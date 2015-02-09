Prospect Roundup: Games of June 11

Twins C Ryan Jeffers, Class A Advanced Fort Myers : 2-for-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI -- Minnesota's No. 16 prospect hit two-run homers in the first and sixth innings as the Miracle topped Tampa in the first game of a doubleheader. Jeffers drew a walk in the nightcap and helped Fort Myers clinch the FSL South Division first-half title. The backstop has a .278/.353/.461 slash line and ranks fifth on the circuit in slugging and sixth with a .814 OPS. Gameday box score

Reds 3B Jonathan India, Class A Advanced Daytona : 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 R -- Cincinnati's third-ranked prospect singled in the first, second and sixth innings en route to his second three-hit effort in four games. India, MLB.com's No. 45 overall prospect , has a .260/.349/.422 slash line with eight homers, two triples, eight doubles, 23 RBIs and four stolen bases in 59 games. He's tied for third in the Florida State League with 36 runs scored. Gameday box score

White Sox OF Luis Robert, Double-A Birmingham: 5-for-6, BB, RBI, 2 R -- The top White Sox prospect totaled five hits as the Barons split a doubleheader at Mobile. In the opener, he reached in all four plate appearances, going 3-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Robert picked up two more hits in the nightcap, including go-ahead single in the fifth inning. MLB.com's No. 15 overall prospect already has three games with at least three hits this month, contributing to a .400/.426/.600 June slash line. Game 1 box score

Rays LHP/DH Brendan McKay, Triple-A Durham: 1-for-3, HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB -- Tampa Bay's third-ranked prospect hit his second Triple-A homer in the Bulls' 5-4 win over Toledo, a solo shot to right field in the sixth inning. McKay is batting .231/.394/.500 since being promoted to the IL on May 26, and is 4-for-10 at the plate in his last three games. As a pitcher, the No. 26 overall prospect has a 1.80 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 15 innings in three starts for Durham. Gameday box score

Video: McKay goes yard for Durham

Braves OF Drew Waters, Double-A Mississippi: 4-for-8, 2B, 2 RBIs, 1 R (Two games) -- Atlanta's No. 5 prospect was everywhere in the M-Braves doubleheader against Jackson, racking up four hits and driving in two runs in the split. He doubled and singled in Game 1, then drove in two runs with one of his two base hits in Game 2 before scoring a run. MLB.com's No. 61 overall leads the Southern League in batting, hits, doubles, triples, extra-base hits, total bases and runs scored. Gameday box score

Mariners RHP Damon Casetta-Stubbs, Class A West Virginia: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K -- The Seattle right-hander set career highs with seven strikeouts over six innings, allowing three hits in a 1-0 blanking of Delmarva. It was his first scoreless outing since April 30 at Lakewood, where he gave up five hits over five frames, and helped lower his ERA to 7.11 in 10 South Atlantic League appearances. Gameday box score

Reds SS Alfredo Rodriguez, Double-A Chattanooga: 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB -- Cincinnati's No. 28 prospect hit singles in the fifth and sixth innings and capped his sixth three-hit game of the season with an RBI knock in the eighth. Rodriguez is 18-for-58 (.310) during a 13-game hitting streak that's bumped his slash line to .303/.339/.339 with one triple, six doubles, 27 runs scored, 11 RBIs and nine stolen bases. Gameday box score

Nationals RF Justin Connell, Class A Hagerstown: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 R -- Washington's No. 30 prospect homered in the first inning and doubled in the seventh as the Suns completed a doubleheader sweep of Lakewood. In the opener, he doubled to left-center field to extend his hitting streak to five games. Connell has a .288/.377/.394 slash line with three homers, nine doubles, 22 RBIs, 26 runs and 23 walks in 49 games. Gameday box score

Giants RHP Keaton Winn, Class A Augusta: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K -- The San Francisco right-hander picked up the win after allowing three hits and a walk while tying his career high with six strikeouts over six scoreless innings. Winn has gone six innings in five of his last six starts, a stretch during which he has a 3.93 ERA. He's holding opponents to a .261 batting average in 13 games, including seven starts. Gameday box score

Diamondbacks 1B Joey Rose, Class A Kane County: 4-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, 1 R -- The Arizona prospect came back with a bang, delivering four hits, including a two-run homer, in his season debut against Burlington. The 21-year-old had a .211/.284/.383 slash line last season across two levels, starting with the Cougars before moving to Class A Short Season Hillsboro. Eddie Hernandez went 4-for-5 and also homered, while D-backs No. 23 prospect Eduardo Diaz added three hits. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Drew Rom, Class A Delmarva: 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks -- Despite not giving up an earned run, Baltimore's No. 27 prospect was pegged with the loss as the Shorebirds fell to West Virginia, 1-0. Rom was stellar again, allowing four baserunners while striking out double that number. He's given up one earned run over his last 39 2/3 innings and leads the SAL with a 1.23 ERA. He also ranks among the league leaders with a .195 opponents' batting average and 1.01 WHIP. Gameday box score

Phillies RHP Enyel De Los Santos, Triple-A Lehigh Valley: 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 Ks -- The Phillies' sixth-ranked prospect got plenty of run support early as the IronPigs scored four times in the first inning against Gwinnett. De Los Santos was good from there, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out six. The 23-year-old now has a 3.03 ERA in seven International League starts and a 4.22 ERA in three outings since returning from a stint in the Majors. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP T.J. Zeuch, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 4 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 7 Ks -- Toronto's No. 12 prospect dazzled in his first start of the season, yielding one hit and one walk over four scoreless frames in Game 1 of the Blue Jays' doubleheader against Florida. Zeuch was shut down in February with a lat strain after a 2018 campaign in which he strung together a 3.17 ERA between Dunedin and Double-A New Hampshire. Gameday box score