on for a 3-2 triumph at Northwest Arkansas. Bolanos showed improvement in his second month at Double-A, going 3-1 with a 4.08 ERA in five appearances -- including four starts -- in July. Gameday Box Score

Dodgers 3B Edwin Rios, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 1-for-1, 3 RBIs, 4 BB -- The Dodgers' No. 19 prospect reached base in all five plate appearances, slugging a three-run homer and drawing a career-high four walks. Rios is batting .375 with seven long balls and 15 RBIs in his last 10 games. The Florida International product has 23 homers, 17 since the end of May. Gameday Box Score

Mariners LHP Ian McKinney, Class A Advanced Modesto: 9 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 K -- The Mariners southpaw carried a perfect game into the sixth inning before allowing a solo homer. McKinney went on to record the first complete game of his seven-year career. Since the California League All-Star break, the 24-year-old is 5-1 with a 1.55 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, .164 opponents' batting average and 73 strikeouts over 52 1/3 innings in eight starts. Gameday Box Score

Twins CF Gilberto Celestino, Class A Cedar Rapids: 4-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- The Twins' No. 21 prospect notched his third career four-hit game and first since July 31, 2018 with Rookie Advanced Elizabethton. Celestino is batting .465 in his last 10 games with two homers and seven RBIs. The native of the Dominican Republic native is tied for fifth in the Midwest League with 101 hits and ranks sixth with 148 total bases. Gameday Box Score