Prospect Roundup: Games of June 12

Twins LHP Lewis Thorpe, Triple-A Rochester: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K -- It's been a long road to the top of the Minor Leagues for Thorpe, who is in his second full season back from Tommy John surgery, but his last few outings suggest the southpaw is close to realizing hit potential. Minnesota's No. 8 prospect cruised through five innings on 88 pitches against Columbus in his first scoreless outing of the season. The southpaw threw 56 strikes on the way to nine punchouts, his most since whiffing 12 in back-to-back outings on April 17-23. Thorpe hit the bottom of a rough start to the year on May 4, allowing six runs on six hits in one inning at Pawtucket, sending his ERA to 8.19. In six outings since, the Australian has yielded 10 earned runs over 31 1/3 innings for a 2.87 ERA, striking out 41 and walking only five. Gameday box score

Padres 3B/1B Ty France, Triple-A El Paso: 4-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI -- Having graduated to the big leagues for the first time earlier this year, France continues to show why now that he's back at Triple-A. The No. 30 Padres prospect came into the day batting .413 and raised that number by 20 points with his second four-hit game of the season. France's homer, a three-run shot, traveled an estimated 480 feet in the sixth to put the Chihuahuas ahead for good. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Alex Faedo, Double-A Erie: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 10 K -- Detroit's No. 9 prospect posted his third double-digit strikeout game of the year to bounce back from his shortest outing of the season. After lasting three innings his last time out, the 2017 first-rounder rebounded by going six for the third time in his last four starts. Faedo allowed a homer to Austin Listi leading off the second for the only blemish on his day. The righty revved up his strikeout stuff as the night went on, notching nine of his 10 K's from the third inning on. Gameday box score

Video: SeaWolves' Faedo strikes out 10th batter

Blue Jays OF Anthony Alford, Triple-A Buffalo: 2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB: Toronto's No. 9 prospect crushed a three-run homer and tied his season high four RBIs. Alford also drove in four runs on April 11 against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Wednesday was the 26-year-old's fifth multi-hit affair in the last 10 games, a stretch during which he's batting .324 with six stolen bases. After hitting .132 in April, Alford has a .300 over the last two months. Gameday box score

Giants RHP Blake Rivera, Class A Augusta: 5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K: The 18th-ranked Giants prospect has made back-to-back scoreless starts for the first time this season. Six days after limiting Kannapolis to one hit over six innings, Rivera allowed only a pair of singles at Lexington. The 21-year-old out of Wallace State Community College in Alabama has allowed three earned runs in June while fanning 23 and issuing six walks. He's tied for fifth in the South Atlantic League with a .201 opponents' batting average. Gameday box score

Mariners LHP Steven Moyers, Class A West Virginia: 7 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K -- The Mariners southpaw continued giving the Power length on the mound, completing the seven innings for the third consecutive start. Moyers scattered seven hits while throwing 64 of 93 pitches for strikes and finished his first walk-free outing since May 22. He's tied for third in the South Atlantic League with 77 strikeouts while throwing a circuit-best 78 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Cubs OF Brennen Davis, Class A South Bend: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI -- The seventh-ranked Cubs prospect was a one-man wrecking crew in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, driving in four runs in a 6-2 win over Lansing. Davis delivered an RBI single to center field in the first inning before connecting on a first-pitch, three-run homer in the second. It was the third long ball of the season and second in nine games for the 2018 second-round pick. Gameday box score

D-backs RHP Josh Green, Class A Advanced Visalia: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K -- Arizona's No. 26 prospect snapped his streak of six straight six-inning starts, going five frames against San Jose in his second scoreless outing of the season. Green hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in eight of nine starts for the Rawhide and would lead the California League with a 2.16 ERA if he had enough innings to qualify. The 23-year-old has issued only seven walks in 56 frames. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Padres C Luis Campusano, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 3-for-5, RBI -- The highest-ranked catcher in MLB's top farm system turned in his first three-hit night since April 5, lacing three singles and driving in a run for the Storm. Campusano, ranked fifteenth in the Padres system, has dominated in his first year in the California League. His .314 average is two points behind Lancaster's Matt Hearn for the the league lead and his six homers already have topped his previous career best. Gameday box score

Astros 3B Nick Tanielu, Triple-A Round Rock: 4-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI, 1 R -- June has been quite the month for the Astros infielder. After posting his fifth multi-hit effort in his last 10 contests, Tanielu raised his June slash line to .476/.511/.1.024, with his OPS jumping to 1.535. He's yanked four homers and driven in 17 runs in 42 at bats since the start of the month while striking out only six times. His second-inning triple against Reno was his third of the month and extended his hitting streak to 11 games, dating back to May 30. Gameday box score

Marlins LHP Will Stewart, Class A Advanced Jupiter: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K: Going at least six innings for the fourth straight start, Miami's No. 21 prospect notched his first scoreless outing since April 12 against Lakeland. Stewart worked with traffic on the basepaths over the first three frames, then faced the minimum the rest of the way. He has a 1.73 ERA over those last four starts, bringing his overall mark down by nearly three runs to 5.09. Gameday box score