Prospect Roundup: Games of June 3

White Sox OF Luis Robert, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI, SB -- Chicago's No. 2 prospect collected a double and two singles in the second game of a twinbill, a 6-0 Barons win over Jackson. MLB.com's 18th-ranked prospect extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games and improved his average to .339 in 30 Southern League games. Matt Tomshaw (2-1) threw six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts for Birmingham. Gameday box score

Brewers C Mario Feliciano, Class A Advanced Carolina: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI -- Milwaukee's No. 14 prospect hit solo homers in the second and fourth innings of the Mudcats' 7-4 win over Frederick. The 20-year-old recorded his fourth multi-hit game in his last five contests. Feliciano increased his homer total to 10 with 38 RBIs in 53 Carolina League contests. Gameday box score

Royals C MJ Melendez, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI -- Kansas City's No. 4 prospect smacked a grand slam in the fifth to propel the Blue Rocks past Myrtle Beach 9-5. The four RBIs was a season high and the two hits tied the season best for Melendez. The 20-year-old increased his totals to four taters and 29 RBIs with Wilmington. Royals No. 22 prospect Blake Perkins went 4-for-6 with a double and two runs scored for Wilmington. Gameday box score

Video: Wilmington's Melendez clubs a grand slam

Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr., Double-A Amarillo: 1-for-3, R, 2 BB, SB -- San Diego's top prospect reached base three times and stole a base in his first rehab appearance as he returns from a left hamstring strain. MLB.com's second-ranked prospect scored in the first inning of the Sod Poodles' 8-5 loss to Frisco. Gameday box score

Tigers 1B Dustin Peterson, Triple-A Toledo: 2-for-5, R, HR, 5 RBI, BB -- Detroit's No. 28 prospect hit a grand slam in the fifth inning of the Mud Hens' 12-5 win over Columbus. Peterson also added an RBI double in the seventh. The 24-year-old's five RBIs matched a career high. Gameday box score

Yankees OF Estevan Florial, Class A Advanced Tampa: 2-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI -- New York's top prospect hit a three-run homer in the third inning against MLB veteran Ervin Santana in his first game of the season, an 8-4 Tampa loss to St. Lucie. Florial, MLB.com's 51st-ranked prospect, also singled in the first against Santana. Gameday box score

Rangers CF Leody Taveras, Class A Advanced Down East: 2-for-4, 3 RBI -- Texas' No. 8 prospect had his third straight multi-hit game, singling home two runners in the fifth and adding a one-run single in the seventh. Taveras has a .313/.377/.407 slash line with two homers, four triples, six doubles, 25 RBIs and 37 runs scored this season. Gameday box score

Royals RHP Gerson Garabito, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K -- Kansas City's No. 28 prospect tied his season high in innings and strikeouts, picking up his third win of the season. Garbito (3-3) currently holds a 1.46 WHIP over 56 2/3 innings with 41 K's in 11 appearances. Gameday box score

Royals RHP Jonathan Bowlan, Class A Lexington: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K -- Kansas City's No. 29 prospect hurled a season-high seven innings and earned his fourth win of the season in the Legends' 7-2 victory over the Drive. Bowlan (4-2) is holding opponents to a .205 average over 58 2/3 innings this season with 59 K's. Gameday box score

Rangers 2B Christian Lopes, Double-A Frisco: 4-for-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- The Texas prospect matched season highs in hits and RBIs and led off the game with a home run to left field in the RoughRiders' win. Lopes has a .253/.374/.400 slash line with five home runs, one triple, 11 doubles, 22 RBIs, 36 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 51 games. Gameday box score

Cubs RHP Tyson Miller, Double-A Tennessee: 7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 11 K -- The Cubs' No. 19 prospect it a career-high with 11 K's over seven innings against Montgomery. Miller has a 0.91 WHIP with a 2.26 ERA over 63 2/3 innings this season, striking out 61 and walking only 11. Gameday box score

Giants LF Ismael Munguia, Class A Augusta: 4-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R -- The Giants prospect had a perfect night at the plate, singling four times while driving in and scoring a run. Munguia is currently batting .292 with one homer, three triples, eight doubles, 16 RBIs, 30 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 48 games. Gameday box score