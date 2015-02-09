Prospect Roundup: Games of June 27

Rays SS Wander Franco, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R -- MLB.com's top overall prospect finished off his first series in the Florida State League with his first homer on the circuit. Franco took right-hander Blayne Enlow deep to right field in the fifth inning to plate what ended up being the deciding runs of the Stone Crabs' 2-1 win. He finished the three-game slate 7-for-12 with two extra-base hits and did not strike out. The debut followed 62 games with Class A Bowling Green to start the season, during which the 18-year-old hit .318/.390/.506. Gameday box score

White Sox RHP Jason Bilous, Class A Kannapolis: 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 B, 7 K -- The 21-year-old performed well out of the bullpen to start the season, pitching scoreless outings in seven of his 14 appearances, and has now made five starts for the Intimidators. His latest was nearly flawless; the only baserunners reached via four-pitch walks. Bilous at one point retired 10 batters in a row and struck out the side in the fifth. He owns a 2.63 ERA in 51 1/3 innings this year, his first full season after being taken out of Coastal Carolina in the 13th round of the 2018 Draft. Gameday box score

Video: Myrtle Beach's Davis singles for fifth hit

Cubs OF Zach Davis, Class A Advanced Myrtle Beach: 5-for-6, 3 2B, RBI, 4 R -- Davis had nearly a perfect performance as the leadoff batter for the Pelicans, notching a career-high five hits and scoring every time he reached base but one. The 24-year-old Texas Tech product raised his average 19 points to .266 with his first multi-hit game since June 14. D.J. Wilson finished 3-for-5, clubbed two homers and drove in five. Gameday box score

Rangers RHP Jonathan Hernandez, Double-A Frisco: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K -- It's been an up-and-down year for the No. 8 Rangers prospect; this was arguably the high point. He matched his season high in innings pitched and struck out one fewer than the 10 he fanned in that same outing. Hernandez had struggled early in games, allowing a home run on his first pitch four times this year, but was perfect the first time through Midland's order Thursday. He lost the perfect game and no-hitter on back-to-back batters in the fourth but then faced the minimum over his final three frames. The 22-year-old now owns a 5.66 ERA in 70 innings. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Trevor Rogers, Class A Advanced Jupiter: 8 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K -- The No. 16 Marlins prospect has been a workhorse in the Florida State League this season, tossing at least 84 pitches in all but one of his 13 starts. He threw 104 against Bradenton on Thursday -- 76 for strikes -- and went the deepest he ever has in 30 career outings. The only runner to score reached on an error by first baseman Micah Brown. Five of Rogers' eight frames were 1-2-3 innings, including the eighth. The 21-year-old former first-round pick owns a 2.50 ERA in 75 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Nationals LHP Alex Troop, Class A Short Season Auburn: 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K -- In his second rehab start with the Doubledays, Troop put the first eight batters down on strikes, surrendered a double and then got the final out in the third with another strikeout. In the two outings, the southpaw has combined to allow only three hits while walking none and striking out 12. Gameday box score

Dodgers OF Jeren Kendall, Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Los Angeles' 15th-ranked prospect crushed his seventh and eighth home runs of the year in the Quakes' 10-2 win over Lancaster. Both flew out to right field. The first came in the third inning off right-hander Garrett Schilling and the second against right-hander Robert Tyler in the eighth. The 23-year-old Vanderbilt product has hit three home runs over his last three games and seven in June after missing nearly six weeks with an injury. Add six triples and a double, and Kendall is slugging .689 this month -- 14 of his 17 hits have gone for extra bases. Gameday box score

Video: El Paso's Gettys rips his 20th homer

Padres OF Michael Gettys, Triple-A El Paso: 2-for-5, HR, 6 RBIs, R -- The sixth-year pro posted a career-best six-RBI effort as the Chihuahuas throttled Sacramento, 17-6. His previous single-game high was five, accomplished both April 25 and June 1. On Thursday, Gettys grounded out in the first and had a sacrifice fly in the second to put El Paso ahead, 4-2. In the third, he stroked a three-run homer to left to push the Chihuahuas' advantage to 10-3. He struck out in the fifth and popped out to the catcher in the seventh. Gettys, a second-round choice in the 2015 Draft, capped El Paso's scoring with a two-run double to center field in the eighth. Gameday box score

Detroit P Beau Burrows, Triple-A Toledo: 5 IP, 3 H, BB, 2 K -- The sixth-ranked Tigers prospect made his first start with the Mud Hens since April 27, holding Louisville scoreless through five frames in a 4-3 victory. Sidelined for almost two months with right shoulder inflammation, he had rehab outings with Class A Advanced Lakeland and Double-A Erie before returning to Toledo. Since returning from the injury list, the right-hander has not yielded a run across three levels. On Thursday, he faced 17 batters -- only two over the minimum, aided by a double play in the third and a runner caught stealing in the fourth. Only twice did Louisville have a runner on second -- two doubles by Christian Colon -- against Burrows. Gameday box score

Braves C Alex Jackson, Triple-A Gwinnett: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Atlanta's 22nd-ranked farmhand homered twice in an 8-5 loss at Charlotte. It was the second time this season he's hit two dingers in a game, previously turning the trick May 24 against Norfolk. On Thursday, Jackson lofted a one-out solo blast in the second and added a two-out long ball -- No. 14, tied for eighth-most in the International League -- in the Braves' three-run fifth. It was the eighth multi-hit game this season for the 2014 first-rounder. Knights backstop Yermin Mercedes was 3-for-4, including two homers, with five RBIs. Gameday box score

Royals P Brady Singer, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, BB, 6 K -- The top-ranked Royals prospect allowed only one run while earning his second Texas League victory as the Naturals clipped Springfield, 6-2. He has yielded two or fewer runs in three of five starts since being promoted from Class A Advanced Wilmington on May 30. On Thursday, his only 1-2-3 frame was the sixth, working around an error in the first, a hit batter and a double in the second, two hits in the third -- including a solo homer by Justin Toerner -- a walk in the fourth, and a base hit in the fifth. He threw 71 of his 100 pitches for strikes. Gameday box score

Video: Travelers' Evan White extends hit streak

Mariners 1B Evan White, Double-A Arkansas: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R -- The Texas League All-Star wasted no time extending his hit streak, slashing an RBI double down the left-field line in the first inning of the Travelers' 3-2 victory against Tulsa. He singled to center in the third inning, struck out in the fifth and flied out to left in the eighth. White's hit streak is at 23 games, and he's posted multi-hit efforts in three of the last four contests. The fifth-ranked Mariners prospect is 37-for-99 (.374) during the streak with 18 RBIs and 25 runs scored. Gameday box score

White Sox OF Luis Robert, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-5, R -- MLB.com's fifth overall prospect has 31 multi-hit showings in 67 games this season after his three-knock effort in the Barons' 6-2 win over Mobile. The 21-year-old Cuban singled to center in the first inning, followed with an infield single to third in the second, and another single back through the middle in the fourth. The top-ranked White Sox farmhand flied out in the sixth and lined into a double play in the eighth. He is batting .357/.408/.639 across two levels this season, including a 19-game stint with Class A Advanced Winston-Salem to begin the year. He has multiple hits in four of the last five games, going 10-for-23 (.435) over that span. Gameday box score