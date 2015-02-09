Prospect Roundup: Games of June 2

Astros RHP Austin Hansen, Class A Quad Cities: 6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 K -- Hansen continued his incredible scoreless streak with six strong innings in the River Bandits' 2-1 win over Burlington. The 22-year-old hasn't allowed a run in 33 2/3 innings since April 16. In nine games, including seven starts, Hansen has a 0.86 ERA that would lead the MIdwest League if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score

Dodgers 3B Edwin Rios, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI -- The Dodgers' No. 12 prospect went yard twice off Memphis' Alex Reyes in an 8-2 win. Rios led off the second inning with a blast to right-center field, then drilled a three-run dinger to right in the fifth. In between, he lifted a sacrifice fly and has 34 RBIs in 50 games in his second season in the Pacific Coast League. Gameday box score

Rays RHP Shane Baz, Class A Bowling Green: 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 7 K -- Tampa Bay's ninth-ranked prospect made it back-to-back scoreless outings as the Hot Rods blanked Lansing, 7-0, in the first game of a doubleheader. Baz lowered his ERA to 1.44 and has 32 strikeouts over 25 innings. Top Rays prospect Wander Franco homered and doubled in the opener for Bowling Green. Gameday box score

Orioles DH Austin Hays, Double-A Bowie: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI -- Baltimore's No. 5 prospect hit a solo shot in the first inning and a two-run tater in the fifth off Hartford starter Ty Culbreth, helping the Baysox to a 5-2 victory. Hays has three roundtrippers in 10 Eastern League games after rehabbing with Class A Advanced Frederick. Gameday box score

Brewers CF Trent Grisham, Double-A Biloxi: 1-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI -- Milwaukee's No. 30 prospect smacked a three-run blast in the fifth inning off Braves No. 10 prospect Joey Wentz, giving him homers in three straight games. He's 6-for-11 during that span -- with all six hits going for extra bases -- with 10 RBIs and ranks third in the Southern League with a .837 OPS. Gameday box score

Rays IF Nick Solak, Triple-A Durham: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB -- The Rays' No. 12 prospect slugged solo shots in each of his first two at-bats for his third career two-homer game and first since Aug. 18 with Double-A Montgomery. He also drew a pair of walks. Solak batted .250 in April but is hitting .295 in 30 games since. Gameday box score

Indians RF Will Benson, Class A Lake County: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI; 1-for-2, R, HR, RBI, BB -- Cleveland's No. 25 prospect hit a solo homer in both games of the Captains' doubleheader against West Michigan. Benson went deep in the third inning of a 7-3 win in the opener and skied another dinger in the fourth inning of a 4-2 setback in the nightcap. The 20-year-old has gone deep in three of the last four games and has four homers in his last six contests, increasing his Midwest League-leading total to 16. Game one box score Game two box score

Athletics LF Lazaro Armenteros, Class A Advanced Stockton: 3-for-4, R, RBI -- Oakland's No. 4 prospect registered his second three-hit game of the season, doubling and singling twice in the Ports' 6-5 win over Lancaster. Armenteros has RBIs in four straight games, going 7-for-15 (.467) to push his slash line to .234/.356/.440 with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 51 California League games. Gameday box score

Pirates OF Travis Swaggerty, Class A Advanced Bradenton -- 2-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI -- Pittsburgh's third-ranked prospect connected on a three-run homer, his second in the last three games. Swaggerty extended his hitting streak to four games and has reached base safely in nine straight. MLB.com's No. 71 overall prospect is hitting .249 with a .717 OPS in 48 games in the Florida State League. Gameday box score

Nationals C Raudy Read, Triple-A Fresno: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI -- Washington's No. 19 prospect launched a two-run shot in the sixth inning and a three-run jack in the eighth for his fourth career two-homer game and first since Aug. 12, 2017 with Double-A Harrisburg. With five RBIs, Read is two away from matching his total for all of May, when he batted .174/.191/.391 with four extra-base hits in 13 games. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Jake Fraley, Double-A Arkansas: 3-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBI -- Seattle's No. 14 prospect extended his hitting streak to nine games with three knocks. Fraley has 15 RBIs over his last seven contests, pushing his total for the season to 41, which ranks third in the Texas League. The 24-year-old tops the circuit with a .338 batting average, 66 hits and a .569 slugging percentage. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Nolan Martinez, Class A Charleston: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K -- In his third start of the season, the 20-year-old threw two-hit ball over a career-high seven innings. Martinez lowered his ERA to 1.15 and his WHIP to 0.51, with South Atlantic League foes batting .118 against him. A 2016 third-round Draft pick, he has a 2.66 ERA across three Minor League levels.Gameday box score

Padres OF Edward Olivares, Double-A Amarillo: 4-for-4, 2B, R -- San Diego's No. 20 prospect collected a double and three singles for his first four-hit game since Aug. 25 with Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore. Olivares is 10-for-22 (.455) over his last six contests to bring his slash line up to .271/.340/.468. He ranks second in the Texas League with 36 runs scored and is tied for fifth with 21 extra-base hits. Gameday box score