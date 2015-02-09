Prospect Roundup: Games of July 7

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal, Double-A Erie: 5 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 11 K -- Detroit's 17th-ranked prospect didn't allow an earned run in his Double-A debut in the SeaWolves' 3-2 loss to Altoona. Skubal struck out multiple hitters in each of his five innings to match his season and career highs in strikeouts. The 22-year-old was 4-5 with a 2.58 ERA over 80 1/3 innings in 15 starts for Class A Advanced Lakeland, where he struck out 97 while walking only 19. Gameday box score Video: SeaWolves' Skubal's 11th K

Yankees RHP Albert Abreu, Double-A Trenton: 6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 6 K -- New York's third-ranked prospect allowed two singles over six frames in the Thunder's 3-0 win over Hartford. He threw 57 of 92 pitches for strikes and reduced his ERA to 3.82. In 75 1/3 innings, Abreu has 70 strikeouts while issuing 46 walks. Gameday box score

Cubs 2B Chase Strumpf, Class A Short Season Eugene: 4-for-5, 2 2B, RBI, R -- Chicago's second-round pick in last month's Draft needed only three games to show his new club what he can do. Strumpf notched a pair of doubles and two singles for his first four-hit game as a pro. The 21-year-old went 5-for-34 in his first 10 games contests in the Rookie-level Arizona League and with Eugene before breaking out Sunday. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP Yennsy Diaz, Double-A New Hampshire: 6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 K -- Toronto's No. 22 prospect pitched scoreless ball in second relief appearance of the season to go with 15 starts as the Fisher Cats beat Portland, 7-2. Diaz (7-6) was dazzling in his first bullpen outing in two months and fell one shy of his season high in strikeouts. The 22-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.59 and has 77 strikeouts and 33 walks across 92 2/3 Eastern League innings.Gameday box score

White Sox OF Blake Rutherford, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-5, 2 R -- Chicago's No. 8 prospect recorded three singles and scored from second base on a wild pitch to give the Barons a 6-5 victory over Pensacola. Rutherford also had three hits on Saturday and has raised his average to a season-high .268. He ended May with a .185 average but is raking at a .361 clip since then. Gameday box score

Video: Barons' Rutherford scores winning run on wild pitch

Rangers RHP Alex Eubanks, Class A Advanced Down East: 6 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 4 K -- The Rangers right-hander allowed only a second-inning single in the Wood Ducks' 7-0 blanking of Myrtle Beach. Eubanks (8-2) hasn't given up an earned run in four starts since June 10, reducing his ERA by more than a run to 2.17. The 23-year-old would lead the Carolina League in that category if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score

Giants 3B Zach Green, Triple-A Sacramento: 3-for-4, 2 R, HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB -- The Giants infielder reached base six times and came within a triple of hitting for the cycle in the River Cats' 21-7 win over Fresno. Green has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, with seven homers and 16 RBIs during that stretch. Giants No. 10 prospect Chris Shaw contributed three hits and drove in four runs for Sacramento. Gameday box score

Cardinals OF Andres Luna, Class A Advanced Palm Beach: 4-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI-- The St. Louis prospect homered twice and drove in a career-high six runs in the Cardinals' 12-2 win over Fort Myers. They were his first two homers in a year and matched his single-season career high. Luna is 4-for-13 in four games since a promotion from Class A Peoria. Gameday box score

Yankees LHP T.J. Sikkema, Class A Short Season Staten Island: 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K -- The 38th overall pick in last month's Draft, Sikkema recorded a second straight scoreless outing to begin his professional career. He allowed two baserunners in the Yankees' 3-2 loss to Connecticut. The 20-year-old has totaled seven strikeouts against one walk since leaving the University of Missouri. Gameday box score

Angels DH Jordyn Adams, Class A Burlington: 3-for-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB -- The Angels' No. 5 prospect broke out of a slump by reaching base in all five plate appearances as the Bees rallied past Peoria, 5-3. Adams doubled and singled twice in his sixth three-hit game of the season. He also drew a pair of walks and scored two runs, including the go-ahead tally in the seventh inning. The 17th overall pick in last year's Draft bumped his slash line to .240/.326/.329. Gameday box score

Padres SS Owen Miller, Double-A Amarillo: 4-for-5, 2B, 3B, 3 R, RBI -- The Padres' No. 22 prospect equaled his career high with his third four-hit game of the season. He fell a homer shy of hitting for the cycle, busted out of a 3-for-30 slump and got his average back over the .300 mark in the Sod Poodles' 9-7 win over Frisco. Miller scored a season-high three runs and is batting .304/.366/.439 with 25 extra-base hits and 43 RBIs in 79 games in his first Double-A campaign. Gameday box score

A's RHP Brian Howard, Double-A Midland: 6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K -- The quality starts continue to pile up for Oakland's No. 21 prospect, who was even better than that on Sunday. Howard produced his second scoreless outing in three starts, yielding one run over 20 frames in that span. The 24-year-old shares the Texas League lead with seven wins, is tied for second with 88 strikeouts over 104 2/3 innings and ranks third with a 2.75 ERA. Gameday box score

Giants LHP Seth Corry, Class A Augusta: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- San Francisco's No. 25 prospect continued his splendid season with a second consecutive scoreless outing. Corry has yielded two earned runs or fewer in seven starts since May 27. He's third in the South Atlantic League with a 2.19 ERA and tied for fourth with 98 strikeouts. The 20-year-old is averaging 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings while limiting opponents to a .177 average. Gameday box score