Prospect Roundup: Games of July 6

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis, Double-A Arkansas: 3-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, RBI -- A tremendous start to the second half for Seattle's No. 7 prospect continued Saturday as he reached base in all five of his plate appearances and ripped a walk-off, ground-rule double in the 11th inning to give the Travelers a 2-1 win over Springfield. Lewis also reached in all four plate appearances on Friday and is batting .392/.500/.451 in 14 games since his team claimed a Texas League first-half division crown. Gameday box score

Video: Lewis delivers walk-off hit for Arkansas

Mariners C Cal Raleigh, Class A Advanced Modesto: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 R -- With top Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic in Cleveland for the All-Star Futures Game, Raleigh more than filled the void in the Nuts' 9-1 romp at Stockton. Seattle's No. 13 prospect slugged a leadoff homer in the third inning and a three-run shot in the ninth. In between, he singled in a pair of runs in the sixth. While it was his third two-homer game of the season, the six RBIs represented a career high for the Florida State product, who's second in the California League with 57 RBIs and tied for second with 17 homers. Gameday box score

Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette, Triple-A Buffalo: 3-for-5, R -- Toronto's top prospect singled in the first and third innings and doubled home a run in the ninth as the Bisons took down Syracuse, 7-1. MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect has hit safely in seven straight games to raise his slash line to .319/.381/.521 with 18 extra-base hits, 24 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 37 International League games. Gameday box score

Blue Jays SS Trevor Schwecke, Class A Short Season Vancouver: 5-for-6, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Toronto's 13th-round pick in last month's Draft came one hit shy of tying the Northwest League single-game record. All of his knocks against Salem-Keizer were singles, and Schwecke grounded to short in his final at-bat. The 21-year-old has nine hits over his last three games and brought his average up to .295 with the sixth multi-hit effort of his young career. Gameday box score

Padres RHP Ronald Bolanos, Double-A Amarillo: 6 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K -- Bolanos' sixth start in the Texas League was his best. San Diego's No. 30 prospect faced the minimum through four innings, eliminating the only baserunners with inning-ending double plays in the third and fourth. The 22-year-old used the strikeout to get seven of his final eight outs before being pulled when his pitch count reached 99 in the seventh. The 10 punchouts were a career high, and the scoreless line lowered his Double-A ERA by more than a run to 4.65. Gameday box score

White Sox OF Blake Rutherford, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI -- Chicago's eighth-ranked prospect shook off a tough start to the season with a dominant June and seems to be continuing that upward trend deeper into the summer. He's hit safely in 16 of his last 20 games, recording multiple hits five times since June 26. Against Pensacola, Rutherford doubled, singled twice and drove in a run to boost his average to .262, matching a season high. Gameday box score

Rays RF Jesus Sanchez, Double-A Montgomery: 3-for-4, 1 RBI -- Tampa Bay's third-ranked prospect notched his fifth three-hit game of the season and drove in his 47th run, tying him with Jackson's Jamie Westbrook for fifth in the Southern League. Sanchez has a .272/.311/.398 slash line with eight homers, 11 doubles and 32 runs scored. Gameday box score

Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino, Rookie Advanced Burlington: 4-for-5, 1 HR, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R -- The Kansas City prospect came up a triple short of the cycle with a homer and two doubles on a career-high four-hit night. Pasquantino is tied for second in the Appalachian League with five homers and ranks fourth with 16 RBIs. A .540 slugging percentage puts him seventh on the circuit and he's tied for fourth with 34 total bases. Gameday box score

Tigers OF Riley Greene, Rookie level GCL Tigers West: 4-for-5, 3 R -- Detroit's first-round pick in this year's Draft singled four times and scored three runs before the Tigers announced he's being promoted to Class A Short Season Connecticut. Greene leaves the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League ranked third with nine runs scored and fifth with a .595 slugging percentage and eight RBIs. The Florida native is batting .351 with two homers and two doubles in nine games. Gameday box score

Nationals C Jakson Reetz, Class A Advanced Potomac: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 1 BB, 5 RBI, 2 R -- The Washington backstop tied his career high with five RBIs and homered twice in a game for the second time this season. Reetz is second in the Carolina League with a .851 OPS and his .458 slugging percentage ranks third. He's batting .271 with seven long balls, two triples, 11 doubles, 34 RBIs and 34 runs scored. Gameday box score

Giants OF Franklin Labour, Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R -- San Francisco's No. 22 prospect came up a double short of the cycle in the Volcanoes' 16-9 loss to Vancouver. Labour increased his Northwest League-leading homer total to 11, five more than teammate Tyler Flores, who's second. The 21-year-old also leads the circuit with 24 RBIs, a .793 slugging percentage and 1.207 OPS in 22 games. Gameday box score

Braves RHP Tristan Beck, Class A Advanced Florida: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R -- In the longest outing of his professional career, the 13th-ranked Atlanta prospect allowed only two runners to reach scoring position. Beck had never pitched past the fifth inning, but he struck out Pirates No. 3 prospect Travis Swaggerty to begin a 1-2-3 sixth. The 2018 fourth-round pick out of Stanford was making his first Florida State League appearance since April 26. Gameday box score