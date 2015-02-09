Prospect Roundup: Games of July 31

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal, Double-A Erie: 4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 Ks -- Detroit's No. 4 prospect bounced back in a big way from one of his worst starts of the season. Skubal notched his fourth double-digit strikeout performance in five starts since his promotion to the Eastern League, giving him 50 punchouts in 24 innings with the SeaWolves. Overall, the 22-year-old is 4-6 with a 2.50 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 20 starts with Class A Advanced Lakeland and Erie. Skubal and third-ranked Braves prospect Ian Anderson share the Minor League lead with 147 strikeouts. Gameday box score

D-backs OF Alek Thomas, Class A Kane County: 3-for-4, 2B, 1 R -- In his first game since taking over as Arizona's top prospect, the 19-year-old continued to torment Peoria pitching. In his eight games against the Chiefs this year, MLB.com's No. 63 overall prospect is 18-for-33 (.545) with two homers, two triples, five doubles, nine RBIs and eight runs scored. Thomas leads the Midwest League with a .475 slugging percentage and .865 OPS, ranks second with 105 hits and 163 total bases and is tied for third with 60 runs scored. Gameday box score

Rockies 2B Terrin Vavra, Class A Asheville: 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, BB -- An excellent season keeps getting better for Colorado's seventh-ranked prospect, who collected at least three hits for the 12th time this year. The third-round pick in last year's Draft out of the University of Minnesota is all over the South Atlantic League leaderboard. Vavra leads the circuit in average (.319), walks (60), runs scored (77) and total bases (177). Overall, the 22-year-old is batting .319/.409/.486 with 40 extra-base hits and 49 RBIs in 99 games for the Tourists. Gameday box score

Giants OF Alexander Canario, Class A Short Season Salem Keizer: 3-for-4, HR, BB, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- San Francisco's eighth-ranked prospect was a key contributor in the Volcanoes' 10-0 blanking of Tri-City. Canario singled and scored in a four-run first inning, homered and singled in another run to round out his performance. Between the Rookie-level Arizona League and Salem-Keizer, he has 10 homers in 35 games. The native of the Dominican Republic is 12-for-36 (.333) with three homers and 10 RBIs in his last nine games. Gameday box score

Cardinals SS Edmundo Sosa, Triple-A Memphis: 4-for-4, 2 RBIs, R -- The Cardinals' No. 16 prospect has been thriving since returning to the Minor Leagues a week and a half ago. In the Redbirds' 7-6 win over Albuquerque, Sosa racked up a season-high four hits, driving in runs in his first and final at-bats and crossing the plate once himself. He's batting .467 (14-for-30) in seven games since rejoining Memphis, boosting his slash line for the season to .271/.317/.451. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Jordan Holloway, Class A Advanced Jupiter: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K -- Miami's No. 18 prospect posted his first scoreless outing in nine starts since May 19 while matching his longest of the season. Holloway faced one batter over the minimum into the sixth, when he had to work around a single and a pair of walks. The 23-year-old beat Daytona for the first time in three tries and lowered his ERA to 5.20. Gameday box score

Indians OF Daniel Johnson, Triple-A Columbus: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB -- Cleveland's No. 16 prospect reached base four times and racked up eight total bases in the third multi-hit effort in his last 10 games. Johnson wrapped up his finest month since getting promoted to Triple-A, hitting .333/.379/.467 with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBIs and 13 runs scored in 25 games in July. Overall, the 23-year-old has a .287/.362/.512 slash line across two levels. Gameday box score

Mets LHP Kevin Smith, Double-A Binghamton: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K -- The Mets' No. 11 prospect continued a stellar month-long run that was uninterrupted by a promotion from Class A Advanced St. Lucie. Smith boasts a 1.34 ERA since June 26 and has given up three runs on 10 hits over 17 1/3 innings in three starts for the Rumble Ponies. Against Erie, he outpitched Casey Mize -- MLB.com's top pitching prospect -- by scattering a double and four singles over six innings. Gameday box score

Red Sox SS C.J. Chatham, Double-A Portland: 3-for-5, 2B, 3B, RBI -- The No. 10 Red Sox prospect closed out July on a nice pace, falling a homer shy of the cycle on the last day of the month. His biggest knock in the Sea Dogs' 4-2 win at Richmond came in the fifth inning when he smacked an RBI triple to center field. Chatham is 8-for-18 (.444) during a four-game hitting streak that's bumped his slash line up to to .302/.336/.402. Gameday box score

White Sox CF Luis Alexander Basabe, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- While it's been an up-and-down year for the ninth-ranked White Sox prospect, he's posted a pair of three-hit efforts over the last four games. Against Montgomery, Basabe opened the game with a first-pitch single and followed that with another knock leading off the third. With one out in the ninth and the Barons down by two, Basabe came through with a two-run homer, his second in the Southern League. Gameday box score

Rays LHP John Doxakis, Class A Short Season Hudson Valley: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, 5 K -- Tampa Bay's second-round pick in last month's Draft has gotten off to a strong start in the New York-Penn League. Doxakis recorded his fourth scoreless outing with the Renegades and set a career high with five punchouts. The Rays' No. 22 prospect was efficient, throwing 24 of 37 pitches for strikes. He has a 2.70 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through 16 2/3 innings as a pro. Tenth-ranked Tampa Bay prospect Greg Jones went 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored but was lifted in the fourth. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Jose Bravo, Class A Quad Cities: 6 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 7 Ks -- Bravo turned in a performance befitting his last name as the River Bandits topped Burlington, 8-3. The 22-year-old faced the minimum until his final inning, when he hit a batter and gave up a double to Angels No. 18 prospect Livan Soto before escaping unscathed with a strikeout. He's pitched at four different levels this season but has had the most success with Quad Cities, for which he sports a 4.23 ERA in 13 outings. Gameday box score