Prospect Roundup: Games of June 4

Blue Jays RHP Nate Pearson, Double-A New Hampshire : 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K -- In his regularly scheduled two-inning outing, Toronto's third-ranked prospect threw 17 of 25 pitches for strikes, punching out the side in the second. In six appearances since a promotion from Class A Advanced Dunedin, Pearson has a 3.66 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 19 2/3 frames. Gameday box score

Marlins LF Brian Miller, Double-A Jacksonville : 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R -- Miami's No. 14 prospect ripped a ground-rule double in the fourth inning, singled in the sixth and capped his big night an RBI single in the ninth as he extended his hitting streak to a Southern League season-high 16 games. Miller has a .291/.341/.382 slash line with one homer, three triples, nine doubles, 25 RBIs, 21 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 54 games. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Zac Gallen, Triple-A New Orleans: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO -- The 18th-ranked Marlins prospect matched his career high with 11 strikeouts as he improved to 8-1. He leads the Pacific Coast League with a 0.69 WHIP and 99 strikeouts, while he trails only teammate Elieser Hernandez with a 1.67 ERA. Gameday box score

Dodgers SS Jeter Downs, Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Los Angeles' seventh-ranked prospect hit a solo homer in the first inning, doubled to left-center to score a run in the third and singled to left-center in the seventh in the Quakes' 7-3 victory. Downs batted .213 in April but is hitting .287 in 29 games since. He's tied for second in the California League with 22 extra-base hits and ranks third with nine homers and 35 RBIs in 51 games. Gameday box score

Rockies RF Niko Decolati, Class A Asheville: 3-for-6, 1 R -- Colorado's No. 22 prospect played his third game of the season for the Tourists, knocking three singles and scoring a run. At Rookie Advanced Grand Junction last summer, Decolati batted .327 and ranked among the Pioneer League leaders with 11 homers, 56 RBIs, 55 runs scored, 17 stolen bases and a .414 on-base percentage. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Kyle Funkhouser, Class A Advanced Lakeland: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K -- In a rehab start, Detroit's No. 10 prospect retired the side in order in his first and last innings. Prior to being placed on the injured list on May 4, Funkhouser was 0-3 with a 7.64 ERA over 17 2/3 innings for Triple-A Toledo. Gameday box score

White Sox RHP Jonathan Stiever, Class A Kannapolis: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- Chicago's No. 27 prospect earned his first win in nearly a month by recording his first scoreless start of the season. He allowed only two baserunners to reach second, lowering his ERA to 4.23. In 12 starts, Stiever is averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Gameday box score

Angels 3B Kevin Maitan, Class A Burlington: 2-for-5, 2 3B, 2 R, RBI -- For a prospect with 65-grade speed, it was somewhat odd that Maitan entered Tuesday without a triple to his ledger this season. That changed in the third inning, when the Angels' No. 14 prospect smacked an RBI three-bagger to center field. The 19-year-old followed with another triple in the sixth. Since putting up a .169/.244/.208 slash line in April, Maitan is hitting .223. Gameday box score

Cubs P Justin Steele, Double-A Tennessee: 5 IP, H, 3 BB, 6 K, 0 R -- Steele hadn't struck out more than four hitters in a start until May 30 at Biloxi. He one-upped himself with six whiffs against Montgomery, throwing 46 of 76 pitches for strikes. Chicago's eighth-ranked prospect didn't allow a hit until the fifth in his longest start of the season without giving up a run. Gameday box score

Brewers OF Tristen Lutz, Class A Advanced Carolina: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R -- After hitting two homers in the season's opening month, Lutz is tapping into his power. He went yard twice last week, then smacked a pair of long balls Tuesday for his first multi-homer effort since 2017, the year the Brewers drafted him 34th overall. Milwaukee's No. 4 prospect is batting .273 over his last 29 games with five homers and 15 RBIs. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Twins OF Travis Blankenhorn, Double-A Pensacola: 3-for-4, 2 2B, R -- Blankenhorn roped his first double in a week on Monday and he must have caught the bug because the Twins' No. 28 prospect smacked two more against Jacksonville. It was the fifth time this season Blankenhorn scored at least two runs in a game. He's 6-for-14 in his last three games to get his average up to .312 since he was promoted from Class A Advanced Fort Myers on April 25. Gameday box score

Blue Jays OF Griffin Conine, Class A Lansing: 2-for-5, HR, 3B, 2 RBIs -- It's been a hot start to the season for Conine, who debuted May 29 after sitting out the first two months of the season while serving a suspension. He tripled in a run and scored in the first inning, then smacked a solo homer in the third, giving him eight extra-base hits in six games. Toronto's 16th-ranked prospect is batting .435 with a 1.589 OPS. Gameday box score

Nationals P Tim Cate, Class A Hagerstown: 6 IP, 1 ER, 6 K, 2 H, BB -- The Nationals' No. 5 prospect took a shutout into the sixth inning before a walk, a stolen base, a throwing error and a groundout produced the game's lone run in the Suns' 1-0 loss at Lakewood. Cate lowered his ERA to 2.45, which ranks fifth in the South Atlantic League, and his WHIP to 0.98, which ranks sixth. Gameday box score