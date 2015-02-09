Prospect Roundup: Games of June 20

Padres SS Luis Urias, Triple-A El Paso: 4-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- There might not be much left for San Diego's No. 2 prospect to prove in the Minors. Even a brief slump didn't keep Urias down long as he fell a triple shy of the cycle during his second four-hit game of the season. That boosted his average to .342 in 55 games with the Chihuahuas. Every homer the 22-year-old hits extends his career high, now at 17, more than double the eight he compiled last year across 120 games with El Paso. Although he's only hit .167 in 23 Major League contests, Urias is a career .310 hitter in 1,978 Minor League at-bats. Gameday box score

Video: El Paso's Urias homers to right field

Twins SS Royce Lewis, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R, BB -- Minnesota's top prospect had yet to get on track during his first full season in the Florida State League. But that might be changing. After slugging a pair of solo homers in Wednesday's doubleheader opener, Lewis went deep again Thursday night en route to a season-high three RBIs in Fort Myers' 8-7 loss to Jupiter. MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect has three multi-hit performances in his last six games following a 1-for-16 slide that dropped his average to .221. He compiled a .292/.352/.451 slash line of 2018. Gameday box score

Indians DH Bobby Bradley, Triple-A Columbus: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R, BB -- A year ago, Cleveland's sixth-ranked prospect was in the middle of a tough season, despite collecting 27 home runs and 83 RBIs. Fast forward to 2019 and Bradley has done an 180-degree turn. The 23-year-old ripped two homers for the third time in six games to give him a Minor League-best 24 on the season. Overall, Bradley is batting .295/.358/.646 with 41 extra-base hits, 55 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 66 games. After leaving the yard three times in April, the Mississippi native has slugged 21 long balls in his last 43 games since May 1. Gameday box score

D-backs RHP Matt Peacock, Double-A Jackson: 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K -- Arizona's No. 30 prospect made one mistake over the course of six innings Thursday. Peacock allowed a homer to top Angels prospect Jo Adell and a walk to lead the Generals to an easy 13-2 win. The 25-year-old took a no-hitter into the sixth before Adell ended the bid with a two-out solo blast. It was the sixth time in eight starts Peacock surrendered one run or fewer, which lowered his ERA in nine appearances to 2.01. Gameday box score

Marlins 2B Isan Diaz, Triple-A New Orleans: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R, BB -- Miami's sixth-ranked prospect is putting the worst season of his career further in the rearview mirror with each passing day. Diaz went deep twice to give him 16 home runs -- four shy of the personal-best 20 he hit in 2016 with Class A Wisconsin in the Milwaukee organization. After posting a .232/.340/.399 slash line in 2018, the 23-year-old is batting .287/.372/.547 with 32 extra-base hits, 59 runs and 45 RBIs through 70 games for the Baby Cakes. Gameday box score

Video: New Orleans' Diaz goes yard again

Braves OF Trey Harris, Class A Advanced Florida: 1-for-4, HR -- It doesn't matter what level Atlanta's No. 28 prospect is at, he continues to show his bat is dangerous. Harris homered for the third consecutive game to boost his slash line with the Fire Frogs to .364/.415/.604 in 13 games. Overall, last year's 32nd-round Draft pick is batting .364/.433/.596 with 32 extra-base hits -- including 11 home runs -- and 59 RBIs in 62 games between Class A Rome and Florida. Gameday box score

Padres LHP MacKenzie Gore, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 K -- Fresh off his selection to the California League All-Star Game, San Diego's top prospect returned to dominating opposing hitters. Gore's 1.23 ERA leads the circuit by nearly a full run -- Visalia's Josh Green is second at 2.09. The 20-year-old southpaw has limited opposing batters to a .138 average while striking out 12.6 per nine innings. Gore surrendered a leadoff homer, but not much more over the remainder of Thursday's outing. Gameday box score

Astros OF Ross Adolph, Class A Quad Cities: 4-for-5, HR, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Houston's No. 27 prospect finished a triple shy of the cycle and just fell short of the milestone when he was thrown out at third base trying to leg out a three-base hit in the ninth. It was Adolph's first game this season with more than two hits and boosted the 22-year-old's average by 16 points. He's hitting .222 on the year and .377 in June. Gameday box score

Padres LHP Joey Cantillo, Class A Fort Wayne: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 K -- San Diego's 30th-ranked prospect reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time in his career and faced two over the minimum in his six innings. The 2017 16th-round pick sports a 1.96 ERA this season, which would rank second in the Midwest League if his 55 innings were enough to qualify. Cantillo hasn't allowed more than one earned run in his last seven starts, each of which has lasted at least five innings. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Dodgers 3B Edwin Rios, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 1-for-4, HR, RBI, R -- The No. 12 Dodgers prospect crushed his third homer in his last four games, this time sending a solo shot off Memphis right-hander Anthony Shew to center field in the fifth inning of a 5-3 Redbirds win. Rios has 12 home runs this year, halfway to his total of 24 from last season, while posting a 1.074 OPS in 16 games this month. Los Angeles' No. 5 prospect Will Smith went 0-for-3 with a walk as his home run streak ended at five games. Gameday box score

Royals LHP Kris Bubic, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO -- Kansas City's ninth-ranked prospect bounced back from a five-run outing his last time out to toss his fourth scoreless outing of at least five innings this season. Both hits he allowed were singles and neither runner advanced past first base. Since being promoted to Wilmington from Class A Lexington, Bubic has struck out 25 batters in 27 2/3 innings and posted a 3.90 ERA in five starts. Gameday box score

Reds OF Michael Beltre, Double-A Chattanooga: 4-for-5, RBI, R -- The No. 15 Reds prospect posted his second multi-hit game of the season after not debuting until May 2. The four-hit effort lifted his average by 38 points up to .217. Beltre has hit safely in nine of the Lookouts' last 11 games and sports a slash line of .350/.395/.400 in June after hitting .093/.235/.140 in May. Gameday box score

Nationals 2B Cole Freeman, Class A Advanced Potomac: 4-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Freeman snapped a four-game hitless streak in a big way, singling four times out of the two-hole to lead the P-Nats to a 15-2 win over the Mudcats. It marked the 24-year-old's fifth game this season with at least three hits and his first four-hit effort. He's hitting .306 on the year, his second full season as a pro after Washington took him in the fourth round in 2017. Gameday box score