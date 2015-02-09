Prospect Roundup: Games of June 21

Angels 3B Matt Thaiss, Triple-A Salt Lake: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBIs, 1 BB -- The Angels' No. 6 prospect continued his prolific month by recording his second career two-homer game. Thaiss slugged a two-run shot to right field in the third inning, then led off the ninth with a line drive over the left-center field fence in the Bees' 12-8 loss to Fresno. The 2016 first-round pick is hitting .292/.427/.597 with seven homers and 15 RBIs in 18 games in June. He's drawn a Pacific Coast League-leading 51 walks and is tied for fifth on the circuit with 57 runs scored. Gameday box score

Giants SS Marco Luciano, Rookie-level AZL Giants Orange: 4-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R -- Since going hitless in his first two Minor League games, the third-ranked Giants prospect has been almost impossible to keep off the bases. A night after going 3-for-5, Luciano was perfect on a four-hit night. He singled on the first pitch he saw and scored on a double by Luis Toribio in the Giants' three-run opening inning. The 17-year-old again pounced on the first pitch in the third, depositing a leadoff homer over the left field fence. He delivered RBI singles in the fifth and sixth before leaving for a defensive replacement. Gameday box score

Astros RF, Kyle Tucker, Triple-A Round Rock: 3-for-5, 2 2B, RBI, R -- The Astros' No. 2 prospect turned in his eighth game with at least three hits this season. Tucker laced a double to left field in the fourth inning and came around to score on a base hit by Drew Ferguson. MLB.com's No. 10 overall prospect hammered a double to center in the eighth and finished the night with an RBI single in the 10th that proved to be the difference for the Express. Gameday box score

Athletics IF, Sheldon Neuse, Triple-A Las Vegas: 4-for-5, HR, 2B, RBI, R -- The ninth-ranked A's prospect continued his torrid pace while falling a triple shy of the cycle in the Aviators' 12-7, 10-inning loss to Sacramento. After striking out his first time up, Neuse led off the fourth inning with his 11th homer of the season. He doubled in the sixth, singled leading off the eighth and helped Las Vegas tie the game with another base hit in the ninth. The former second-round pick is 23-for-33 (.697) with 10 RBIs in his last eight games to get his average up to .325, the highest it's been since April 6. Gameday box score

Rays RHP Riley O'Brien, Double-A Montgomery: 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K -- The Rays right-hander went the distance in the first game of a doubleheader, notching his second career complete game to improve to 4-4 with the Biscuits. All six hits he allowed were singles. The dominant outing followed five scoreless innings his last time out, bringing the 24-year-old's ERA down to 3.42 this season and 1.17 in four June starts. Gameday box score

Red Sox SS C.J. Chatham, Double-A Portland: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R -- The eighth-ranked Red Sox prospect had his best game since being activated from the injured list last week, delivering RBI doubles in the third and fourth innings of an 11-6 loss to Reading. The 24-year-old is 7-for-21 (.333) in five games since returning to the Sea Dogs. He's hitting .317 on the year and has been a consistent presence in the Eastern League by hitting above .300 in each month of the season. Gameday box score

Dodgers C Will Smith, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- One night after his five-game home run streak ended, Los Angeles' No. 5 prospect resumed his June slugfest with another blast in a 14-7 loss to Memphis. The 24-year-old has 14 big flies in 49 Minor League games this season as well as two with the big league club. Smith owns a 1.180 OPS with nine extra-base hits this month. Gameday box score

Athletics OF Austin Beck, Class A Advanced Stockton: 3-for-4, 3 R -- Oakland's fifth-ranked prospect collected three hits for the first time since May 30 and has hit safely in all four games since rejoining the Ports after missing two weeks with a quad injury. During that span, he's 7-for-18 (.389) with three extra-base hits. After hitting .236 in April, the 20-year-old has pulled his season average up to .270 with a .785 OPS, the latter of which would be a career high. Gameday box score

White Sox CF, Steele Walker, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem: 4-for-5, 2B, R -- The 10th-ranked White Sox prospect turned in his second four-hit effort in four games in the Dash's 6-3 loss to Lynchburg. Walker singled to right field in the first inning, led off the fourth with a ground-rule double down the right-field line, knocked a base hit to center in the sixth and legged out an infield single in the seventh. The 2018 second-round pick upped his slash line to .275/.368/.427 through 37 Carolina League games. Gameday box score

Tigers CF, Brock Deatherage, Class A Advanced Lakeland: 3-for-5, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Detroit's No. 20 prospect extended his hitting streak to 14 games with the sixth multi-hit effort over that stretch. Deatherage led off the game with a single that found a hole on the right side of the infield. He came around to score two batters later on a base hit by Kody Clemens. With two on in the second, he scorched a triple to center that cleared the bases and came home on another single by Clemens. The 2018 10th-round pick lined another single to center in the fourth, giving him 21 hits over his last 14 games. Gameday box score

Royals LHP Marcelo Martinez, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K -- The Royals left-hander produced his best outing of the season, pitching the Blue Rocks to a 7-0 blanking of Frederick. Martinez allowed only a leadoff single in the third inning to Yeltsin Gudino en route to his first scoreless start since a five-inning stint at Winston-Salem on April 17. Since his ERA reached 4.71 at the end of May, the 22-year-old is 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in four starts. Gameday box score

Rangers IF Yonny Hernandez, Class A Advanced Down East: 4-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- In the completion of a suspended game, the 21-year-old registered his second career four-hit effort and first since June 30 with Class A Hickory. Hernandez led off the bottom of the first inning with a double and stole third. He singled in the third, plated Yanio Perez with another base hit in the fourth and singled home Hasuan Viera in the sixth. The 21-year-old ranks third in the Carolina League with a .430 on-base percentage and fifth with a .306 batting average. Gameday box score