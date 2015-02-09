Prospect Roundup: Games of June 15

Mets SS Ronny Mauricio, Class A Columbia: 3-for-4, 2B, 3B, BB, 2 R -- It was the second three-hit game of the month for the Mets' No. 2 prospect , who is continuing to impress as an 18-year-old in the South Atlantic League. He also scored both runs in the Fireflies' 6-2 loss to Lexington. Mauricio has six knocks in his last 13 at-bats and sports a .295/.339/.401 slash line with two homers, three triples, 13 doubles and 17 RBIs. The switch-hitter keeps displaying his strong bat-to-ball skills and he's already showing an affinity for driving the ball, which should continue as he rounds out his 6-foot-3, 166-pound frame. Gameday box score

D-backs 3B Drew Ellis, Double-A Jackson: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB -- Ellis hadn't recorded a multi-hit effort in more than two weeks, but both of his hits against Biloxi cleared the fence. It marked the first time the D-backs' No. 14 prospect homered twice in one game since he was drafted in the second round in 2017. The first was a three-run dinger to left field in the first inning that gave the Generals a 3-1 lead. He also went deep on the first pitch he saw in the sixth. Gameday box score

Video: Generals' Ellis homers in the sixth inning

Red Sox 1B Triston Casas, Class A Greenville: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI -- For the third time this month, Casas went yard. Boston's top prospect raised his batting average to .270 and sports a .860 OPS as a 19-year-old in the middle of his first full Minor League season. The Red Sox drafted him with the hope he'd develop into an impact bat, and performances like Saturday's indicate promising things. He's second in the South Atlantic League with 52 RBIs and tied for fourth with 29 extra-base hits. Gameday box score

Brewers IF Mauricio Dubon, Triple-A San Antonio: 3-for-6, 2B, RBI: The Brewers' No. 5 prospect registered his third three-hit night of the month and his fifth multi-hit game in the last 10 contests. Dubon doubled in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games, reached on a bunt single in the 10th, then singled home the tying run in the 12th as the Missions walked off with a 5-4 win over Reno. The Honduras native ranks third in the Pacific Coast League with 77 hits. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Jose Bravo, Class A Quad Cities: 6 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- Bravo was dominant in a rain-shortened shutout. The Astros right-hander allowed a single to David Fry, the second batter he faced, then retired 16 in a row to face the minimum over six innings. Bravo threw 47 of 68 pitches for his second career complete game and first since Aug. 6, 2016 in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League. Gameday box score

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert, Class A Advanced Modesto: 6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 1 R/ER, BB, 8 K -- After giving up a run in the opening inning, Seattle's No. 6 prospect faced one batter over the minimum the rest of the way. In eight starts since a promotion from Class A West Virginia, Gilbert has a 2.40 ERA, which would lead the California League if he had enough innings to qualify. Overall, the 22-year-old is 4-2 with a 2.11 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 64 innings in 13 starts. Gameday box score

A's 3B Sheldon Neuse, Triple-A Las Vegas: 3-for-4, 2B, HR, RBI, BB -- Neuse's third consecutive multi-hit game was a big one as he finished a triple shy of the cycle. Oakland's No. 9 prospect is 8-for-11 in those last three contests, contributing to a .357/.440/.643 slash line in June. Gameday box score

Astros OF Ronnie Dawson, Double-A Corpus Christi: 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R -- Dawson's stat lines from Friday and Saturday are nearly identical, save for an extra RBI on Saturday. He homered and doubled for the second night in a row in the Hooks' 6-3 loss at Springfield. The Astros' No. 11 prospect is enjoying his most productive month of the season with a .286/.355/.571 slash line and four extra-base hits in seven games. Gameday box score

Red Sox LF Juan Carlos Abreu, Class A Short Season Lowell: 4-for-5, 3 R, RBI -- Playing for the first time in nearly two months, the 22-year-old singled in the second, fourth, fifth and seventh innings in the Spinners' 12-7 loss to Connecticut. It was Abreu's first game with Lowell this season after hitting .297 with seven RBIs in 10 contests with Class A Greenville. He had a five-hit game in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League last July 21. Gameday box score

White Sox LHP Konnor Pilkington, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem: 6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K -- The 19th-ranked White Sox prospect limited an opponent to one hit for the second time this season. He allowed one baserunner into the sixth, when Carolina's Ryan Aguilar broke up the no-hit bid with a two-out RBI single. Pilkington has 76 strikeouts over 58 1/3 innings across two levels while holding foes to a .163 average. Gameday box score

Pirates RHP Osvaldo Bido, Class A Greensboro: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 7 K -- Bido turned in his third straight stellar outing, striking out seven over seven scoreless innings. The 23-year-old was sharp throughout, never allowing more than one hit in an inning and retiring the last nine Kannapolis batters he faced. Over his last three starts, the right-hander has allowed two runs while striking out 22 over 19 innings. He leads the South Atlantic League with eight wins and ranks sixth with a 1.01 WHIP. Gameday box score

Indians C Eric Haase, Triple-A Columbus: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, R -- The Tribe's No. 29 prospect posted his second three-hit game of the season in the Clippers' 9-1 victory over Lehigh Valley. He was active early, singling in the third inning and doubling in the fifth before scoring on Eric Stamets' homer. He added his third hit in the sixth, a single that scored Trayce Thompson. Haase ranks third in the International League with 17 homers to go with a .259/.350/.588 slash line and 32 RBIs. Gameday box score

Brewers OF Micah Bello, Rookie Advanced Rocky Mountain: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R: Milwaukee's No. 21 prospect started his season off on the right foot, recording three hits, including a three-run blast int he third inning. Drafted 73rd overall a year ago, Bello batted .240/.324/.325 in 39 games in the Rookie-level Arizona League last summer with a homer, three triples, four doubles and 15 RBIs. Gameday box score