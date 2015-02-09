Prospect Roundup: Games of June 22

Rays LHP Brendan McKay, Triple-A Durham : 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K -- Tampa Bay's second-ranked prospect has allowed earned runs in only two of five appearances since he was promoted to the International League. Facing Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the second straight outing, MLB.com's No. 23 overall prospect gave up his lone run on a throwing error in the third inning. After escaping a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, he struck out the side in the fifth. Over 66 2/3 innings across two levels, he's holding foes to a .166 batting average with 88 strikeouts. Gameday box score

Royals RHP Jackson Kowar, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K -- Making his Texas League debut, Kansas City's seventh-ranked prospect produced his third scoreless start of the year while matching his season high for strikeouts. He joined the Naturals after going 5-3 with a 3.53 ERA, .245 opponents' batting average and 66 strikeouts over 74 innings in 13 starts for Class A Advanced Wilmington. Gameday box score

Marlins OF Victor Victor Mesa, Class A Advanced Jupiter: 4-for-5, R, 3 RBI, SB -- Miami's No. 3 prospect recorded his first career four-hit game in the Hammerheads' 7-2 win over Fort Myers. He collected four singles, driving in runs with his knocks in the sixth and seventh innings. The 22-year-old has a .277/.321/.319 slash line in June after hitting .223/.271/.250 through the end of May. Gameday box score

Braves RHP Bryse Wilson, Triple-A Gwinnett: 6 IP, 0 R, 5 H, 2 BB, 7 K -- Atlanta's No. 5 prospect scattered five singles in his first scoreless outing of the as the Stripers blanked Syracuse, 2-0. Wilson faced the minimum over his final two innings and lowered his ERA to 3.79, which ranks third in the International League. He's also third with a 1.24 WHIP and fifth with 79 strikeouts over 78 1/3 innings. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Beau Burrows, Double-A Erie: 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K-- Working his way back from a right shoulder injury, Detroit's No. 6 prospect gave up only two singles and two walks in the SeaWolves' 2-0 win over Akron. It was his second Double-A start after opening the season with Triple-A Toledo and missing seven weeks. Gameday box score

Mariners 1B Evan White, Double-A Arkansas: 3-for-5, R -- The 2017 first-round pick has multiple hits in five of the last 10 games after a three-hit performance in the Travelers' 3-1 loss at Midland. The hot streak has raised White's average to .301, the highest it's been since April 6. On Saturday, the Mariners' No. 5 prospect singled to center field in the third and fifth innings. He led off the ninth with a single to right, took third on a knock by seventh-ranked Kyle Lewis and scored Arkansas' lone run on a wild pitch. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP T.J. Zeuch, Triple-A Buffalo: 5.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K -- Toronto's No. 12 prospect got the win in his Triple-A debut, limiting Norfolk to two hits over 5 2/3 innings in the Bisons' 3-0 blanking. Zeuch did not allow a hit after Mason Williams led off the second with a double, retiring 10 batters in a row until Austin Wynns drew a two-out walk in the sixth. In two appearances for Class A Advanced Dunedin to start the season, Zeuch struck out 12 over 8 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Rays RHP Shane Baz, Class A Bowling Green: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K -- The eighth-ranked Rays prospect extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings in the Hot Rods' 2-1 victory at South Bend. While his two strikeouts were a season low, Baz reduced his ERA to 1.20, his WHIP to 0.80 and his opponents' batting average to .163. All three marks would lead the Midwest League if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score

Angels RF D'Shawn Knowles, Rookie Advanced Orem: 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, R, SB -- The eighth-ranked Angels prospect posted his second straight multi-hit game in Orem's 7-4 win at Ogden. He had an infield single in the first inning and a base knock to center field in the fifth. The 18-year-old switch-hitter added a sacrifice fly in a three-run sixth, then mashed a two-run homer to left-center in the ninth. Knowles is 7-for-15 (.467) over his last four games to boost his average 165 points to .290. Gameday box score

Indians RHP Alex Royalty, Class A Lake County: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 K -- The 22-year-old right-hander produced his best start since Cleveland selected him in the eighth round of last year's Draft out of North Carolina Wilmington. He recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts en route to his third win of the season, working perfect innings in the second, third and sixth. Royalty has a 4.10 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 48 1/3 innings in 12 games, including 11 starts. Gameday box score

Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander, Triple-A Toledo: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 12 K -- The 24-year-old southpaw notched a career-high 12 strikeouts in his longest start since Aug. 11. In the middle innings, Alexander had a stretch of five straight punchouts and seven in eight batters. He halted a personal five-game losing streak, registering his first win since May 2. Alexander moved into a third-place tie in the International League with 80 strikeouts, two behind Rochester's Lewis Thorpe for the top spot. Gameday box score

Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino, Rookie Advanced Burlington: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- The 11th-round pick in this month's Draft recorded his second two-homer game of the season in the Royals' 4-3 loss at Princeton. He smacked a two-run blast in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth to give him sole possession of the Appalachian League lead with four roundtrippers. Pasquantino, who also homered twice on Opening Night, sits second on the circuit with a .944 slugging percentage. Gameday box score