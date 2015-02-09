Prospect Roundup: Games of July 4

Cubs C Miguel Amaya, Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach: 4-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- MLB.com's No. 76 overall prospect had multiple hits for the first time since June 14 to raise his average to .221, its highest since April 26, in the Pelicans' 6-0 win over Lynchburg. He began his night with a single to left in the first inning followed by an RBI single to left in the third and an RBI base knock to center in the fifth. He scored on a base hit by Wladimir Galindo to cap Myrtle Beach's four-run fifth. The second-ranked Cubs prospect put an exclamation point on the Pelicans' scoring with a solo homer, his seventh, that cleared the center-field wall in the seventh before striking out in the eighth. The four-hit effort was his first since June 27, 2017, with Class A Short Season Eugene in the Northwest League. Gameday box score

Orioles RF Yusniel Diaz, Double-A Bowie: 2-for-3, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R -- The 22-year-old Cuba native jumpstarted the Baysox with a two-run dinger, his ninth, in a five-run first inning as Bowie routed Harrisburg, 13-0, in Eastern League play. The fourth-ranked Orioles prospect walked and scored in the second frame and lofted a sacrifice fly to center in the third. After striking out to lead off the sixth, he stroked an RBI single to center in the eighth to push Bowie's lead to 12-0. The four runs batted in were a season-high for Diaz, who has 10 multi-hit games, including two in the last four contests, to raise his line to .244/.332/.470. Seventh-ranked Orioles prospect Ryan McKenna finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Gameday box score

Video: Portland's Dalbec slugs 19th homer

Red Sox 3B Bobby Dalbec, Double-A Portland: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R -- There were more fireworks from the second-ranked Red Sox prospect, who homered for the second straight game and for the fifth time in the last six games, as the Sea Dogs doubled up New Hampshire, 6-3. After flying out to center in the second inning, the 2016 fourth-rounder blasted a two-run dinger, his EL-leading 19th, in the fourth. Dalbec walked in the sixth and ground out to third in the eighth. He is second on the circuit with 47 RBIs, tied with Trenton's Chris Gittens behind Darick Hall of Reading (54), and fourth in slugging (.494) behind Altoona's Hunter Owen (.570). Gameday box score

Orioles OF Austin Hays, Class A Short Season Aberdeen: 1-for-3, HR, RBI, R -- Baltimore's fifth-ranked prospect hit his seventh long ball of the season in his first rehab game as the IronBirds topped Brooklyn, 6-2, in New York-Penn League play. Working back from a hamstring injury, Hays was in the lineup for the first time since June 19 with Triple-A Norfolk. On Thursday, the 2016 third-round pick popped out to second in his first at-bat. In the third, he homered to left to give Aberdeen a 1-0 lead. After grounding out to short in the fifth, Hays was lifted for pinch-hitter Tristan Graham in the seventh. The Florida native got a late start to the season after suffering a thumb injury in Spring Training. His first game was May 14 with Class A Advanced Frederick before moving to Double-A Bowie on May 23 and being promoted to Norfolk on June 8. He was placed on the 7-day injured list on June 22. Gameday box score

Angels OF Caleb Scires, Rookie Advanced Orem: 5-for-5, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R -- The 20-year-old Angels prospect posted a career-best five hits, including a homer for the second time in three games, as the Owlz downed Grand Junction, 8-4. Scires led off the second inning with a solo shot, his third, over the right-center field fence. He had an infield single to first in the third and a two-out base hit to center in the fifth. A two-out double in the seventh inning and a single to left in the ninth completed the five-hit effort. Jeremiah Jackson, the Halos' No. 7 prospect and 2018 Draft second-round pick, was 3-for-4 with two solo homers. Gameday box score

Cardinals OF Jhon Torres, Rookie Advanced Johnson City: 3-for-6, 2 HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, 4 R -- The 19-year-old posted his first two-homer game, as the Cardinals clipped Bluefield, 14-3, in the Appalachian League. The fifth-ranked Cardinals prospect's night got off to an inauspicious start, taking a called third strike on a 3-2 pitch to open the game. In the third, he doubled to left with two outs and scored on a two-bagger by Todd Lott as Johnson City took a 1-0 lead. Torres struck out swinging in the fifth and seventh innings, but in the latter frame reached on a wild pitch before scoring on Chandler Redmond's two-rung base hit to push the Cards' lead to 5-3. In the eighth, he hit a solo homer with two outs to extend Johnson City's advantage to 8-3. As part of the Cardinals' six-run ninth frame, Torres smacked a two-run dinger to cap the scoring. Gameday box score

Mariners 3B Joe Rizzo, Class A Advanced Modesto: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Seattle's 22nd-ranked prospect had his first career multi-homer game, powering two solo blasts in the Nuts' 9-0 win over Stockton. He led off the game by parking a 2-2 pitch over the right-field wall and followed up with his second long ball, to left-center, in Modesto's four-run third. Rizzo's third hit was a single to center in the fourth. He flied out to center in the sixth and to right in the ninth. Nuts starter (and MLB.com's No. 68 overall prospect) Logan Gilbert improved to 5-2, scattering four hits and a walk while striking out seven in five frames. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera, Double-A Jacksonville: 6 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 7 K -- Making his second Double-A start since being promoted from Class A Advanced Jupiter, the eighth-ranked Marlins prospect worked at least six frames for the seventh time in 13 starts across two leagues as the Jumbo Shrimp blanked Mobile, 6-0. He walked two in the first inning but a double play ended the threat, and he also worked around a one-out walk in the second. The BayBears' first hit, a one-out infield single by Jack Kruger, didn't come until the fourth. The 21-year-old right-hander yielded his second hit in the sixth -- but countered with three strikeouts in the frame. He is 2-0 with Jacksonville, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and five walks with 11 punchouts in 12 innings. Gameday box score

White Sox 2B Nick Madrigal, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-4, 2 R -- MLB.com's No. 39 overall prospect had three hits for the second straight game and extended his hitting streak to 12 as the Barons outlasted Pensacola, 8-5, in 10 innings. After lining out to the pitcher in the first inning, Chicago's fourth-ranked prospect had an infield hit in the second and swiped second for his 10th steal before being left stranded. He singled to right in the fifth for his fifth multi-hit game during the streak, stole second and scored on a double by White Sox No. 17 prospect Gavin Sheets. Madrigal walked in the seventh, then led off the 10th with a single to short. White Sox No. 8 prospect Blake Rutherford followed with a three-run walk-off dinger to cap his four-RBI night. Gameday box score

Yankees 2B Anthony Volpe, Rookie Advanced Pulaski: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB -- In the seventh game of his pro career, the Yankees first-round pick in the 2019 Draft laced a game-tying solo shot in the fifth inning for his first home run. Batting leadoff for the Yankees, Volpe worked a walk to begin the game before striking out in the third. With one out in the fifth and Pulaski trailing 3-2, the 18-year-old New Jersey native lofted an 0-2 pitch over the left-center fence. Gameday box score

Reds OF Andy Sugilio, Class A Advanced Daytona: 3-for-4, 2B -- It's back-to-back three-hit games for Cincinnati's No. 21 prospect. One night after racking up three singles, the 22-year-old smacked two more base knocks to go with a double in the Tortugas 4-1 loss to the Mets. Batting leadoff for Daytona, Sugilio ripped a single on the second pitch of the game before singling again in the following frame. He then led off the fifth with a double, his tenth two-bagger of the year. In his last 10 games, Sugilio is 18-for-42 (.429) with 11 of those hits coming in his last four games. Gameday box score

Rockies 1B Michael Toglia, Class A Short Season Boise: 1-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R -- A night after tallying three hits, Colorado's first-round Draft pick ripped his third homer of his early professional career. The 20-year-old UCLA product had the green light on a 3-0 pitch in the bottom of the eighth and belted a two-run blast to put Idaho up 6-2 over Tri-City. Toglia has had success since debuting with the Hawks on June 21. In 12 games, he's batting .279/.404/.558 to go with three doubles and 11 RBIs, seven of which he's plated in the his last two games. Gameday box score