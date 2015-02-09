Prospect Roundup: Games of July 8

Mariners CF Kyle Lewis, Double-A Arkansas: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R -- The No. 7 Mariners prospect turned in his 22nd multi-hit effort of the season. After flying out in the first inning, Lewis led off the fourth with a solo blast to left-center to put the Travelers on the board. The 23-year-old mashed a ball to deep right-center in the eighth that took a hop over the wall for a ground-rule double and set Arkansas up with two runners in scoring position and no out. He came in to score three batters later when Logan Taylor cleared the bases with a go-ahead two-run double. Lewis has at least two hits in three of his last four games and has eight total knocks over that span. Gameday box score

Phillies RHP Spencer Howard, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- In his first start with the Threshers since landing on the injured list on May 5, the fifth-ranked Phillies prospect showed no signs of rust. The 22-year-old righty whiffed the first four batters he faced and never allowed a runner to get into scoring position. Howard recovered from a two-out single by Nick Dunn in the second inning by sitting down the final seven Cardinals he faced. The 2017 second-rounder was pulled after throwing 56 pitches -- 40 for strikes -- and he is now sporting a 1.88 ERA through five Florida State League appearances. Gameday box score

Video: Snappers' Ward hits infield single

Athletics 1B Nick Ward, Class A Beloit: 5-for-6, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R | C John Jones: 5-for-6, RBI, R -- The Oakland prospects both logged career-high hit totals in the Snappers' 11-2 smackdown of Wisconsin. Of their combined 10 hits, just one went for extra bases -- in the fourth inning, Ward doubled to right field to plate Joseph Pena. Ward drove in another run with an infield single in the ninth, and Jones subsequently drove him in with a single to center. Ward boosted his average to .219, and Jones lifted his to .251. Gameday box score

Brewers C Mario Feliciano, Class A Advanced Carolina: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 3B, 3 RBI -- This was the Brewers' No. 14 prospect's seventh game with at least three knocks, but the first time all of them went for extra bases. Feliciano put the Mudcats on the board with an RBI double to deep center field in the first, added to the lead with another RBI double in third -- this time to left -- and hammered a 3-0 fastball in the seventh for a run-scoring triple to center. The 20-year-old's 32 extra-base hits and 62 RBIs on the season both rank second in the Carolina League. Gameday box score

Braves 1B Bryce Ball, Rookie Advanced Danville: 2-for-3, 2 HR, BB, 3 RBI, 3 R -- This year's 24th-round selection turned 21 on Monday and celebrated with a pair of jacks. The Dallas Baptist product turned in the first multi-homer effort of his season as he led off the second inning with a blast to right and went to the same spot in the eighth for a two-run dinger. Ball also worked a six-pitch walk to get things started in the fourth and came around to score four batters later on a fielding error. Ball has gone yard seven times over his first 17 pro games. Gameday box score

Orioles RHP Adam Stauffer, Class A Short Season Aberdeen: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K -- The 20-year-old extended his scoreless streak with his effort on Monday. Stauffer has not allowed a run over his last 20 innings -- a span that stretches over his last four starts. The 2017 19th-rounder never allowed a runner to reach third base and threw 52 of his 86 pitches for strikes. Stauffer lowered his ERA to 1.07 and is currently sporting a 0.87 WHIP while limiting opponents to a .163 overage. Gameday box score

Cubs 2B Chase Strumpf, Class A Short Season Eugene: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- After posting just five hits in his first 10 games as a professional, Strumpf has surpassed that total over his last two. Following a 4-for-5 showing on Sunday, the UCLA product hammered his first pro homer on Monday and drove in nearly half of his team's runs in a 9-7 loss to visiting Salem-Keizer. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP Adam Kloffenstein, Class A Short Season Vancouver: 4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 3 K -- In the longest outing of his career, last year's Toronto third-rounder matched his season total for walks going into the night but worked around them to blank Everett into the fifth. The No. 6 Blue Jays prospect threw 44 of 81 pitches for strikes and generated nine of the 14 outs he recorded on the ground. Gameday box score

Dodgers 1B Cristian Santana, Double-A Tulsa: 3-for-5, 2B, 1 RBI -- The Dodgers' No. 26 prospect ran his hitting streak to nine games with his sixth multi-hit performance of that stretch in the Drillers' 6-4 win over the Cardinals. Over the course of his streak, Santana is batting .436/.436/.590 with three doubles, a homer and four RBIs. Gameday box score

Cardinals C Ivan Herrera, Class A Peoria: 3-for-4, 2B, BB, 1 RBI, 1 R -- St. Louis' No. 17 prospect posted his first three-hit game since May 25 and second multi-hit game of six contests played this month. Herrera's big night was a continuation of his season-long roll on the road. While the backstop is batting .271/.364/.402 in 55 games for the year, Herrera boasts a .318/.417/.455 line away from home. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Jake Walters, Class A Clinton: 6 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 7 K -- Alabama product Walters turned in the longest start of his career by working into the seventh and crossing the 100-pitch threshold for the first time while holding Kane County scoreless on Clinton's way to an eventual 4-2 win. Walters threw 55 strikes in his 101 pitches and came one strikeout shy of matching his personal best, set three times earlier this season. Gameday box score

D-backs 2B Luis Alejandro Basabe, Class A Advanced Visalia: 4-for-5, 1 RBI -- With his second four-hit game in his last eight, Basabe bumped his average to a season-high .295 while driving in a run in Visalia's 9-6 win over Stockton. Basabe batted just .225/.286/.322 in 63 games at Class A Advanced last year but is now hitting .295/.401/.418 through 72 games back at the level in 2019. Gameday box score

Angels RHP Jeremy Beasley, Double-A Mobile: 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K -- Five days after he threw six hitless innings, the 22nd-ranked Angels prospect continued his scoreless streak with five strong frames for the BayBears. Beasley has now walked two batters or fewer in six straight starts while fanning five or more in each of his last three. Gameday box score