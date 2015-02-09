Prospect Roundup: Games of June 1

Rays OF Josh Lowe, Double-A Montgomery: 2-for-6, 2 HR, 3 RBIs -- Commanding the leadoff spot for the Biscuits, Lowe put on a power show in Birmingham. The Rays' 15th-ranked prospect sent the first pitch of the night over the center field fence, then drilled a two-run shot to right in the fourth inning for his second two-homer game of the season. He also had two jacks at Mississippi on April 21. Lowe is batting .237 with a .782 OPS this season. Gameday box score

White Sox OF Luis Robert, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-5, 3B, 2 RBIs -- It's a 10-game hitting streak for Robert, who's batting .324 since being promoted from Class A Advanced Winston-Salem at the end of April. On Saturday, the No. 2 White Sox prospect had an RBI groundout and a single, with his sixth triple of the season mixed in. And while it may not be the 1.432 OPS he posted in the Carolina League to begin the season, MLB.com's No. 18 overall prospect owns a .917 OPS with the Barons. Gameday box score

Indians 1B Bobby Bradley, Triple-A Columbus: 4-for-4, HR, 4 RBIs -- Three of Bradley's four RBIs came on one swing of the bat with his first-inning blast to right field. It was his International League-leading 16th of the season. Cleveland's No. 6 prospect rapped out singles in his subsequent three at-bats in the opener of Saturday's doubleheader to raise his average to .297 with a .998 OPS. Since May 22, the left-handed slugger has crushed eight long balls. Gameday box score

Phillies RHP Adonis Medina, Double-A Reading: 5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HB, 3 BB, 3 K -- The Phillies' No. 2 prospect put together his third straight win after a rough patch in early May. The 22-year-old allowed only four baserunners after the first inning and has given up two earned runs over his last 15 2/3 innings for a 1.15 ERA in that span. Medina (3-2) hasn't surrendered a home run since May 5 and has reduced his opponents' batting average to .243. Gameday box score

Mets 3B Mark Vientos, Class A Columbia: 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs -- After a solid summer with Rookie Advanced Kingsport, where he displayed his natural power, the Mets' third-ranked prospect hasn't seen as much success in his full-season debut. Saturday marked his third three-hit game of the season, and Vientos is batting .253/.305/.393 with five homers and 21 RBIs in 49 contests. Gameday box score

Athletics OF Luis Barrera, Double-A Midland: 4-for-4, 2 2B, BB, RBI, R -- The A's No. 13 prospect reached base all five times he came to the plate against Amarillo and brought his average up 22 points to .280. It was Barrera's first four-hit game of the season and a strong start to June after hitting .225 with a .626 OPS in 21 games in May. The 23-year-old's has walked in five of his last nine games. Gameday box score

D-backs 1B Pavin Smith, Double-A Jackson: 4-for-5, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R -- Coming off back-to-back two-hit games, Smith combined both efforts into one. Arizona's No. 16 prospect recorded his third career four-hit contest, doubling twice, scoring twice and driving in a run. He's hit safely in six of his last seven games to the tune of a .393 average. Gameday box score

Royals C Meibrys Viloria, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 4-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- Kansas City's No. 18 prospect doubled in each of his first two at-bats on the way to season-high four hits. Viloria batted .123 in 19 games in April but is hitting .293 in 22 games since. Overall, the 22-year-old backstop has a .214/.321/.250 slash line. Gameday box score

Rockies 3B Danny Edgeworth, Class A Asheville: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 5 RBIs, 3 R -- The Rockies prospect had his first multi-homer game as a pro, smashing a pair of two-run homers for the Tourists en route to a career-high five RBIs. Edgeworth is 6-for-12 with seven RBIs in his last three games to bump his slash line to .303/.384/.553 in 21 South Atlantic League games. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Zac Lowther, Double-A Bowie: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 8 K -- Baltimore's No. 8 prospect finished strong after working around trouble early against Hartford. He allowed a double and a sacrifice fly in the first inning and walked the bases loaded in the third. But he escaped the jam with a strikeout and allowed just one baserunner over his final three frames. The lone earned run Lowther gave up was the first charged to him since May 7. The 23-year-old owns an 0.36 ERA in his last four starts, and he's struck out at least seven batters three times during that span. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Garrett Whitlock, Double-A Trenton: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K -- New York's 16th-ranked prospect ended a nearly six-week victory drought with one of his best starts of the season. He finished with a flourish, striking out the side in the sixth inning. Whitlock lowered his ERA to 3.27 in nine Eastern League starts. Gameday box score

Rangers LHP Jake Latz, Class A Advanced Down East: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K -- The Rangers southpaw picked up his sixth win across two levels this season while matching the longest start of his three-year career. He allowed only a one-out single in the opening inning and came up two strikeouts short of tying the career high he set last Sept. 1 with Class A Short Season Spokane. Latz brought his ERA down to 1.99, his WHIP to 0.99 and his opponents' batting average to .158. Gameday box score