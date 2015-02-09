Prospect Roundup: Games of June 26

Padres LHP MacKenzie Gore, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 6 2/3 IP, 0 R, 3 H, BB, 9 K -- MLB.com's fourth overall prospect was lights-out once again, fanning nine over 6 2/3 innings in the Storms' 5-0 win over Rancho Cucamonga. Gore really only faced trouble in the first -- he hit leadoff man and Dodgers No. 15 prospect Jeren Kendall with a pitch before walking No. 7 Jeter Downs and yielding a single to Devin Mann to load the bases, but struck out the next three Quakes to escape unscathed. Gore shrunk his already-miniscule ERA to 1.12 and has now struck out 101 over 72 1/3 innings. Gameday box score

Cardinals C Andrew Knizner, Triple-A Memphis: 2-for-5, HR, 4 RBIs, R -- The Cardinals' No. 3 prospect belted his sixth homer of the season in the Redbirds' 17-11 loss to Nashville. After No. 14 Randy Arozarena and No. 10 Edmundo Sosa led off the bottom of the first with singles, Knizner brought them home with a three-run shot to left center off right-hander Seth Maness. He came back in the second with a single to left off Maness that plated Irving Lopez. He's now hitting .277/.354/.424 with 22 RBIs. Gameday box score

White Sox LHP Taylor Varnell, Class A Kannapolis: 6 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB, 6 K -- Varnell dealt six hitless innings in the Intimidators' 8-0 win over Greenville, striking out six and walking two. The lone blemishes on the White Sox farmhand's outing were a pair of eight-pitch walks, one issued in the first inning to Devlin Granberg and another to Everlouis Lozada to lead off the fourth. It was the Oral Roberts product's second straight scoreless start, and his fourth on the season. His ERA now sits at 3.07. Gameday box score

Mariners C Cal Raleigh, Class A Advanced Modesto: 3-for-4, 2 HR, BB, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- Seattle's No. 13 prospect went deep twice in the Nuts' 6-5 loss to San Jose. He opened up the scoring with a solo shot off right-hander Jake Wong, sending the first pitch he saw in the fourth over the fence in center. He followed with a two-run dinger in the eighth, driving in Connor Kopach. Raleigh has now homered 12 times on the season, and is hitting .248/.321/.460 with 47 RBIs. Gameday box score

Braves LHP Joey Wentz, Double-A Mississippi: 6 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 8 K -- After a bumpy last two starts, Wentz turned in a scoreless outing for the M-Braves in their 7-1 win over Jackson. The Braves' ninth-ranked prospect struck out a season-high eight -- including at least one in every inning -- and fanned top Arizona prospect Jazz Chisholm and Ramon Hernandez to close out his sixth and final frame. The Shawnee Mission, Kansas, native lowered his ERA to 5.05 on the year, and has now fanned 64 over 73 innings. Gameday box score

Orioles RHP Ofelky Peralta, Class A Delmarva: 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 4 BB, 4 K -- Peralta took a beating in his last start against Greensboro, but bounced back with five no-hit frames in the Shorebirds' 3-1 one-hit victory over Lakewood. Baltimore's 22-year-old hurler yielded four walks over his first three frames but was perfect in his final two. It was his fourth scoreless start of the season, and lowered his ERA to 3.32. Gameday box score

Pirates 2B Rodolfo Castro, Class A Advanced Bradenton -- 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R: Batting in the cleanup spot, the Pirates' No. 27 prospect had no problem racking up his second multi-hit game in his last three contests. The 20-year-old's two round-trippers Wednesday were his first since making his Florida State League debut on June 20 after earning a promotion from Class A Greensboro, where he hit 14 homers and drove in 46 runs in 61 games. In his first six games with the Marauders, Castro is 7-for-21 with two doubles. Gameday box score

Twins SS Spencer Steer, Rookie Advanced Elizabethton -- 4-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBIs: It took just four days in professional ball for Minnesota's third-round Draft pick this year to stand out. Steer, an Oregon University product, racked up four hits and drove in three runs one night after recording his first pro home run. The 21-year-old tacked on the first two doubles of his career and has collected a hit in his first four games, putting his early average at a plump .412. Gameday box score

A's RHP Tyler Baum, Class A Short Season Vermont -- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB 2 K: Oakland's second-round selection in the 2019 Draft made quite the professional debut for the Lake Monsters, retiring all six batters he faced. A 21-year-old out of the University of North Carolina, Baum threw 23 pitches -- 17 for strikes -- and did not issue a three-ball count. The Florida native fanned the final batter of each frame for his first two strikeouts. Gameday box score

White Sox OF Steele Walker, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem -- 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI: Make it a nine-game hitting streak for the White Sox's tenth-ranked prospect. The three-hit night for Walker was his fourth multi-hit game in his last 10. Dating back to June 13, the 22-year-old Oklahoma product has pounded out 18 hits, including two separate four-hit contests. In that same timespan, Walker is hitting .409 with three jacks and 11 RBIs. Gameday box score

Braves LHP Mitch Stallings, Rookie Advanced Danville -- 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 K: Coming into Wednesday's action, Stallings had yet to record more than five strikeouts in an appearance. He doubled his career-best and then some, whiffing 11 batters through six frames in his longest career outing. The 23-year-old has not allowed an earned run in his first 11 2/3 innings this season and has struck out 16 while walking just one. Gameday box score

Yankees 1B Mike Ford and OF Trey Amburgey, Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre -- Both RailRiders tallied three hits -- two homers and a double each -- while driving in four runs apiece. It gave Ford 10 hits in his last four games. Amburgey's two-homer game, tacked on to his round-tripper Tuesday, gave him three dingers in two days. Amburgey is batting .400 in his last 10 games while Ford is batting .315 in June. Gameday box score