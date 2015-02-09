Prospect Roundup: Games of June 29

D-backs IF Domingo Leyba, Triple-A Reno : 3-for-5, 3 RBI, 1 R: Arizona's No. 24 prospect hasn't missed a beat since returning from a brief stint with the big club. He recorded his first career five-hit game and accounted for two of Reno's nine home runs. Leyba belted a solo shot in the first inning off Tyler Alexander and reached the left-hander for a two-run shot in the second. When he singled home Juniel Querecuto in the sixth, the 23-year-old eclipsed his previous career high for RBIs, set on May 21 at El Paso. Gameday box score

Nationals SS Carter Kieboom, Triple-A Fresno: A day after being named to the All-Star Futures Game, Washington's top prospect turned in a three-hit outing for the Grizzlies. Kieboom reached on an infield single in the first inning, then doubled to left to open the third. He added a base hit in the sixth and drew a leadoff walk in the ninth before scoring on a double by 26th-ranked Jake Noll. Kieboom bumped his slash line to .317/.435/.596 with 13 homers and 57 RBIs. Gameday box score

Indians SS Tyler Freeman, Class A Advanced Lynchburg: 3-for-5, 1 RBI -- The third-ranked Indians prospect collected three singles to extend his hitting streak to five games as the Hillcats edged Down East, 3-2, in 10 innings. It was his sixth three-hit effort of the season and second in nine games since a promotion from Class A Lake County. Freeman singled to right field in the first, grounded out in the third and fifth innings and added a base hit to right in the eighth. In the 10th, MLB.com's No. 86 overall prospect delivered the decisive blow with a two-out single to right on the first pitch he saw from right-handed reliever Tyler Depreta-Johnson, plating Steven Kwan with the winning run. Gameday box score

Braves OF Trey Harris, Class A Advanced Florida: 3-for-5, 3 RBI, 1 R: Atlanta's No. 26 prospect continued his hot month with three singles in the Fire Frogs' 6-1 win at Tampa. Harris is 12-for-37 in his last 10 games and is batting .338 average with three homers and 12 RBIs in June. Overall, the 23-year-old University of Missouri product boasts a .359 average with a 1.011 OPS across two levels this season. Gameday box score

Rangers RHP Hans Crouse, Class A Hickory: 4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K: The top Texas prospect hasn't allowed a run in two outings since rejoining the Crawdads after missing nearly a month due to bone spurs in his pitching elbow. Against Columbia, Crouse scattered four singles and allowed just one baserunner in scoring position. After posting a 2.70 ERA in five games with Hickory last season, the 20-year-old has a 2.82 ERA this year while holding opponents to a .220 batting average. Gameday box score

Yankees LHP T.J. Sikkema, Class A Short Season Staten Island: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K -- New York's second pick in this month's Draft hurled three nearly perfect innings in his Minor League debut, with his only baserunner reaching on a throwing error in the third. Sikkema punched out the first two batters he faced and ended up throwing 26 of 35 pitches for strikes. The Missouri product induced four ground-ball outs and one flyout in the Baby Bombers' 3-0 win at Vermont. Gameday box score

Reds 3B Mitch Nay, Double-A Chattanooga -- 4-for-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R: The Reds farmhand fell a triple short of the cycle, notching his first four-hit game of the season. Nay has recorded hits in nine of his last 10 contests with three homers, 13 RBIs and a .439 average over that span. The 25-year-old leads the Southern League with a .924 OPS and .553 slugging percentage and ranks third in batting (.311). Gameday box score

Tigers OF Parker Meadows, Class A West Michigan: 3-for-3, HR, 2B, RB1, 3 R -- The Tigers No. 8 prospect enjoyed his first perfect game at the plate as a Minor Leaguer, leading the Whitecaps to a 7-3 victory over Lake County. Meadows homered leading off the third inning to put West Michigan on the board, then led off the fifth with a single and scored on a double by 11th-ranked Wenceel Perez. He opened the sixth with a doubled, moved up on a passed ball and scored on Perez's sacrifice fly. The 2018 second-round pick was hit by a pitch in the seventh, wrapping up his third three-hit effort of the campaign. Gameday box score

Mariners IF Kristopher Negron, Triple-A Tacoma: 5-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, 3 R, SB - Playing in his 14th Minor League season, the 33-year-old posted his first five-hit game since Aug. 5, 2017, leading the Rainiers to a 12-3 win over Salt Lake. He singled leading off the second inning, got another a base hit in the fourth before stealing second and scoring on a triple by Mariners No. 14 prospect Jake Fraley. In the sixth, Negron smacked his 11th homer, a blast to right-center that gave Tacoma a 3-2 lead. He singled in a run and scored in Tacoma's nine-run eighth, then followed 12th-ranked Shed Long's inside-the-park grand slam with a two-out infield hit in the ninth. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Josh Winder, Class A Cedar Rapids: 8 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 8 K-- The Midwest League All-Star remained unbeaten since May 6, matching his longest start since the Twins selected him in the seventh round of last year's Draft. Winder allowed three singles in lowering his ERA to 2.40, which ranks fifth on the circuit. The 22-year-old has given up one earned run or fewer in five of his last six starts. Gameday box score

Angels SS Will Wilson, Rookie Advanced Orem: 2-for-4, R, 4 RBIs, BB -- Los Angeles' first-round pick (15th overall) in this month's Draft hit his first professional homer, a two-run shot in the first inning of the Owlz's 7-5 loss to Rocky Mountain. Wilson added a double and is 4-for-13 in his last three games after going hitless in his first two Pioneer League contests. Gameday box score

Marlins OF Connor Scott, Class A Clinton: 3-for-4, RBI, BB -- The Marlins' No. 5 prospect registered his second three-hit game of the week with singles in the third, fifth and sixth innings of the LumberKings' 7-2 win over Quad Cities. Scott has hit safely in four straight contests and has at least one RBI in his last three games. The 19-year-old raised his average to .229/.286/.344 with 21 extra-base hits and 27 RBIs in 70 Midwest League games. Gameday box score

Rockies OF Daniel Montano, Class A Asheville: 3-for-4, 3 R, HR, RBI, BB, SB -- Colorado's No. 18 prospect came up a single short of the cycle in the Tourists' 7-4 loss to Charleston. Montano matched last season's total with his fifth homer, a solo shot of Yankees No. 10 prospect Roansy Contreras. The 20-year-old also walked and is 6-for-11 in his last three games to push his slash line to .234/.304/.383 in 72 South Atlantic League contests. Gameday box score