Prospect Roundup: Games of June 30

Astros OF Kyle Tucker, Triple-A Round Rock: 1-for-2, HR, 2 BB, 4 RBI, 2 R -- Houston's second-ranked prospect crushed the second grand slam of his career in the Express' 7-6 win over the Storm Chasers. He wasted no time doing so, clearing the bases in his first trip of the night to the plate with a blast to right-center field off Royals No. 25 prospect Arnaldo Hernandez. Tucker drew a walk in the fourth, stole second base and scored on a single by AJ Reed, and capped his day with another walk in the eighth. The No. 10 overall prospect is batting .274 on the year and has belted 24 homers, second in the Pacific Coast League to Reno's Kevin Cron with 26. Gameday box score

Cardinals OF Randy Arozarena, Triple-A Memphis: 4-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Arozarena continued to roll by matching his season high in hits with four, including his sixth homer of the year. St. Louis' No. 14 prospect knocked in Kramer Robertson with a single to third in the fifth and scored on a ground-rule double by John Nogowski after getting another base hit in the seventh. He followed that up with a two-run shot that plated No. 10 prospect Edmundo Sosa and gave the Redbirds a couple insurance runs heading into the final frame. Arozarena boosted his line to .335/.424/.535 on the season. Gameday box score

Video: Redbirds' Arozarena crushes homer

Pirates 1B Mason Martin, Class A Greensboro: 3-for-5, 3 2B, BB, 5 RBI -- Pittsburgh's No. 28 prospect logged three doubles and drove in five runs in the Grasshoppers' 10-1 win over the BlueClaws. Martin cleared the bases with his first two-bagger to right in the second, scoring Kyle Mottice, No. 13 Ji-Hwan Bae and Connor Kaiser during a six-run inning. He knocked in Bae and Kaiser again with a double to right in the next inning, and topped off his day with a two-bagger to left in the seventh. He is hitting .263/.354/.566 with 19 doubles. Gameday box score

Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr., Rookie Arizona League: 3-for-6, 2 R, RBI, SB -- The second overall pick in this month's Draft made an impressive professional debut in the Arizona League. Batting second as the AZL Royals' designated hitter, the second overall pick in the First-Year Player's Draft recorded a three-hit game in the Royals' victory over the Cubs. Witt Jr. grounded to short in his first pro at-bat, then stole second and advanced to third before he was left stranded in the first. He singled to center and scored in the second, and drove in a run with another single to center and crossed the plate again in the third. In the fifth, he struck out swinging before lining a single to left in the seventh. He grounded out to second to end his night. The son of former Major League pitcher Bobby Witt signed for a reported $7.8 million, the second-highest Draft bonus since Gerrit Cole got $8 million from the Pirates in 2011. Gameday box score

Marlins OF Victor Victor Mesa, Class A Advanced Jupiter: 3-for-4, 2B, R -- Miami's third-ranked prospect amassed his fifth game of the season with at least three hits in the Hammerheads' 4-2 loss to the Flying Tigers. Mesa doubled to right to open up the third inning, and beat out an infield hit in the fifth. He led off the eighth with a single to right and swiftly swiped second, then came around to score on a double by Lazaro Alonso. He has compiled a slash line of .231/.283/.263 on the year with 10 stolen bases. Gameday box score

Angels 1B Matt Thaiss, Triple-A Salt Lake: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, BB, RBI, R -- Thaiss smacked his 14th homer of the season and collected three hits in the Bees' 7-5 win over the Rainiers. With one out in the first inning, Los Angeles' No. 6 prospect took right-hander Tyler Cloyd deep to left to open up the scoring. He singled to right in the fourth, doubled to center in the fifth and capped his night off with a walk in the eighth. Thaiss boosted his average to .275 on the year. He has scored 63 runs while driving in 49 more. Gameday box score

Rays INF Vidal Brujan, Double-A Montgomery: 3-for-5, 2 2B -- Tampa Bay's sixth-ranked prospect laced two doubles for his first two hits at the Double-A level -- opening the game with a double to right and lining another two-bagger to right in the third. He added a single to left in the ninth. Brujan was promoted from Class A Advanced Charlotte and made his Southern League debut Thursday after posting a .290/.357/.386 campaign in 44 games with the Stone Crabs. The 21-year-old switch-hitter hit .290 in the first half of the season with a .752 OPS, one homer, seven doubles and 14 RBIs. Gameday box score

White Sox OF Romy Gonzalez, Class A Kannapolis: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R -- The 22-year-old made the jump to full-season ball after pounding out 51 hits in 54 games in his inaugural season with Rookie Advanced Great Falls. Gonzalez recorded his second four-hit contest of the season and his second multi-homer game of his career. He singled to left in the fourth, homered to left-center in the sixth, and went yard to right-center in the eighth. In the 10th, he plated a run with a double to center and later scored. The Miami product is 10-for-31 (.323) in his last 10 games and has driven in six runs while scoring seven times. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Tanner Andrews, Class A Clinton: 7 IP. 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K -- Miami's 10th-round pick in the 2018 Draft logged his longest outing of the season with seven innings of one-hit ball, but the scoreless game was suspended in with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. In his last six outings, Andrew has recorded three shutout starts, whiffing 29 batters in that timespan. The righty lowered his ERA to 3.77 and sports a 1.07 WHIP while holding opposing batters to a .216 average in 11 appearances for the LumberKings. Gameday box score

Indians OF Daniel Johnson, Triple-A Columbus: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 2 R -- Cleveland's No. 22 farmhand collected his second three-hit game in the past week, belting two two-baggers in the Clippers' 7-6 loss to the Bats. Johnson doubled to right and scored in the fourth, doubled to left and came home in the sixth and singled to left in the eighth. The New Mexico State product earned a promotion to the International League halfway through the season and is hitting .288 with a .897 OPS. The 23-year-old has 14 homers and 51 RBIs this year. Gameday box score

Rockies OF Daniel Montano, Class A Asheville: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 3 R -- The 20-year-old notched back-to-back three-hit games and has nine hits in his last four games. Montano singled to left and scored in the fourth, doubled to left and scored in the fifth and doubled to left and scored in the eighth. The Rockies No. 18 prospect is hitting .342 in his last 10 games, homering once while driving in three. With the three-hit effort, Montano capped off his June with a .260/.336/.510 slash line with three big flies and nine doubles. Gameday box score

Yankees LHP Josh Maciejewski, Class A Short Season Staten Island: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K -- New York's 2018 10th-round selection notched his second scoreless start, dropping his ERA to 0.61. In his last two starts, the 23-year-old has fanned 13 batters through 11 1/3 frames. Across four appearances in two Minor League levels this season, Maciejewski sports a 0.92 ERA and a 0.61 WHIP while holding opposing batters to a .129 average. Gameday box score