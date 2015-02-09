Prospect Roundup: Games of June 10

Braves RHP Ian Anderson, Double-A Mississippi : 5 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 K -- Atlanta's third-ranked prospect picked up his first win of the season, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out nine in five innings. Anderson, MLB.com's No. 28 overall prospect, leads the Southern League with 86 strikeouts and is holding opponents to a .207 average. Braves' No. 5 prospect Drew Waters had four hits, including a triple, in the doubleheader. Gameday box score

Reds CF Taylor Trammell, Double-A Chattanooga : 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI -- Cincinnati's top prospect doubled to right-field in the third, singled to center in the fifth, singled past second base in the seventh and walked in the ninth against Tennessee. Trammell, MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect , has a .235/.362/.327 line with four homers, one triple, four doubles, 26 RBIs, 36 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 60 games. Gameday box score

Video: Mississippi's Anderson picks up ninth K

Mets RHP Simeon Woods Richardson, Class A Columbia: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K -- New York's sixth-ranked prospect tied his season high with eight strikeouts over five scoreless innings against Asheville. In his last two appearances, Woods Richardson has allowed no runs while striking out 16 in 10 innings. Gameday box score

Brewers RF Trent Grisham, Double-A Biloxi: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 R -- Milwaukee's No. 30 prospect hit solo shots in the fifth and sixth and walked twice in the Shuckers' 9-7 win over Pensacola. Grisham has a .267/.383/.529 line and is tied for second in the Southern League with Biloxi's Jazz Chisholm with 13 home runs, trailing only Chattanooga's Ibandel Isabel (14). Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Luis Gil, Class A Charleston: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K -- New York's No. 13 prospect struck out a season-high 10 batters over seven scoreless innings, scattering three hits and a walk. Gil leads the South Atlantic League with a 1.81 ERA and is fifth with 73 strikeouts over 54 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Angels CF Jordyn Adams, Class A Burlington: 3-for-4, 1 BB, 1 SB -- Los Angeles' sixth-ranked prospect walked in the first, singled to left-center in the third, singled to center in the fifth and finished with a single to left in the ninth. Adams is batting .244 with four homers, one triple, nine doubles, 20 RBIs, 28 runs scored and seven stolen bases. Gameday box score

Athletics SS Jorge Mateo, Triple-A Las Vegas: 4-for-5, 3 R, 1 RBI -- Oakland's No. 8 prospect continued his offensive surge with another big showing Monday night. As part of Las Vegas' 17-run, 19-hit outburst, Mateo lashed four singles and scored a trio of runs. After batting just .230 with a .633 OPS in 131 games for Triple-A Nashville last year, Mateo is hitting .338 with a .951 OPS in 60 contests with Las Vegas this season. Gameday box score

Giants 1B/OF Chris Shaw, Triple-A Sacramento: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 RBI, 1 R -- San Francisco's 11th-rated prospect has only been back at the Triple-A level for eight games but is making the most of his time there. With two more extra-base knocks on Monday night, Shaw boosted his line to .310/.429/.621 with the River Cats. Gameday box score

Giants OF Heliot Ramos, Class A Advanced San Jose: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 BB -- Two steps down the Giants organizational ladder, their No. 2 prospect was continuing his recent surge. Ramos missed almost all of May with an injury but has been on fire since returning. Monday's three-hit night put his line at .386/.438/.614 in 12 games since recovering from an LCL sprain in his left knee. Gameday box score