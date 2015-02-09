Prospect Roundup: Games of June 7

Blue Jays RHP Sean Reid-Foley, Triple-A Buffalo: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K -- Toronto's No. 7 prospect won his second straight start for the Bisons. Reid-Foley struck out the side in the first inning on 11 pitches, then fanned Andrew Romine to open the second. He ended up facing two batters over the minimum and completed the seventh inning for the second time this season. The right-hander leads the International League with a .205 opponents' batting average and ranks sixth with 64 strikeouts. Gameday box score

Brewers C Mario Feliciano, Class A Advanced Carolina: 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Milwaukee's No. 14 prospect homered in his fourth straight game, connecting for a two-run shot off Salem southpaw Rio Gomez in the seventh inning of the Mudcats' 7-6 win. He also was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and scored in a five-run sixth. Feliciano is hitting .500/.536/1.231 with five homers and 10 RBIs in seven games in June. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Casey Mize, Double-A Erie: 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 8 K -- Detroit's top prospect improved to 6-0 for the SeaWolves, allowing an earned run for the first time in his last four starts. Mize leads the Eastern League with a 1.27 ERA, while his 0.89 WHIP is second behind Hartford's Ashton Goudeau (0.85). In eight appearances since a promotion from Class A Advanced Lakeland, the Auburn product has struck out 48, walked 10 and allowed seven earned runs over 49 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal, Class A Advanced Lakeland: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K -- The 17th-ranked Tigers prospect went six innings, working around two hits and two walks to keep St. Lucie off the board. Skubal is 3-4 with a 3.08 ERA and 72 strikeouts against 16 walks in 61 1/3 innings. His 1.01 WHIP and .205 opponents' batting average are both good for seventh in the Florida State League. Gameday box score

Phillies RHP Adonis Medina, Double-A Reading: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R / 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K -- In his longest start of the season, Philadelphia's top pitching prospect faced the minimum while taking a shutout into the sixth inning. He benefited from three double plays and ended up allowing just an unearned run. In his last four starts, Medina is 4-0 with a 0.83 ERA. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Miguel Yajure, Class A Advanced Tampa: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 K -- The 21-year-old notched a career-high 10 strikeouts over six innings against Florida. He worked with traffic on the basepaths in each of the first four innings but struck out the side around a hit batter in the fourth, then set down six of the last seven Fire Frogs he faced. Majure is 11th in the Florida State League with a 2.64 ERA and has 56 punchouts over 61 1/3 innings. Gameday box score

Reds CF Miles Gordon, Class A Dayton: 4-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R -- The Reds prospect singled in the first, fourth and sixth innings before homering to right-center field in the eighth to cap his fifth career four-hit game. In five games with the Dragons, Gordon has a .429/.478/.619 slash line with a homer, double, seven RBIs, five stolen bases and four runs scored. Gameday box score

Indians C Eric Haase, Triple-A Columbus: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 1 BB, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Cleveland's No. 29 prospect went yard twice in the Clippers' 5-1 win over Norfolk, hitting his 15th and 16th long balls of the season. The first came in his first trip to the plate, a solo shot to left field off right-hander Luis Ortiz. He took Ortiz deep again in the fourth, this time a two-run jack to right that plated Ryan Flaherty. Haase is tied for fourth in the International League in homers with teammate Trayce Thompson, two back of leader Adam Duvall of Gwinnett. Gameday box score

Blue Jays OF Griffin Conine, Class A Lansing: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, 1 R -- Toronto's No. 15 prospect continued to dominate as he has through his first nine games of the season in the Lugnuts' 6-4 win over Lake County. He walked in the first and third innings, then singled in the fifth before being thrown out at the plate. In the seventh, he roped a double to center off right-hander Luis Araujo and came around on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Gold. Conine is hitting .471/.526/1.059 since returning from a 50-game suspension handed down at the end of last season. Gameday box score

Cardinals OF Justin Toerner, Class A Advanced Palm Beach: 2-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, 1 R -- The Cardinals prospect belted his first Minor League grand slam on his way to a career-high six RBIs. Toerner cleared the bases in the middle of Palm Beach's eight-run seventh inning, then delivered a two-run single in the eighth. The 22-year-old leads the Florida State League with 32 walks and a .416 on-base percentage, ranks second with 37 runs scored and sixth with an .823 OPS. Gameday box score

Twins SS Luis Arraez, Triple-A Rochester: 3-for-4, 2B, 1 BB, 5 RBI, 2 R -- Arraez was one of the leaders in the Red Wings' 19-4 romp over Pawtucket, driving in a career-high five RBIs. The Twins' No. 17 prospect was active early, singling to right field in the second inning to score LaMonte Wade Jr and Wynston Sawyer. He came back in the third with a sacrifice fly and capped his outing with a two-RBI single up the middle in the seventh. Arraez is batting .356 on the season and .419 through eight games with Rochester. Gameday box score

Nationals RHP Jake Irvin, Class A Hagerstown: 5 1/3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K -- Washington's No. 16 prospect was lights-out in the Suns' 5-1 win over Delmarva. He retired the first eight Shoerbirds before walking Alexis Torres and never allowed more than one runner in an inning. The 22-year-old lowered his ERA to 4.61, a number that has been decreasing steadily since reaching 8.24 on April 28. Gameday box score