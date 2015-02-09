Prospect Roundup: Games of June 9

Padres SS Gabriel Arias, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore : 3-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R -- San Diego's No. 23 prospect hit solo shots in the second and seventh innings before singling to left-center in the eighth for his fourth three-hit game of the season. Arias extended his hitting streak to nine with his first career multi-homer effort. For the season, he's batting .269 with seven homers, eight doubles, 24 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 51 games. Gameday box score

Rays RHP Sam McWilliams, Double-A Montgomery: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K -- The Rays right-hander extended his scoreless streak to three starts and 22 innings, although he didn't figure in the decision in the Biscuits' 3-1 victory over Jacksonville. McWilliams is 4-2 on the season with a 2.01 ERA, good for fourth in the Southern League. Over 62 2/3 innings, he's allowed 14 earned runs while striking out 47.

Brewers RHP Adam Hill, Class A Wisconsin: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K -- Milwaukee's No. 27 prospect faced three batters over the minimum in his third scoreless start of the season and first since April 26. He moved into a six-way tie for fourth in the Midwest League with his fifth win while lowering his ERA to 4.37 in 12 appearances, including 11 starts.

Rays 2B Nick Solak, Triple-A Durham: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Tampa Bay's No. 12 prospect registered his fifth three-hit game of the season, doubling to right field in the second inning, singling in a run in the fifth and tacking on a base hit in the ninth. He also lifted a sacrifice fly in the third. Solak is off to a strong start in June with a .355/.417/.677 slash line, three homers and six RBIs in eight games.

Angels LHP Hector Yan, Class A Burlington: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 12 K -- Los Angeles' No. 30 prospect recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts, including six in a row at one point, in matching his longest start of the season. He's given up two earned runs or fewer in six of his eight starts and climbed into a tie for fourth place in the Midwest League with 66 punchouts over 44 1/3 innings.

Yankees RHP Frank German, Class A Advanced Tampa: 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K -- New York's 20th-ranked prospect turned in his second scoreless outing in four starts to lead Tampa past Florida. German scattered five hits and tied his career high with eight punchouts, including three in the fourth inning. The 21-year-old evened his record at 3-3 to go with a 3.83 ERA in 10 Florida State League starts.

Cardinals OF Randy Arozarena, Double-A Springfield: 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R, BB -- St. Louis' No. 14 prospect filled up the box score for Springfield while extending his hitting streak to eight games. Arozarena plated three runs for the second time in a week and lifted his slash line to .309/.420/.521 with his third three-hit effort of the season. The 24-year-old hit .396 last year with Springfield but struggled after a promotion to Triple-A Memphis. He began the year on the injured list and missed the first five weeks of the season with a fractured hand after being hit by a pitch during Spring Training.

Giants C Joey Bart, Class A Advanced San Jose: 2-for-5, 2 2B, RBI, R -- San Francisco's top prospect missed nearly two months with a fractured hand. He's doing his best to make up for lost time with a strong first week back from the injured list. Bart ripped a pair of doubles in San Jose's loss on Sunday, giving him three multi-hit performances since his return. The 22-year-old is 6-for-21 with three homers, two doubles and seven RBIs in that span. Drafted second overall last year, he's batting .290/.360/.599 with 18 homers and 55 RBIs through his first 66 Minor League games.

Dodgers LHP Robinson Ortiz, Class A Great Lakes: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K -- The 19-year-old allowed a lone single in his fourth and longest start of the season as the Loons posted a rain-shortened 10-0 win over South Bend. He worked only one perfect inning, but it was his last as he recorded two of his five strikeouts. In posting his first full-season victory, Ortiz trimmed his ERA by more than 5 1/2 runs to 10.29.

Red Sox OF Cole Brannen, Class A Greenville: 3-for-5, R, SB -- Before Saturday, Brannen had not recorded a three-hit game this season. Now he has two. The 2017 second-round pick collected three singles, stole a base and scored a run in the Drive's 7-4 win at West Virginia. He's raised his average 20 points in 48 hours to .201 and ranks fifth in the South Atlantic League with 18 steals.

Marlins RHP Zac Gallen, Triple-A New Orleans: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K -- In the midst of his best season as a professional, Miami's No. 18 prospect lowered his Pacific Coast League-leading ERA to 1.57 after tossing five scoreless frames. Although he failed to record an out in the sixth for the first time this season, he extended his streak of allowing one earned run or fewer to four starts, spanning 25 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old has a 1.40 ERA in that stretch while striking out 30 to give him 104 punchouts on the season, 28 more than teammate Hector Noesi, who ranks second in the PCL.

Yankees RHP Trevor Stephan, Double-A Trenton: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K -- It's been an uneven start to the season for the Yankees' No. 8 prospect, who carried a 6.35 ERA into his ninth start on Sunday. Stephan responded with his best performance to date, yielding two singles over five scoreless innings to end a nine-start winless streak dating back to Aug. 27. The 23-year-old University of Arkansas product was a third-round pick in the 2017 Draft and went 6-9 with a 3.69 ERA and 140 strikeouts over 124 1/3 innings during his first full season with Class A Advanced Tampa and Trenton in 2018.

Pirates OF Chris Sharpe, Class A Advanced Bradenton: 3-for-4, 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R, BB, HBP -- Sharpe's breakout season took another huge step forward with his fourth three-hit performance in the last 10 games. The 23-year-old established a career high with five RBIs on the strength of two singles that produced three runs and a two-RBI double that capped the Marauders' scoring. Sharpe hit .240/.359/.387 in April but has batted .344/.401/.508 with 15 extra-base hits, 19 RBIs and 18 runs scored since.